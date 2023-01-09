Read full article on original website
Keith Murray Says Biggie Would Be Alive If He Listened To His Advice
Keith Murray says he warned The Notorious B.I.G. to leave Los Angeles hours prior to his death and believes the late rap icon would still be alive had he heeded his advice. According to the New York native, he was hanging out with Biggie in L.A. on the day of his passing and had advised him to flee the city in light of the tension brewing following the passing of Tupac Shakur the year prior. More from VIBE.comStyles P Breaks Down Why The Notorious B.I.G. Remains The Greatest Of All TimeThe Notorious B.I.G's Legacy Honored With Brooklyn Bridge StatueMeta Announces...
Blue singer Lee Ryan found guilty of racially aggravated assault
The Blue singer Lee Ryan has been found guilty of racially aggravated assault after drunkenly telling a black flight attendant “I want your chocolate children”. The pop star, 39, was “slurring his words and staggering around” after drinking a bottle of port before a British Airways flight from Glasgow to London City airport on 31 July last year.
iheart.com
Rascal Flatts' J.D. Rooney Reportedly Divorcing Wife Due To Infidelity
Former Rascal Flatts guitarist J. D. Rooney is reportedly divorcing his wife Tiffany Fallon because of an affair. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Rooney claims Fallon is having an affair with her personal trainer. He says the "adulterous relationship" began before he filed for divorce in January 2021, and he believes the affair is still going on.
iheart.com
Ana Walshe Told Mother 'Come Tomorrow' Before Disappearance
Ana Walshe's mother said her daughter pleaded with her to "come tomorrow" from Serbia days prior to her disappearance. Ana's husband, Brian Walshe, 47, has been criminally charged with misleading investigators in the case of his wife, who was reported missing by her coworkers on January 4. Milanka Ljubicic, 69,...
iheart.com
PHOTO: Prince Harry Lookalike Fears for His Safety Over Book Controversy
Prince Harry doppelganger Rhys Whittock says he now fears for his life as a result of revelations in Prince Harry's new memoir. In Spare, Prince Harry admits to killing 25 Taliban soldiers during his time in Afghanistan, sparking the lookalike's concern that he could be mistaken for Prince Harry and targeted by the regime.
The Daily South
Reba McEntire Interrupts Her Own Concert To Hold Graduation Ceremony Onstage For Longtime Drummer
Fans at a recent Reba McEntire concert may have been a little confused when the band broke into the song “Pomp and Circumstance”, which is best known as a graduation song, not one of McEntire’s many hits. It was a completely appropriate choice, though, because the concert was a graduation ceremony of sorts.
