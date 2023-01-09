ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

ksmu.org

Springfield airport resumes flights after FAA safety system outage

The FAA cleared flights to resume around 8 a.m. Missouri time on Wednesday, and Springfield flights got going shortly afterward, said airport spokesperson Kent Boyd. "Flights were basically leaving Springfield around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning," Boyd said. Wednesday's flight delays took place as the FAA's Notice to Air Missions system...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksmu.org

Grant to continue Greene County's Community Health Advocate program extended

The Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Community Health Worker Initiative Grant has been extended through January 31, 2023. A grant that helped local public health officials build a team of community health advocates has been extended. The Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Community Health Worker Initiative Grant, which was initially awarded to...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Fact Finders: What’s going on with a cell tower south of Nixa?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The construction of a cell tower used to spark concern, and sometimes it still does. But this week’s Fact Finders has a different concern about a tower. Our viewer wants better cell service and wants to know, has Verizon abandoned this location before ever placing it into service?
NIXA, MO
kjfmradio.com

Growing lavender in Missouri

MISSOURI — A team of MU Extension Field Specialists received a Missouri Department of Agriculture Specialty Crops Block grant in January 2021, to fund a lavender research project at three sites in Missouri: Kirksville, Springfield, and Ste. Genevieve. The purpose of the project is to learn which cultivars of lavender are best suited for each site based on flower production, winter hardiness, drought hardiness and overall vigor of the plant, and provide this information to producers and home gardeners.
MISSOURI STATE
WANE 15

Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks

CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
CASSVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man seriously injured in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield driver was seriously injured in a car crash in Polk County on Jan. 10. David U. Reeder, 78, of Springfield, was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for serious injuries due to a two-vehicle crash around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 10. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
POLK COUNTY, MO
Lawrence County Record

Rodgers charged with stealing, drug-related offenses

An Aurora man is facing charges in two counties after being charged with felonies in both. James Roland Rodgers, 52, is charged with stealing in Greene County; he is also charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in Barry County. The stealing charge:. Rodgers is...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

On Your Side Investigation: Grieving family doesn’t get donations from Springfield restaurant fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A grieving couple is asking, what happened? There was a fundraiser in honor of their little girl who died in a drowning accident. Months later, the family tells On Your Side, they never got the money and never heard from the business owner who collected the donations. But Ashley Reynolds got a hold of him and got his explanation.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Forsyth Mayor resigns

The Mayor of Forsyth turned in her resignation letter for aldermen approval at the Monday, Jan. 9 meeting. Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty officially resigned her position due to rising health concerns. Dougherty stepped into the role of mayor in 2019 when she was appointed, after then Forsyth Mayor Eddie Coleman stepped down due to his own health reasons. Dougherty was sworn in and officially began her duties as the new mayor on Dec. 19, 2019. Dougherty was retired from her position as technology director at the Forsyth School District, which she had held for 20 years, when she accepted the appointment. She has since been elected to two terms as mayor.
FORSYTH, MO
Kait 8

Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - While no one won the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, at least one player won a big cash prize. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, a ticket purchased at the Snappy Mart in Mountain Home was worth $10,000 after the player matched four of the numbers along with the Mega ball.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

