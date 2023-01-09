Read full article on original website
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Physicians explain incredibly rare event that ‘likely caused’ Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
TWO cardiology experts have put forward their theory for what "likely caused" Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest. The Buffalo Bills safety, 24, collapsed during Monday night's game against Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin lost consciousness on the field and was rushed to hospital after being worked on by medics. It was later...
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Look: Damar Hamlin Hints At Plans For Future
After suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin awoke to see an outpouring of love from the football world, as well as $8.7 million donated to a toy drive fundraiser for his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. With it, the Bills safety vowed to change the ...
NFL World Reacts To Thursday Night Football Announcement
Amazon's first season as the official provider of Thursday Night Football didn't go nearly as well as the network hoped it would. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon told advertisers before the season that it wanted to average 12.5 million viewers per game. The ...
Damar Hamlin going home from hospital after cardiac arrest incident
Damar Hamlin is headed home! The Bills announced Wednesday that the 24-year-old safety, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals last Monday night, has been discharged from the hospital. “Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health Facility in Buffalo, NY,” the Bills wrote on Twitter. “Hamlin was admitted on Monday and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday.” The Bills added a statement from Jamie Nadler, MD, who is a critical care physician and the...
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
ESPN Analyst Names Replacement For Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys are headed to the playoffs, but the future of head coach Mike McCarthy is still a major question mark. If McCarthy and the Cowboys lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend, will he still be the head coach? At least on ESPN analyst doesn't think so. Former NFL player Damien ...
Eagles Could Get Massive Roster Improvement For Playoffs
The Eagles could receive a huge boost to their offensive line for the Divisional Round of the playoffs. All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson was spotted at the Eagles' practice session this Friday. He hasn't played since Week 16. Johnson suffered a torn tendon in his abdominal area against ...
Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicting Major Wild Card Upset
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski expects a significant upset to take place in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Gronkowski is predicting the Giants to upset the Vikings this weekend in Minnesota. The Vikings narrowly defeated the Giants on a game-winning field goal during the ...
Bodycam video shows Odell Beckham Jr. getting kicked out of first-class plane seat and insulting passengers
Police released the footage featuring Odell Beckham Jr. from the widely-publicized confrontation in November 2022 at Miami International Airport.
NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant
An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22. ...
Leaked 911 Call From Antonio Brown's Residence Shares Troubling Details
In late November, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown had a warrant out for his arrest after an alleged domestic violence incident. A woman called a Tampa Police Dept. dispatcher and said that she and Brown got into "a little argument" at their home in Tampa, Florida. A warrant was issued ...
Ohio State Football Reacts To Emerging 'Theme' From Players
Despite a disappointing finish to their 2022 season - losing to Michigan then falling just short against Georgia in the Peach Bowl - Ohio State haven't really been too devastated by player departures. A "theme" is emerging at Ohio State this offseason where a number of draft-eligible players have ...
Derek Carr's Parting Gift To Raiders Teammates Going Viral
This week Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr announced that he has officially played his final down for the Silver & Black. But he made sure to leave his teammates with a memorable parting gift. Photos shared on Instagram via al_jewler show that Carr had several custom pendants made for ...
3-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback Could Reportedly Be Cut
A Pro Bowl quarterback could hit the open market in the coming weeks. Earlier this Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Raiders have started evaluating Derek Carr's trade market. The veteran quarterback has a no-trade clause in his current contract. The Raiders will have ...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Quarterback Competition
There's no question Ohio State will be loaded with talent next season, but Ryan Day may have to replace superstar quarterback C.J. Stroud. The current expectation is that he'll declare for the NFL Draft. In the event Stroud leaves for the NFL, the Buckeyes will host a position battle between ...
Former Cowboys Wide Receiver Reportedly Signs With Rival Team
The New York Giants added a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver to their practice squad on Wednesday. New York signed James Washington to its taxi squad, according to multiple reports. Washington spent much of this season with the Cowboys before being released in late December. The fifth-year ...
Report: 1 Derek Carr Trade Destination Already Shot Down
With Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr now officially on the trading block, plenty of potential suitors are being identified. But one is being removed from the running early. According to Colts insider Zak Keefer of The Athletic, the Indianapolis Colts are not in the running for Carr. ...
