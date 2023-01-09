ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Fort Hays State got off to a quick start but it didn't last long and lost 62-55 to Missouri Western State Tuesday at the MWSU Fieldhouse. The game was originally scheduled for December 10th but was postponed when the Griffons had their program shut down for a week due to COVID-19. Kaleb Hammeke hit his first three shots, two of them 3-pointers to give FHSU (11-5, 6-4 MIAA) an early six-point lead but the Tigers turned cold and trailed by 12 at halftime and by as many as 17 in the second as the Griffons (8-6, 404 MIAA) end a three-game losing streak.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO