Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Related
WXII 12
Petition requests Forsyth County to increase, align EMS pay with nearby counties to address staffing shortage
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A petition was created to request the Forsyth County leadership to increase and align EMS pay with nearby counties to address the staffing shortage issue. PETITION:. A viewer reached out to WXII 12 News and shared a screenshot of the petition. It writes that EMTs...
insideradio.com
Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.
A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
wfmynews2.com
Spoof number calling Davie County residents asking for money
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple Davie County residents said they have gotten phone calls from someone claiming to be a Deputy with the Davie County Sheriff's Office asking for money. The number even had a voicemail saying it was the Sheriff's Office. This appears to be a spoofed number,...
Davidson County community frustrated by litter
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people living in Davidson County don’t like the way things look right now. They are frustrated over what they call a big litter problem. If you drive through Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near North Main Street, it’s hard to miss the piles of trash on the side of […]
WXII 12
NCDOT expects to finish the Greensboro Urban Loop this month
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that the Greensboro Urban Loop is expected to be completed by the end of January, weather permitting. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The final section will extend over three miles from...
2 taken to hospital after NC crash in on US 311
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Archdale on Wednesday night, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety news release.
abc45.com
Gov. Cooper Offers Reward for Solving 2017 Murder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the 2017 murder of 18-yeaer-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons. On June 4, 2017 around 1:21 a.m., officers...
Winston-Salem BEAR Team responds to mental health calls as alternative to police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — If you call 911 for a mental health-related emergency in Winston-Salem, a different first responder could show up at your front door. They’re called the BEAR Team or Behavioral Evaluation and Response. City leaders and community members have spent the last year giving input and collecting data to form the right […]
Deputies respond to shots fired on Candlenut Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A large law enforcement presence in Greensboro was attributed to a shooting call. Guilford County Sheriff’s Office called in the State Highway Patrol for assistance setting up a perimeter after receiving a shooting call on Candlenut Road, off of Summit Avenue near Hicone Road. The sheriff’s office says that they responded […]
WXII 12
3 men shot while walking down road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in Winston-Salem involving three men. Police said the men were shot while walking down the road on LaDeara Crest Lane. Police said all three men were taken to the hospital. One man was in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition. Police said they do not have any suspect information at this time.
WXII 12
High Point Police Dept. talks about protecting officers' mental health when responding to difficult scenes
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Several High Point Police Officers responded to Saturday's incident where a High Point father shot and killed his wife, and three kids before turning the gun on himself. High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud said Saturday’s incident is something he hasn’t experienced in 28 years...
WXII 12
Driver charged in crash involving Yadkin school bus, food truck, building
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple charges pressed in crash involving a Yadkin County Schools bus Tuesday morning, police say. Sylvia Marie Grice, 53, was operating the panel truck involved in the crash. Grice is being charged with a stop light violation and an unsafe movement violation. The Yadkin County...
Governor Cooper offering $25,000 reward for information on Greensboro murder cold case
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 murder in Greensboro. The State is seeking information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the murder of 18-year-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons. In June 2017, investigators responded […]
lexingtonnc.gov
City of Lexington Requesting Proposals for Archeological Survey of African-American section of Lexington City Cemetery
In April 2022, the City applied for the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office‘s (SHPO) 2022 Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) Grant to conduct an Archeological Survey of the African-American section of Lexington City Cemetery. The site is approximately 3,800 sf and located in the oldest portion of the city cemetery. It is a vacant space with a singular marker atop a rough stone pyramid that states that slaves were buried there before the civil war. There are no other records related to that site.
Cooper appoints Guilford County prosecutor to district court bench
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – One of Guilford County’s prosecutors is getting a promotion. Walter W. “Trip” Baker III of High Point is one of three people promoted Thursday by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper into vacant judicial positions. Baker was named a district court judge in the Judicial District 18, which serves Guilford County, the […]
WXII 12
Guilford County Sheriff's Office responds to discharge of firearm on Candlenut Road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said the heavy law enforcement presence on Candlenut Road was in response to a discharge of a firearm. According to GCSO, deputies responded at 7:45 a.m. to a discharge of a firearm. After arriving on scene, deputies heard several shots fired in the area.
WXII 12
Juvenile shot in car on Lambeth Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a juvenile reportedly shot in a car Thursday afternoon on Lambeth Street. Shortly after officers were dispatched to the 3500 block, a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to their ankle and arm, according to a police report.
ncconstructionnews.com
HAWS, City of Winston-Salem break ground on Choice Neighborhoods initiative
A ground-breaking ceremony in Winston Salem as launched construction on the Choice Neighborhoods initiative, a project that is expected to bring affordable housing to areas in the city with the highest identified need. In 2019, the City of Winston-Salem was awarded a $30 million Choice Neighborhood implementation grant from the...
1 man in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem, 2 men injured, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is in critical condition, and two others are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on Friday. Winston-Salem officers responded to the 2500 block of Ladeara Crest Lane and found three victims who had been shot. FOX8 is told a 22-year-old Winston-Salem man and two 20-year-old Winston-Salem […]
Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several lanes of Interstate 85 South are closed following a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132, near Exit 132 for Mt. Hope Church Road in Guilford County. The closure began at around 1:06 p.m. and is expected […]
Comments / 4