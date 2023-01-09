ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

insideradio.com

Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.

A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Spoof number calling Davie County residents asking for money

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple Davie County residents said they have gotten phone calls from someone claiming to be a Deputy with the Davie County Sheriff's Office asking for money. The number even had a voicemail saying it was the Sheriff's Office. This appears to be a spoofed number,...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County community frustrated by litter

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people living in Davidson County don’t like the way things look right now. They are frustrated over what they call a big litter problem. If you drive through Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near North Main Street, it’s hard to miss the piles of trash on the side of […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

NCDOT expects to finish the Greensboro Urban Loop this month

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that the Greensboro Urban Loop is expected to be completed by the end of January, weather permitting. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The final section will extend over three miles from...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Gov. Cooper Offers Reward for Solving 2017 Murder

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the 2017 murder of 18-yeaer-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons. On June 4, 2017 around 1:21 a.m., officers...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Deputies respond to shots fired on Candlenut Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A large law enforcement presence in Greensboro was attributed to a shooting call. Guilford County Sheriff’s Office called in the State Highway Patrol for assistance setting up a perimeter after receiving a shooting call on Candlenut Road, off of Summit Avenue near Hicone Road. The sheriff’s office says that they responded […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

3 men shot while walking down road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in Winston-Salem involving three men. Police said the men were shot while walking down the road on LaDeara Crest Lane. Police said all three men were taken to the hospital. One man was in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition. Police said they do not have any suspect information at this time.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
lexingtonnc.gov

City of Lexington Requesting Proposals for Archeological Survey of African-American section of Lexington City Cemetery

In April 2022, the City applied for the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office‘s (SHPO) 2022 Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) Grant to conduct an Archeological Survey of the African-American section of Lexington City Cemetery. The site is approximately 3,800 sf and located in the oldest portion of the city cemetery. It is a vacant space with a singular marker atop a rough stone pyramid that states that slaves were buried there before the civil war. There are no other records related to that site.
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Juvenile shot in car on Lambeth Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a juvenile reportedly shot in a car Thursday afternoon on Lambeth Street. Shortly after officers were dispatched to the 3500 block, a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to their ankle and arm, according to a police report.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

HAWS, City of Winston-Salem break ground on Choice Neighborhoods initiative

A ground-breaking ceremony in Winston Salem as launched construction on the Choice Neighborhoods initiative, a project that is expected to bring affordable housing to areas in the city with the highest identified need. In 2019, the City of Winston-Salem was awarded a $30 million Choice Neighborhood implementation grant from the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several lanes of Interstate 85 South are closed following a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132, near Exit 132 for Mt. Hope Church Road in Guilford County. The closure began at around 1:06 p.m. and is expected […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

