FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Unique new grocery store just opened in OklahomaKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
U.S Famous Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Oklahoma CityMadocOklahoma City, OK
Crimson and Cream Collective announces teamwide deal for Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. — Major NIL news has come down the pike on campus Friday. Crimson and Cream Collective, one of two approved NIL collectives on the campus at The University of Oklahoma, has announced it’s signed or has offered a deal to the entire 115-man Oklahoma football roster, according to a report by On3Sports' Jeremy Crabtree.
'Sooner Born, Sooner Bred.' Tuttle girls basketball standout realizes lifelong dream after signing with Oklahoma
By Michael Kinney Landry Allen has always wanted to play for the University of Oklahoma. Growing up in a family of Sooner fans, it was hard for the passion for the crimson and cream not to rub off on her. “Well, my mom and my dad are both big-time OU fans,” said Allen, a senior post ...
Four-Star '24 OL Brandon Baker planning several spring/summer visits
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei junior offensive lineman Brandon Baker plans to be busy this off-season but is in no hurry to make a decision. Baker is on the short list when talking about the top offensive tackles in the ’24 class. He’s currently rated the No. 56 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and No. 20 in the Top247.
Why Fox's Joel Klatt Likes Oklahoma in 2023
OU's five one-possession losses "easily flips" to a successful season in year two under Brent Venables. "They’re a team that could climb very easily."
Oklahoma Moves to Top of Big 12 Standings With Win at Texas Tech
The Sooners logged a season-high 27 assists as Ana Llanusa and Skylar Vann both turned in a big game to take down the Red Raiders.
Oklahoma Football: 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker
Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners are coming off a 6-7 season in 2022 and will hope to turn things around in a big way in 2023. In order to do that, the Sooners will need to add some big-time contributors in the transfer portal. The NCAA Transfer Portal has...
Oklahoma football: TCU’s embarrassing loss to Georgia is highly relatable for OU
TCU took a country-style whooping from defending national champion Georgia in the national championship game on Monday night. The Oklahoma football community knows how that feels. The stunning margin of defeat handed to the No. 3 Horned Frogs was unprecedented for a game that is supposed to feature the top...
Former Oklahoma Coach Bob Stoops Answers the Question Once and for All
The College Football Hall of Famer loved his time at OU, but the game has changed and he's happily focused on the XFL.
Former top recruit transferring from USC
One USC player is officially taking the 110 freeway out of town. Trojans receiver Kyle Ford announced to his Twitter page on Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal after spending the last four years at USC. You can read his full statement below: His Plan…✌🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/zbWvxyilCy — Kyle Ford (@Ford_Kyle6) January 12, 2023... The post Former top recruit transferring from USC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Oklahoma Assistant Coach Takes Western Kentucky Job
Brent Venables said wanted to keep L'Damian Washington around in an enhanced role, but he instead chose to take a full-time coaching job elsewhere.
Oklahoma hires Jones as WR coach, passing game coordinator
NORMAN, Okla. – Oklahoma has hired Emmett Jones as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, the school announced Tuesday. Jones held the same positions at Texas Tech this past season. The Red Raiders beat Oklahoma 51-48 in overtime on Nov. 26 after rolling up 599 yards of offense, including 436 yards passing. Texas Tech led the Big 12 and ranked 12th nationally in passing offense (302.0 yards per game) and 13th nationally in yards passing (3,926).
Oklahoma football news: General Booty signs perfectly hilarious NIL deal
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback General Booty is wasting no time in taking advantage of his name to earn money. Since college football players are now allowed to create income streams thanks to the NIL rule, it is no surprise that Booty is capitalizing on his viral-ready name to sell merchandise. His latest? The General’s Crimson Cream.
CB Rodrick Pleasant Puts UCLA in Top 5, Reveals Commitment Date
The elite cornerback will decide between the Bruins, Boston College, Cal, Oregon and USC on Feb. 1.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Lincoln Riley makes decision about USC defensive coordinator
Lincoln Riley has made a decision about USC’s defensive coordinator. Riley did a “deep dive” into the Trojans program over the last week. He decided that any changes to the coaching staff were unnecessary. That means that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who was the target of much criticism (not unlike many other Riley defensive coordinators... The post Lincoln Riley makes decision about USC defensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The richest woman in Oklahoma
If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Watermelon Capital of the World
There's a small town in Oklahoma that's known as the watermelon capital of the world. If you've spent any time in the Sooner State or know your watermelons, you're familiar with this place and its EPIC MELONS!. It's been said that you can't find a better watermelon anywhere else and...
Fine Dining in OKC
By the time you read this, you should be making your reservation for Valentine’s Day, assuming you want to eat at one of Oklahoma City’s best fine dining restaurants and not wait 90 minutes at a middle-of-the-road chain joint. Truthfully, though, you don’t need to wait until February. Restaurants would love to see you in that dining-out dead space between New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day. Very happy to see you. So, we have a brief roundup of OKC’s best fine dining spots.
‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home
Two Oklahoma homeowners are feeling landlocked, since they can’t legally use the road to their homes.
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors
An Oklahoma City restaurant that has welcomed guests for a little over a year-and-a-half is closing its doors.
