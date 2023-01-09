Read full article on original website
Related
pymnts.com
Binance Boosts Hiring Amid Wave of Crypto Layoffs
In the midst of a rash of crypto layoffs, Binance is reportedly in hiring mode. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange hopes to increase its workforce by 15% to 30% this year, CEO Changpeng Zhao said at an industry conference Wednesday (Jan. 11). “We will continue to build and hopefully...
CoinDesk
Crypto Market Maker CyberX Gets $15M From Foresight Ventures
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto market maker CyberX has raised $15 million in a strategic investment from Foresight Ventures, a crypto venture capital firm with about $400 million in assets under management. CyberX will use the funds to...
CoinDesk
Decentraland’s MANA Token Jumps as Metaverse Tokens Outperform Crypto Markets
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The native token of metaverse projectDecentraland (MANA) surged early Friday as metaverse tokens became the best-performing digital assets since the start of this year. MANA’s price increased 12% in the past 24 hours and...
CFPB Proposes Public Posting of Confusing ‘Terms and Conditions’ Clauses
A federal regulatory agency wants to take a closer look at nonbanks’ terms and conditions. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) proposed a rule Wednesday (Jan. 11) that would require supervised nonbank financial companies to submit terms and conditions in their form contracts so that they can be posted in a public registry, according to a Wednesday press release.
pymnts.com
Thailand Warns Virtual Banks About ‘Irresponsible Lending’ as It Approves Them
Thailand has approved virtual banking, while warning against “irresponsible lending.”. The country’s central bank on Thursday (Jan. 12) said it expects financial institutions to operate in a sustainable fashion to ensure innovation. “Virtual banks should not initiate a race to the bottom through irresponsible lending, give preferential treatment...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Asian companies see earnings upgrades by analysts over the past month
Jan 10 (Reuters) - Analysts raised 2023 earnings estimates for Asian companies over the past month, contrasting with the raft of earnings downgrades in the last year, as China's reopening and slowing inflationary pressures boost optimism.
U.S. bond funds saw biggest weekly inflow in 18 months in early Jan
Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. bond funds attracted their biggest weekly inflow in 18 months in the seven days to Jan. 4 on signs of cooling inflation that boosted hopes the Federal Reserve might scale back the size of its interest rate hikes.
Marketmind: Taking the down under on Aussie inflation
Jan 11 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The global inflation focus turns to Australia's November figures on Wednesday, and will shine a light on whether the previous month's surprise slowdown was a one-off or not.
CoinDesk
DeFi Protocol Yearn Finance Will Let Anyone Create Curve Reward Farms
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Decentralized-finance (DeFi) project Yearn Finance will allow users to create their own vaults to accrue yield and deposit proceeds to earn even more token rewards. Yearn will charge 10% as performance fees for providing...
CNBC
IEA says clean energy manufacturing set for substantial growth as world enters 'new industrial age'
The world is moving into "a new age of clean technology manufacturing" that could be worth hundreds of billions of dollars per year, the International Energy Agency says. China is dominating both the production and trade of "most clean energy technologies," according to the IEA. The energy agency notes there...
Investors snap up record $39 billion emerging market sovereign bond splurge
LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Developing countries have sold a huge $39 billion of international bonds since the start of the year, with investors happy to pile into riskier debt as they bet global interest rates are nearing a peak.
TechCrunch
How we pivoted our deep tech startup to become a SaaS company
Initially, we approached this as a hardware challenge until we determined that the key to meeting next-generation electric motor demand actually lies in software. That’s why we’ve pivoted to a SaaS model. Like any major startup redirect, there were several “a-ha!” realizations, accompanied by trials to make it...
The Jewish Press
Israeli Cyber Sector Shows ‘Serious Drop’ in Investments
A study published Tuesday by the Start-Up Nation Policy Institute (SNPI) think tank and Start-Up Nation Center showed a “serious decline” in investments in the cyber sector, and in Israel’s high-tech sector. According to the report, the total volume of high-tech sector investment in 2022 plummeted by...
Accenture to Acquire SKS Group, Strengthening its SAP® and Regulatory Capabilities for Banking Clients in Germany, Austria and Switzerland
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire SKS Group, a consulting firm that helps banks across Germany, Austria and Switzerland modernize their technology infrastructure and address regulatory requirements using SAP S/4HANA® solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005777/en/ Accenture has agreed to acquire SKS Group, a consulting firm that helps banks across Germany, Austria and Switzerland modernize their technology infrastructure and address regulatory requirements using SAP S/4HANA® solutions. (Photo: Business Wire) The acquisition will expand Accenture’s technology, consulting and regulatory services capabilities, while enhancing its ability to serve specialized banks, such as national promotional banks that provide financial and development assistance to local businesses and communities.
CNBC
CNBC Pro Talks: Portfolio manager Trent Masters on how to beat the market
Stock markets around the world had a horrible 2022, but veteran fund manager Trent Masters sees a brighter side to last year's market turmoil. "I'm quite encouraged by what has happened over 2022 because I think markets have become fundamentally disconnected from the underlying drivers. We did have that madness in terms of trading capital. And so, I think what we are seeing now, particularly across tech, is a very healthy focus on profitability," Masters, portfolio manager at Alphinity Investment Management, said in the latest installment of CNBC Pro Talks.
actyv.ai Raises Pre-Series A Funding to Fuel Global Expansion, Product Enhancement
actyv.ai, a Singapore-headquartered, category creator in the enterprise SaaS with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance space, has raised a total of $12 million as part of Pre-Series A funding round from 1Digi Ventures, Singapore, the family office of Raghunath Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO of the company. This includes an earlier tranche of $5 million from 1Digi Ventures in 2022. This will fuel global expansion, product enhancement, portfolio growth and talent acquisition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005650/en/ Embedded offerings platform actyv.ai raises a total of $12Mn in pre-series A funding (Photo: Business Wire) In December 2022 alone actyv.ai’s total BNPL throughput crossed $100 million. The company delivers significant value for enterprises and their allied partner ecosystem through its technology platform. The company partners with over 20 leading financial institutions enabling embedded BNPL. Over 25,000 distributors and one lac retailers are onboard the platform.
Swedish PM Kristersson says EU needs to discuss competitiveness, not just state-aid
STOCKHOLM, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The European Union needs to improve long-term competitiveness and not just provide support for companies in the green tech sector where nations like China and the United States are providing subsidies, Sweden's prime minister said on Friday.
TechCrunch
These 5 companies bootstrapped their way to big businesses while VCs came knocking
The reasons some founders shun the process of raising institutional funding vary based on individual circumstances. There are founders who don’t like the idea of giving up equity. Others don’t want to give up control of their operations and/or strategy. And there are many who want to hold on to both equity and control. Then there are those for whom raising venture capital is simply not as accessible, such as founders in emerging markets like Latin America.
TechCrunch
Fidelity makes first acquisition in 7 years, snapping up fintech Shoobx
Jason Furtado and Stephan Richter founded Boston-based Shoobx in 2013, according to Crunchbase. The pair went on to raise a known $10 million in funding for the company with investors such as Austin-based Scout Ventures and Steve Papa. Atlas Ventures is also a backer, according to the Wall Street Journal. All 40 of Shoobx’s employees will join Fidelity.
Comments / 0