WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Whitesboro is just one of the many districts across New York working to remove Native American mascots from their schools. “We are the Whitesboro Warriors and one of the changes that we need to make has to do with some of the imagery that we’ve used over the years with regards to our school district,” said Brian Bellair, Whitesboro Central School District Superintendent.

WHITESBORO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO