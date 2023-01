Robbie Knievel, son of daredevil Evel Knievel, has died. The second-generation daredevil and motorcyclist was 60 years old. Robbie died on Friday, January 13 in Reno, Nevada of pancreatic cancer. His older brother, Kelly Knievel, told CBS News he died after being in hospice care for three days. “It was...

RENO, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO