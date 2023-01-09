Selena Gomez and her sister celebrate Nicola Peltz’s 28th birthday

Selena Gomez took her nine-year-old sister Gracie to celebrate Nicola Peltz ’s 28th birthday. Gomez took to social media to share snaps of their night, including tons of smooches.

The singer and her little sister kissed the birthday girl on the cheek and immortalized the moment on Instagram. “It’s not your bday yet but let’s celebrate NOW!” Selena captioned the post.

Selena Gomez’s “only friend” in the industry might be Taylor Swift , but she has found a special pal in Nicola Peltz. The singer, actress, and businesswoman even marked their friendship with matching tattoos. Gomez and Peltz got the word “angel” inked on their forearms.

The new friends and Peltz’s husband, Brooklyn Beckham , spent New Year’s Eve together in Los Cabos, Mexico. Gomez and Peltz even wore matching silver sequined Valentino minidresses to welcome 2023.

“Thank [sic] @maisonvalentino for me and my angels [sic] dresses! Felt like a fairy!” Gomez wrote on Instagram, with Nicola commenting: “I love you my angel forever!!!”

RELATED:

According to Gomez, she is good at being labeled as the third in Nicola and Brooklyn’s marriage. “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone,” she wrote alongside photos of the trio cuddling on their catamaran.

@selenagomez The new friends and Peltz’s husband, Brooklyn Beckham, spent New Year’s Eve together in Los Cabos, Mexico.

It is unknown who befriended who first, but Peltz and Gomez appear to be inseparable. They even began creating content for TikTok.