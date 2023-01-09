Read full article on original website
New AG wants Kan. court to rethink abortion rights protections
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' pro-life Republican attorney general is asking the state's highest court to reconsider a landmark decision protecting access to abortion months after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Attorney General Kris Kobach said Wednesday that one reason for the Kansas Supreme Court to reconsider...
Kansas Gov. urges civility: Read Kelly's 2023 inaugural address
TOPEKA —Governor Laura Kelly and Lieutenant Governor David Toland were sworn into office in a ceremony outside the Kansas State Capitol on Monday. The Kelly Administration now begins its second term in office. Governor Kelly first became the 48th governor of Kansas on January 14, 2019, pledging to rebuild...
Kansas Gov. creates Early Childhood Transition Task Force
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday signed the first executive order of her second term, Executive Order 23-01, to establish the Early Childhood Transition Task Force. The Task Force is charged with reviewing Kansas’ early childhood programs and developing a roadmap for the creation of a new state, cabinet-level agency focused solely on supporting the success of our youngest Kansans.
Kansas Chamber's agenda focuses on tax, regulation, workforce
TOPEKA — The Kansas Chamber’s wish list for the legislative session that opened Monday features corporate and individual income tax cuts, a blockade on local government bans on plastic bags and regulatory changes to deliver regionally competitive energy costs. The organization proposed lawmakers help fill gaps in the...
KHP: Despite raises, recruiting and retention obstacles remain
TOPEKA — The Kansas Highway Patrol said Wednesday the state agency continued to struggle with recruitment and retention of qualified law enforcement officers despite the 30% raise in base salary for newer troopers implemented last year by the Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly. Capt. Mitch Clark told state senators...
Inmate facing Feb. execution has new alibi in quadruple slaying
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Attorneys for a Missouri man scheduled to be executed next month are seeking a new hearing, citing sworn statements they call “clear and convincing evidence” that he didn't kill his girlfriend and her three children. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die by...
Gov. tests positive for COVID; State of the State address postponed
TOPEKA —On Tuesday morning, Governor Laura Kelly tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from her office. "She is fully vaccinated and is experiencing minor symptoms. This is the first day she has experienced symptoms. She is following the guidance of public health officials to self-isolate as she continues to work.”
New order puts Keystone pipeline cleanup under EPA oversight
Owners of the Keystone oil pipeline must complete their cleanup of a massive spill in northern Kansas under oversight of the federal government, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday. The EPA and TC Energy, which operates the Keystone pipeline, signed a cleanup agreement last week, according to a news release...
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Creating memories and leaders
Greetings from Puerto Rico! I am writing from San Juan where the American Farm Bureau Federation convention is taking place. Even though this is my first trip to Puerto Rico, I am a pretty regular world traveler with a well-established comfort zone and love for the adventures of new places. This trip has been extra fun for me because I am sharing it with three girls from the local collegiate Farm Bureau chapter at Pratt Community College.
Man convicted in Missouri sport editor's death is out of prison
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A man who spent nearly two decades in prison after the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor has been freed, his lawyer said. Charles Erickson, 38, was released from the Booneville Correctional Center Monday, attorney Landon Magnusson said in a post on Twitter.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger men head to St. Joseph for make-up game with Griffons Tuesday
Radio - KJLS (103.3) Fort Hays State men's basketball returns to action on Tuesday afternoon when it travels to Missouri Western. The Tigers and Griffons will be playing their postponement from December 10, when Missouri Western was dealing with COVID-19 issues within their men's program. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. at MWSU Fieldhouse. FHSU enters at 11-4 overall, 6-3 MIAA, while MWSU is 7-6 overall, 3-4 MIAA.
🏀 Tigers can't overcome cold shooting in loss at Missouri Western
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Fort Hays State got off to a quick start but it didn't last long and lost 62-55 to Missouri Western State Tuesday at the MWSU Fieldhouse. The game was originally scheduled for December 10th but was postponed when the Griffons had their program shut down for a week due to COVID-19. Kaleb Hammeke hit his first three shots, two of them 3-pointers to give FHSU (11-5, 6-4 MIAA) an early six-point lead but the Tigers turned cold and trailed by 12 at halftime and by as many as 17 in the second as the Griffons (8-6, 404 MIAA) end a three-game losing streak.
