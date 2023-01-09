ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WKTV

MVCC creating new $38 million state-of-the-art manufacturing training center

UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Community College will create a new $38 million state-of-the-art semiconductor and advanced manufacturing training center to help create a worker pipeline for local technology companies like Wolfspeed and Micron. U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer was in Utica Thursday to announce $2 million in federal funding...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Whitesboro Central School District working to implement changes after mascot ruling

WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Whitesboro is just one of the many districts across New York working to remove Native American mascots from their schools. “We are the Whitesboro Warriors and one of the changes that we need to make has to do with some of the imagery that we’ve used over the years with regards to our school district,” said Brian Bellair, Whitesboro Central School District Superintendent.
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

Preferred Foundation accepting scholarship applications

NEW BERLIN, N.Y. -- The Preferred Foundation announced it is accepting scholarship applications for 2023 seniors in Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties. Students interested in pursuing a degree in accounting/business will have the opportunity to apply for the Preferred Foundation Christopher P. Taft Scholarship and the Christopher P. Taft Scholarship.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Registration still open for upcoming citizen preparedness classes in Herkimer

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Registration is still open for upcoming emergency preparedness classes in Herkimer. The New York Citizen Preparedness Corps holds these classes across the state to give residents tools and resources to prepare for emergencies like floods, snowstorms and other disasters, or even house fires. The course also helps people develop family emergency plans.
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

New executive director named at Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society

UTICA, N.Y. -- Kyla Jacobs was recently named the new executive director of the Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society by the board of directors. Jacobs has a background as deputy director with a focus on animal welfare and is committed to helping animals that struggle. She's replacing former executive director,...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Bruce Karam files federal complaint against Utica City School District and Board of Education

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The legal battle between Superintendent Bruce Karam and the Utica City School District continues. Karam has now filed a federal complaint against the district as well as Board of Education members Joseph Hobika, Danielle Padula, Tennille Knoop, James Paul and acting superintendent Brian Nolan. The case is currently pending before the United States District Court. Oral arguments will be heard by Judge Scott Delconte in the Oneida County Supreme Court on February 7th.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

How can we let Cazenovia College just shut down? (Your Letters)

With all of the manufacturing we have lost in Central New York and crumbling infrastructure, I have to ask: Why are we going to spend $86 million for an aquarium and let an educational institution like Cazenovia College close down? Look at what happened when to Thompson Road when UTC, Oberdorfer, Howard Johnson, Cavallaro’s, gas stations and any number of other assorted businesses shut down or jumped ship.
CAZENOVIA, NY
WKTV

Join Utica Rescue Mission's annual 'Walk a Mile in My Shoes' event

UTICA, N.Y. -- Join the Rescue Mission of Utica for its Annual 'Walk a Mile in My Shoes' event, taking place on Feb 4. The Mission host's the event in hopes of raising awareness of homelessness and hunger issues in the area. Registration for the event is at City Hall...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Famous Author Stephen King Apologizes for Making Fun of Utica

Famous author Stephen King is sorry for making fun of Utica. But his tongue-in-cheek apology may now be offending people in other parts of the country. Local leaders and members of government spoke out after King compared Utica to the chaos in the Speakership. The backlash had King apologizing to...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Frank DiBrango announces candidacy for Utica mayor

UTICA, N.Y. -- Frank DiBrango has announced his candidacy for mayor of Utica, making him the third candidate on the ballot. DiBrango has been a councilor at large for six years and currently works at L.B. Security as vice president of business development. He has been with the company for the last 35 years.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Rome may be getting new brewery through Restore New York grant

ROME, N.Y. – A new brewery may be coming to Rome after the Oneida County Board of Legislators voted Wednesday to apply for grant funding through the state’s Restore New York Communities Initiative. The county is asking for $1.8 million to renovate an old parachute dry-out facility that...
ROME, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse University takes advantage of NIL rights and opens store

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Student Athletes at Syracuse University can now profit off the sales of their t-shirts, sweatshirts and more in the new Syracuse University Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) store. After Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation allowing student-athletes across the state to receive compensation for NIL merchandise in November 2022, Syracuse University got […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Utica Common Council president announces bid for mayor

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Common Council President Michael Galime announced he is running for mayor of the city. Galime will face off against Robert Cardillo in a Republican primary. Democrats Celeste Friend and Frank DiBrango have also declared their candidacies. "Over the past seven years, I've been spending my time...
UTICA, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Historic Snowstorms of Central New York

Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
UTICA, NY

