Steelers received interview request from Browns for assistant Brian Flores

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
At his final press conference of 2022, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced that the team had received an interview request from another team for Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores. The team in question is the Cleveland Browns.

Flores was hired by the Steelers in the offseason to be a defensive assistant coach and to coach the linebackers. There was never any doubt Flores would be in great demand after the season given his previous head coaching experience.

The Browns fired their defensive coordinator just hours after the Browns 28-14 loss to the Steelers. Would Flores leave the Steelers to coach against them in the AFC North?

