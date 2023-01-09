Read full article on original website
Doc Rivers Doesn’t Hold Back Assessing 76ers’ Defense vs. Thunder
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers wasn’t thrilled with his team’s defensive performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. After getting stunned, coming up short 133-114 despite entering the matchup as heavy favorites, Rivers was quick to point out his team’s defensive shortcomings in the loss.
Matisse Thybulle on 76ers’ Struggles vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
The Philadelphia 76ers’ defensive effort wasn’t inspiring on Thursday night. Doc Rivers put it bluntly while discussing his team’s performance after the matchup. “We were bad defensively,” said the head coach. He added that “everybody on the floor got beat,” and the Thunder’s star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander simply beat the Sixers’ best defenders.
Anderson Varejão back with Cavs in player development role
Anderson Varejão has bounced back to the Cavaliers. One of the most popular players in Cleveland's history, Varejão has been hired as a player development consultant and global ambassador for the team that he played with for 14 NBA seasons. Known for his hustle and frizzy hair, Varejão,...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Holding Steady In The MVP Ladder
The Miami Heat got a free pass earlier this when Milwaukee Bucks standout Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Thursday's game to rest purposes. Antetokounmpo took the night off to maintenance his sore knee but is expected back in the lineup for Saturday's rematch. “It’ll have a different tenor and feel to it,"...
Gilgeous-Alexander’s Efficient Play Powers Thunder Over Sixers
To the dismay of the residents of both the City of Brotherly Love and Oklahoma City, the Thunder marched into the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night and defeated the Philadelphia 76ers, 133-114, to improve to 19-23 on the season. It wasn’t supposed to happen. The Sixers, who employ former...
Luka Doncic Reveals What He’d Rather Do Than Play 20 Years in NBA
In his fifth year in the NBA, Mavericks star Luka Dončić apparently already has his retirement plan in mind. The 23-year-old doesn’t plan to end his NBA career anytime soon, but when he was asked recently about whether he thinks he will surpass LeBron James’s scoring position in history, he admitted he has another plan in mind.
Lakers News: Controversial Veteran Big Man To Work Out For LA This Week
It sure seems like your Los Angeles Lakers are not quite done making roster moves, even if those moves happen to be centered more around the fringes of their rotation for the time being. Sources inform Shams Charania of The Athletic that nine-year veteran center Meyers Leonard is going to...
