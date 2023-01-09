ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin Hints At Plans For Future

After suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin awoke to see an outpouring of love from the football world, as well as $8.7 million donated to a toy drive fundraiser for his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. With it, the Bills safety vowed to change the ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday Night Football Announcement

Amazon's first season as the official provider of Thursday Night Football didn't go nearly as well as the network hoped it would.  According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon told advertisers before the season that it wanted to average 12.5 million viewers per game. The ...
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Damar Hamlin going home from hospital after cardiac arrest incident

Damar Hamlin is headed home! The Bills announced Wednesday that the 24-year-old safety, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals last Monday night, has been discharged from the hospital. “Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health Facility in Buffalo, NY,” the Bills wrote on Twitter. “Hamlin was admitted on Monday and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday.” The Bills added a statement from Jamie Nadler, MD, who is a critical care physician and the...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision

Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless.  During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Names Replacement For Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys are headed to the playoffs, but the future of head coach Mike McCarthy is still a major question mark. If McCarthy and the Cowboys lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend, will he still be the head coach? At least on ESPN analyst doesn't think so. Former NFL player Damien ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicting Major Wild Card Upset

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski expects a significant upset to take place in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.  Gronkowski is predicting the Giants to upset the Vikings this weekend in Minnesota.  The Vikings narrowly defeated the Giants on a game-winning field goal during the ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22.  ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Ohio State Football Reacts To Emerging 'Theme' From Players

Despite a disappointing finish to their 2022 season - losing to Michigan then falling just short against Georgia in the Peach Bowl - Ohio State haven't really been too devastated by player departures. A "theme" is emerging at Ohio State this offseason where a number of draft-eligible players have ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Derek Carr's Parting Gift To Raiders Teammates Going Viral

This week Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr announced that he has officially played his final down for the Silver & Black. But he made sure to leave his teammates with a memorable parting gift. Photos shared on Instagram via al_jewler show that Carr had several custom pendants made for ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

3-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback Could Reportedly Be Cut

A Pro Bowl quarterback could hit the open market in the coming weeks.  Earlier this Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Raiders have started evaluating Derek Carr's trade market. The veteran quarterback has a no-trade clause in his current contract.  The Raiders will have ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Quarterback Competition

There's no question Ohio State will be loaded with talent next season, but Ryan Day may have to replace superstar quarterback C.J. Stroud. The current expectation is that he'll declare for the NFL Draft.  In the event Stroud leaves for the NFL, the Buckeyes will host a position battle between ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: 1 Derek Carr Trade Destination Already Shot Down

With Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr now officially on the trading block, plenty of potential suitors are being identified. But one is being removed from the running early. According to Colts insider Zak Keefer of The Athletic, the Indianapolis Colts are not in the running for Carr. ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
