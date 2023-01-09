Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Footsteps Award winners announced, honors legacy of UGA’s first African American students
The University of Georgia awarded the annual 2023 Footsteps Award to Richard Dunn and Xernona Thomas. The award recognizes graduates “following in the pioneering footsteps of Charlayne Hunter-Gault, Hamilton Holmes and Mary Frances Early, UGA’s first African American students,” according to a UGA press release. The honor...
