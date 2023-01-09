Read full article on original website
Dollar General Opens DG Market in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
ksmu.org
Springfield airport resumes flights after FAA safety system outage
The FAA cleared flights to resume around 8 a.m. Missouri time on Wednesday, and Springfield flights got going shortly afterward, said airport spokesperson Kent Boyd. "Flights were basically leaving Springfield around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning," Boyd said. Wednesday's flight delays took place as the FAA's Notice to Air Missions system...
ksmu.org
Grant to continue Greene County's Community Health Advocate program extended
The Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Community Health Worker Initiative Grant has been extended through January 31, 2023. A grant that helped local public health officials build a team of community health advocates has been extended. The Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Community Health Worker Initiative Grant, which was initially awarded to...
KYTV
Fact Finders: What’s going on with a cell tower south of Nixa?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The construction of a cell tower used to spark concern, and sometimes it still does. But this week’s Fact Finders has a different concern about a tower. Our viewer wants better cell service and wants to know, has Verizon abandoned this location before ever placing it into service?
Are you making a livable wage as a Missourian?
One thing that all Americans can agree is a necessity is a livable wage.
ksmu.org
Springfield city council approves three ballot initiatives ahead of April election
Springfield City Council voted on four ballot initiatives on Monday night — and at least three of them are headed to city voters in April. During their Monday night meeting, City Council debated sending four bills to voters at the next city election. The first initiative would tax short-term...
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
Dollar General Opens DG Market in Missouri
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: News Leaderand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
ksmu.org
Springfield City Council may pause University Heights rezoning: Q & A with Rance Burger of the Springfield Daily Citizen
Rance Burger, local government reporter at the Springfield Daily Citizen, joins KSMU's Gregory Holman to talk about a possible zoning delay for University Heights near Mercy hospital — a tactic Springfield City Council has used in various other neighborhoods around town. Burger's full report on the idea is available...
kjfmradio.com
Growing lavender in Missouri
MISSOURI — A team of MU Extension Field Specialists received a Missouri Department of Agriculture Specialty Crops Block grant in January 2021, to fund a lavender research project at three sites in Missouri: Kirksville, Springfield, and Ste. Genevieve. The purpose of the project is to learn which cultivars of lavender are best suited for each site based on flower production, winter hardiness, drought hardiness and overall vigor of the plant, and provide this information to producers and home gardeners.
ksmu.org
Greene County Medical Examiner probes surrounding counties in autopsy service expansion
The Greene County medical examiner, who’s responsible for death investigations and autopsies in the county, aims to expand its services to other counties in southwest Missouri. Dr. Dieter Duff, Greene County’s medical examiner, told KSMU the office plans to perform 50 extra autopsies this year on residents from surrounding...
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining […]
KYTV
Greene County sheriff, deputies arrest 11 at homeless encampments in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott and his deputies arrested eleven people considered homeless for trespassing and outstanding arrest warrants. Sheriff Arnott says trespassers had set up illegal encampments. The sheriff’s office worked with the owners of these properties. The sheriff’s office provided each arrested with...
Springfield man seriously injured in Polk County crash
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield driver was seriously injured in a car crash in Polk County on Jan. 10. David U. Reeder, 78, of Springfield, was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for serious injuries due to a two-vehicle crash around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 10. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
Lawrence County Record
Rodgers charged with stealing, drug-related offenses
An Aurora man is facing charges in two counties after being charged with felonies in both. James Roland Rodgers, 52, is charged with stealing in Greene County; he is also charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in Barry County. The stealing charge:. Rodgers is...
Springfield woman arrested for siccing dog on gas station employees while stealing cigarettes
Billie Jean Cummings, 34, of Springfield, was arrested on Jan. 6 and formally charged with a felony count of first-degree robbery and three misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree assault.
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Grieving family doesn’t get donations from Springfield restaurant fundraiser
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A grieving couple is asking, what happened? There was a fundraiser in honor of their little girl who died in a drowning accident. Months later, the family tells On Your Side, they never got the money and never heard from the business owner who collected the donations. But Ashley Reynolds got a hold of him and got his explanation.
KYTV
Second-leading cause of lung cancer could come from your home; how to check for radon
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer. And it could be in your house. January is National Radon Action Month and a good time to add it to your list of things to check out before buying a home. Radon is an odorless gas...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth Mayor resigns
The Mayor of Forsyth turned in her resignation letter for aldermen approval at the Monday, Jan. 9 meeting. Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty officially resigned her position due to rising health concerns. Dougherty stepped into the role of mayor in 2019 when she was appointed, after then Forsyth Mayor Eddie Coleman stepped down due to his own health reasons. Dougherty was sworn in and officially began her duties as the new mayor on Dec. 19, 2019. Dougherty was retired from her position as technology director at the Forsyth School District, which she had held for 20 years, when she accepted the appointment. She has since been elected to two terms as mayor.
Kait 8
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - While no one won the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, at least one player won a big cash prize. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, a ticket purchased at the Snappy Mart in Mountain Home was worth $10,000 after the player matched four of the numbers along with the Mega ball.
