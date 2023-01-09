Read full article on original website
WKTV
MVCC creating new $38 million state-of-the-art manufacturing training center
UTICA, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Community College will create a new $38 million state-of-the-art semiconductor and advanced manufacturing training center to help create a worker pipeline for local technology companies like Wolfspeed and Micron. U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer was in Utica Thursday to announce $2 million in federal funding...
cnyhomepage.com
Whitesboro Central School District working to implement changes after mascot ruling
WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Whitesboro is just one of the many districts across New York working to remove Native American mascots from their schools. “We are the Whitesboro Warriors and one of the changes that we need to make has to do with some of the imagery that we’ve used over the years with regards to our school district,” said Brian Bellair, Whitesboro Central School District Superintendent.
WKTV
Preferred Foundation accepting scholarship applications
NEW BERLIN, N.Y. -- The Preferred Foundation announced it is accepting scholarship applications for 2023 seniors in Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties. Students interested in pursuing a degree in accounting/business will have the opportunity to apply for the Preferred Foundation Christopher P. Taft Scholarship and the Christopher P. Taft Scholarship.
Central Square Central School District Lockdown Incident
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – At approximately 9:35 a.m., the high school administration received a phone call from a community. member informing us that she might have seen something sticking out of a backpack of someone walking. along Route 11 that she thought resembled the barrel of a long gun....
WKTV
Lambert Will of Herkimer nominated to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer man who some say invented the game of basketball has been nominated a contributor in the 2023 class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. Scott Flansburg, also known as the Human Calculator, started the Herkimer 9 Foundation in 2020 with...
WKTV
Registration still open for upcoming citizen preparedness classes in Herkimer
HERKIMER, N.Y. – Registration is still open for upcoming emergency preparedness classes in Herkimer. The New York Citizen Preparedness Corps holds these classes across the state to give residents tools and resources to prepare for emergencies like floods, snowstorms and other disasters, or even house fires. The course also helps people develop family emergency plans.
Village continues to plan for post-Cazenovia College future
CAZENOVIA — During the Jan. 3 Village of Cazenovia Board of Trustees meeting, Mayor Kurt Wheeler updated the board on the ongoing discussions regarding the future of the community without its historic college. On Dec. 7, Cazenovia College announced its decision to permanently close following the spring 2023 semester...
WKTV
Mohawk Valley EDGE elects new members of Board of Directors, appoints new chair
Mohawk Valley EDGE elected three new members to its Board of Directors at its annual meeting and appointed Justin Hummel as chair. Hummel is the chief executive officer at Hummel’s Office Plus and was first elected as a MV EDGE director in 2016. “As a small business owner, I...
WKTV
New executive director named at Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society
UTICA, N.Y. -- Kyla Jacobs was recently named the new executive director of the Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society by the board of directors. Jacobs has a background as deputy director with a focus on animal welfare and is committed to helping animals that struggle. She's replacing former executive director,...
cnycentral.com
B'ville School Board seeks hearing officer for superintendent termination hearing
BALDWINSVILLE, NY — Within the first minutes of the Baldwinsville School Board meeting on Monday, an update was given on suspended Superintendent Jason Thomson who has been on paid leave for several months. The board announced the next step in the investigation into Thomson's actions will be selecting a...
cnyhomepage.com
Bruce Karam files federal complaint against Utica City School District and Board of Education
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The legal battle between Superintendent Bruce Karam and the Utica City School District continues. Karam has now filed a federal complaint against the district as well as Board of Education members Joseph Hobika, Danielle Padula, Tennille Knoop, James Paul and acting superintendent Brian Nolan. The case is currently pending before the United States District Court. Oral arguments will be heard by Judge Scott Delconte in the Oneida County Supreme Court on February 7th.
How can we let Cazenovia College just shut down? (Your Letters)
With all of the manufacturing we have lost in Central New York and crumbling infrastructure, I have to ask: Why are we going to spend $86 million for an aquarium and let an educational institution like Cazenovia College close down? Look at what happened when to Thompson Road when UTC, Oberdorfer, Howard Johnson, Cavallaro’s, gas stations and any number of other assorted businesses shut down or jumped ship.
Some schools north of Syracuse report closings, delays: Friday, Jan. 13
Some schools are reporting delays or closings this morning due to weather-related concerns. Our information comes directly from school officials, school websites and news reports. We’ll continue to update the list as it changes. You can now click on any column heading to sort the information by that column.
WKTV
Join Utica Rescue Mission's annual 'Walk a Mile in My Shoes' event
UTICA, N.Y. -- Join the Rescue Mission of Utica for its Annual 'Walk a Mile in My Shoes' event, taking place on Feb 4. The Mission host's the event in hopes of raising awareness of homelessness and hunger issues in the area. Registration for the event is at City Hall...
Famous Author Stephen King Apologizes for Making Fun of Utica
Famous author Stephen King is sorry for making fun of Utica. But his tongue-in-cheek apology may now be offending people in other parts of the country. Local leaders and members of government spoke out after King compared Utica to the chaos in the Speakership. The backlash had King apologizing to...
WKTV
Frank DiBrango announces candidacy for Utica mayor
UTICA, N.Y. -- Frank DiBrango has announced his candidacy for mayor of Utica, making him the third candidate on the ballot. DiBrango has been a councilor at large for six years and currently works at L.B. Security as vice president of business development. He has been with the company for the last 35 years.
WKTV
Rome may be getting new brewery through Restore New York grant
ROME, N.Y. – A new brewery may be coming to Rome after the Oneida County Board of Legislators voted Wednesday to apply for grant funding through the state’s Restore New York Communities Initiative. The county is asking for $1.8 million to renovate an old parachute dry-out facility that...
Syracuse University takes advantage of NIL rights and opens store
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Student Athletes at Syracuse University can now profit off the sales of their t-shirts, sweatshirts and more in the new Syracuse University Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) store. After Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation allowing student-athletes across the state to receive compensation for NIL merchandise in November 2022, Syracuse University got […]
WKTV
Utica Common Council president announces bid for mayor
UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Common Council President Michael Galime announced he is running for mayor of the city. Galime will face off against Robert Cardillo in a Republican primary. Democrats Celeste Friend and Frank DiBrango have also declared their candidacies. "Over the past seven years, I've been spending my time...
newyorkalmanack.com
Historic Snowstorms of Central New York
Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
