Norman, OK

Crimson and Cream Collective announces teamwide deal for Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. — Major NIL news has come down the pike on campus Friday. Crimson and Cream Collective, one of two approved NIL collectives on the campus at The University of Oklahoma, has announced it’s signed or has offered a deal to the entire 115-man Oklahoma football roster, according to a report by On3Sports' Jeremy Crabtree.
Four-Star '24 OL Brandon Baker planning several spring/summer visits

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei junior offensive lineman Brandon Baker plans to be busy this off-season but is in no hurry to make a decision. Baker is on the short list when talking about the top offensive tackles in the ’24 class. He’s currently rated the No. 56 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and No. 20 in the Top247.
Oklahoma Football: 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners are coming off a 6-7 season in 2022 and will hope to turn things around in a big way in 2023. In order to do that, the Sooners will need to add some big-time contributors in the transfer portal. The NCAA Transfer Portal has...
Former top recruit transferring from USC

One USC player is officially taking the 110 freeway out of town. Trojans receiver Kyle Ford announced to his Twitter page on Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal after spending the last four years at USC. You can read his full statement below: His Plan…✌🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/zbWvxyilCy — Kyle Ford (@Ford_Kyle6) January 12, 2023... The post Former top recruit transferring from USC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Oklahoma hires Jones as WR coach, passing game coordinator

NORMAN, Okla. – Oklahoma has hired Emmett Jones as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, the school announced Tuesday. Jones held the same positions at Texas Tech this past season. The Red Raiders beat Oklahoma 51-48 in overtime on Nov. 26 after rolling up 599 yards of offense, including 436 yards passing. Texas Tech led the Big 12 and ranked 12th nationally in passing offense (302.0 yards per game) and 13th nationally in yards passing (3,926).
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Lincoln Riley makes decision about USC defensive coordinator

Lincoln Riley has made a decision about USC’s defensive coordinator. Riley did a “deep dive” into the Trojans program over the last week. He decided that any changes to the coaching staff were unnecessary. That means that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who was the target of much criticism (not unlike many other Riley defensive coordinators... The post Lincoln Riley makes decision about USC defensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
Fine Dining in OKC

By the time you read this, you should be making your reservation for Valentine’s Day, assuming you want to eat at one of Oklahoma City’s best fine dining restaurants and not wait 90 minutes at a middle-of-the-road chain joint. Truthfully, though, you don’t need to wait until February. Restaurants would love to see you in that dining-out dead space between New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day. Very happy to see you. So, we have a brief roundup of OKC’s best fine dining spots.
