Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
‘Big prediction’ has Detroit Lions adding 3 veteran defenders during offseason
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and, unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of qualifying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After starting off the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games to finish with a winning record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one win short of what ended up being needed to earn the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With that being said, you can bet the Lions will be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle before the 2023 season. That is especially true when it comes to improving the defensive side of the ball.
NFL Analyst Louis Riddick has BOLD prediction for 2023 Detroit Lions
Heading into the 2022 regular season, I projected that the Detroit Lions‘ playoff hopes would come right down to Week 18 when they faced the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Unfortunately, the Seattle Seahawks eliminated the Lions from playoff contention by defeating the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, but they still played their butts off and defeated the Packers to finish the season with a 9-8 record. (My prediction was 10-7).
Detroit Lions’ replacement for OC Ben Johnson is a no-brainer
Leading up to the 2022 NFL regular season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had not yet “officially” announced who would be calling plays for the Lions’ Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. We quickly found out that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had been selected to call the plays and to say he had an outstanding first season as an NFL play-caller would be a severe understatement. Because of that, Johnson is one of the hottest head coaching candidates, despite the fact that he has only been an NFL coordinator for one season. So, if Johnson ends up being hired as a head coach, who should the Lions hire to replace him?
Detroit Lions sign TE Derrick Deese Jr.
The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books as they came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs after finishing with a 9-8 record. Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes, and the rest of the front office have shifted their gears toward the offseason. On Tuesday, the Lions signed 10 players to reserve/futures contracts, and a day later they made another signing.
Jared Goff breaks multiple Detroit Lions records in 2022
If you would have told me that I would be writing this article about Jared Goff after the Detroit Lions‘ 1-6 start to the season, I, who have been a Goff believer since the day he came to Detroit, would have had my doubts. In fact, in his first seven games in 2022, Goff completed 63.9% of his passes for 1,904 yards and 12 TDs to go along with six interceptions. During that time, his passer rating of 93.2 was not exactly anything to call home about.
Predicting the winner of EVERY NFL Wild Card Weekend matchup
The 2022 NFL Playoffs begin this weekend and if you are a fan of football, you will be in heaven as there will be six NFL Wild Card Weekend games played. The action starts on Saturday afternoon with the Seattle Seahawks taking on the San Francisco 49ers and concludes on Monday night with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. Here are my picks for each and every NFL Wild Card Weekend game this weekend.
Titans QB Joshua Dobbs raves about Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
In case you have not been paying attention, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes have done an outstanding job turning around what was a toxic culture in Allen Park. Players are begging for the Lions to re-sign them, and other players, such as Tennessee Titans QB Joshua Dobbs, have nothing but good things to say about Campbell and the Lions organization.
Jared Goff ‘laughs’ about Jameson Williams with the ball in his hands
When the Detroit Lions traded up to select WR Jameson Williams with the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, many fans were excited to see what kind of deep threat he could be for Jared Goff. But Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell had a plan, and that plan was to be extremely patient with Williams as he recovered from his torn ACL. When Williams finally did make his debut, he was not used too often, but when he did get his hands on the football, he certainly showed exactly what he is capable of.
thecomeback.com
Massive Cardinals, Sean Payton news revealed
As some teams across the league search for their next head coach, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has emerged as one of the top available candidates. And even though Payton seems to think it’s unlikely he’ll return to coaching next season, the Arizona Cardinals are showing interest.
Michigan president Santa Ono releases statement regarding Jim Harbaugh
Where will Jim Harbaugh coach in 2023? Yep, that is a question that has to be answered once again, despite Harbaugh saying in 2022 that he is done flirting with the NFL and that he would remain the head coach at Michigan. Harbaugh has reportedly completed a 2-hour virtual interview with the Denver Broncos and there has been plenty of speculation that he will leave for the NFL if he is offered a job. Just moments ago, Michigan President Santa Ono released a statement regarding Harbaugh.
3 Replacements for Jim Harbaugh if he leaves Michigan
Despite telling anyone who would listen that he was done flirting with the NFL after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings following the 2021 season, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly had a 2-hour virtual interview with the Denver Broncos. Because of this, and other rumors that have been floating around, there are some people who believe Harbaugh would leave for the NFL if he is offered a job. So, in order to humor those people, let’s take a look at three candidates who would be solid fits for the Wolverines if Harbaugh jumps ship.
Detroit Lions’ OC Ben Johnson set to interview with 3 NFL teams
Following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had to decide who his offensive coordinator would be for the 2022 season. As we know, Campbell decided that Ben Johnson would be promoted from within, and it was eventually decided that Johnson would also be calling all of the offensive plays. Well, Johnson not only called the plays but he is now considered to be one of the most innovative play callers in the NFL. Because of that, he is being considered as a head coaching candidate for various head coaching openings around the league.
Jared Goff skyrockets in final NFL QB rankings
Heading into the 2022 season, there were quite a few people who believed Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff would fall flat on his face, and that he would be shipped out of town before the 2023 season began. Well, to put it nicely, those people were VERY wrong as Goff had what was arguably the best (at least the second-best) season of his career.
Taylor Decker Mic’d up will get Detroit Lions’ fans FIRED UP [Video]
Heading into the 2022 NFL season, there was no question about it that the Detroit Lions‘ biggest strength was their offensive line. After all, they had Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, and Penei Sewell leading the way for an offense that had a ton of potential. Well, the 2022 regular season is completed and the Lions’ offensive line did not disappoint.
Michigan LG Trevor Keegan announces HUGE news
It was quite the 2022 season for Trevor Keegan and the University of Michigan as they defeated Michigan State, and Ohio State, and won a second-consecutive Big Ten Championship by defeating Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. Unfortunately, Keegan and the Wolverines did not have a good outing in the College Football Playoff, and they were defeated by TCU. Now, Keegan has announced some HUGE news for 2023.
Jimmy Kimmel throws shade at Detroit Lions following Jamaal Williams interview [Video]
Despite the Detroit Lions finishing with a winning record, comedian (I use that term loosely) Jimmy Kimmel threw some shade their way during a recent episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The shade came after he played a clip of Lions’ RB Jamaal Williams‘ post-game interview after the Lions beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Williams and the Lions went into Lambeau Field with nothing to play for other than respect and knocking the Packers out of playoff contention.
Could Jim Caldwell return to Ford Field in 2023?
On Sunday, we passed along a report from Jay Glazer that former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell had landed an interview with the Carolina http://pathers.comPanthers. Now, according to a report from Josina Anderson, Caldwell has landed a second interview for an NFL head coaching gig. Anderson tweeted out on Wednesday morning that Caldwell is interviewing with the Denver Broncos today.
Brad Holmes makes his thoughts on Jared Goff very clear… again
When the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for a trio of draft picks and Jared Goff, the so-called experts were quick to point out that Goff was only going to be a bridge as the Lions searched for their QB of the future. But, from Day 1, Lions GM Brad Holmes, and head coach Dan Campbell, have shown their support for Goff, and never once did they refer to him as a bridge quarterback. Yet, plenty continued to doubt that Holmes’ plan was for Goff to be their QB of the future.
Detroit Lions 2022 Report Card: Offense
The Detroit Lions ended the 2022 season with a 9-8 record falling just short of playoffs due to a tiebreaker. The Lions started off poorly at 1-6, but despite the poor record, the offense clicked from the start putting up some big numbers. There were a couple of hiccups along the way, but for the most part, the offense drove the Lions’ six-win improvement in 2022. The offense was among the league’s elite as they ranked fifth in points per game and fourth in yards. Let’s grade how each group performed in the breakout year.
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0