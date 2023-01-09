actyv.ai, a Singapore-headquartered, category creator in the enterprise SaaS with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance space, has raised a total of $12 million as part of Pre-Series A funding round from 1Digi Ventures, Singapore, the family office of Raghunath Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO of the company. This includes an earlier tranche of $5 million from 1Digi Ventures in 2022. This will fuel global expansion, product enhancement, portfolio growth and talent acquisition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005650/en/ Embedded offerings platform actyv.ai raises a total of $12Mn in pre-series A funding (Photo: Business Wire) In December 2022 alone actyv.ai’s total BNPL throughput crossed $100 million. The company delivers significant value for enterprises and their allied partner ecosystem through its technology platform. The company partners with over 20 leading financial institutions enabling embedded BNPL. Over 25,000 distributors and one lac retailers are onboard the platform.

1 DAY AGO