WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in Winston-Salem involving three men. Police said the men were shot while walking down the road on LaDeara Crest Lane. Police said all three men were taken to the hospital. One man was in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition. Police said they do not have any suspect information at this time.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO