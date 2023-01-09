ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Selena Gomez and her sister celebrate Nicola Peltz’s 28th birthday

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oUgGl_0k8mWXxR00

Selena Gomez took her nine-year-old sister Gracie to celebrate Nicola Peltz ’s 28th birthday. Gomez took to social media to share snaps of their night, including tons of smooches.

The singer and her little sister kissed the birthday girl on the cheek and immortalized the moment on Instagram. “It’s not your bday yet but let’s celebrate NOW!” Selena captioned the post.

Selena Gomez’s “only friend” in the industry might be Taylor Swift , but she has found a special pal in Nicola Peltz. The singer, actress, and businesswoman even marked their friendship with matching tattoos. Gomez and Peltz got the word “angel” inked on their forearms.

The new friends and Peltz’s husband, Brooklyn Beckham , spent New Year’s Eve together in Los Cabos, Mexico. Gomez and Peltz even wore matching silver sequined Valentino minidresses to welcome 2023.

“Thank [sic] @maisonvalentino for me and my angels [sic] dresses! Felt like a fairy!” Gomez wrote on Instagram, with Nicola commenting: “I love you my angel forever!!!”

RELATED:

Selena Gomez joins Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, for an end-of-the-year vacation in Los Cabos

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz-Beckham wear matching New Year’s Eve dresses

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz marked their friendship with matching tattoos

According to Gomez, she is good at being labeled as the third in Nicola and Brooklyn’s marriage. “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone,” she wrote alongside photos of the trio cuddling on their catamaran.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WkJKF_0k8mWXxR00 @selenagomez
The new friends and Peltz’s husband, Brooklyn Beckham, spent New Year’s Eve together in Los Cabos, Mexico.

It is unknown who befriended who first, but Peltz and Gomez appear to be inseparable. They even began creating content for TikTok.

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos

Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Friendship Tattoo Is Dedicated To This Celebrity Couple

To ring in 2023, celebrities spent New Year’s Eve in the most lavish possible situations — yacht-cruising, skiing through Aspen, touring exotic locales, or just living it up at private parties with a tighter guest list than the Oscars. In Selena Gomez’s case, the festivities combined a bit of everything to create something of the ultimate vacation. Joined by friends Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, the trio ushered in midnight with more than a little fanfare in Los Cabos — and some tiny friendship tattoos precious enough to make anyone coo. Selena Gomez’s angel tattoo spells the word out just above the inner crook of her elbow, a perfect match to Peltz Beckham’s own in the same spot.
People

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together in Mexico

"They have a good thing going on. There is no stress," a source tells PEOPLE of the Oscar-winning actor and jewelry designer's relationship Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon welcomed 2023 from Mexico! The couple arrived in Cabo San Lucas ahead of the holiday weekend and celebrated New Year's Eve together Saturday in the popular tourist destination in Mexico's Baja California peninsula. "They are dating and having fun," a source tells PEOPLE. "They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it." The insider adds...
Popculture

Selena Gomez's Dating Future Reportedly Revealed After Several Rumors

Selena Gomez has big plans for 2023 and it involves her love life. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the 30-year-old singer and actress is feeling "optimistic" about what the new year could bring for her in the love department. "Selena is feeling positive and optimistic," the source says. "She is open to dating." The report comes after model Hailey Bieber addressed claims that she stole her now-husband, Justin Bieber, from Gomez. Bieber first dated Hailey on a break from Gomez, and then married her just months after he and Gomez's final split. While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked Hailey if there was an overlap between her relationship with Justin and Gomez's, to which she replied. "No, not one time." Sortly thereafter, Gomez and Hailey posed together while at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
HollywoodLife

Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos

Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
ASPEN, CO
OK! Magazine

Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bodysuit While Promoting Vegan Lifestyle

Alicia Silverstone looks better than ever all thanks to her healthy lifestyle! The Clueless star, 46, stunned while showing off her toned legs in a black bodysuit in order to promote her vegan lifestyle for a nonprofit campaign on Wednesday, January 4. The ageless actress turned heads while highlighting her hourglass figure in multiple stylish looks in order to support animal rights activism. ALICIA SILVERSTONE ADMITS SHE USED TO FEED HER SON BY PRE-CHEWING HIS FOOD & PASSING IT INTO HIS MOUTH LIKE A BIRD"I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling...
People

Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'

The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Tyla

Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video

Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
netflixjunkie.com

Megan Fox on a Hunt for a Girlfriend, All This While She Is Still MGK’s Fiancee

Megan Fox is seeking a girlfriend. The Transformers actress was once considered of the hottest celebrities in the industry and appeared in several films thereafter. She is currently engaged to 32-year-old singer Machine Gun Kelly. She was also once married to Wedding Band actor Brian Austin Green, though the two called it quit officially in 2021.
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe

Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insanely Elaborate Holiday Lights Outside Her $36M LA Home: Video

Kylie Jenner‘s home is lighting up the Los Angeles sky with thousands of twinkling lights, a new TikTok video (seen below) by Celebrity Front Yards has revealed. The video shows the lights by driving past the front of the 25-year-old makeup mogul’s $36 million Holmby Hills mansion. Strands of lights covered nearly every surface possible of her house aside from the ground, with lights wrapped around trees and bushes, and cascading down security walls. Strands also hung from her roof like shimmering icicles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise spotted at the airport

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are back in New York. The two were spotted at Newark airport, in New Jersey, following a Holiday getaway. RELATED: Suri Cruise’s top fashion moments of 2022 Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III have reportedly called it quits ...
NEWARK, NJ
People

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Were 'Very Cute and Flirty' at His Birthday Party: Source

A source tells PEOPLE Brad Pitt was "in the best mood" at his birthday party over the weekend with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and friends Brad Pitt enjoyed his weekend birthday celebration with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and friends. The Oscar winner turned 59 Sunday, marking the milestone the night before at the Los Angeles restaurant Pace, a source tells PEOPLE. "Brad had a birthday party dinner with Ines and friends on Saturday night. Guests brought gifts and the group shared a lot of Italian food. Brad even got a birthday treat with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Megan Fox Proves She's The Queen Of 'Barbiecore' In A Teeny Tiny Pink Crop Top

Megan Fox is no stranger to pulling off 90s and Y2K-inspired get-ups, so it comes at no surprise that she can also nail the ‘Barbiecore’ trend, effortlessly!. Last week, the Jennifer’s Body alum, 36, supported her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, by attending his performance at the Audacity Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Naturally, she did this in style, rocking a skimpy, ultra-cropped rosy bra top, high-waisted, bubblegum-pink trousers, pointed-toe matching heels, and a fuzzy, Pamela Anderson-esque fuzzy bucket hat.
FLORIDA STATE
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut

We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
People

Jessica Alba's Three Kids Look All Grown Up in Family Christmas Photos: 'Love and Light'

Jessica Alba is mom to daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14, plus son Hayes, 4½ Jessica Alba is full of Christmas cheer. The mom of three spent the special holiday alongside husband Cash Warren and their three kids, son Hayes, 4½, and daughters Haven, 11, and Honor, 14. On Monday, Alba shared some festive photos on Instagram from her holiday weekend, in which the family of five wears matching red Christmas pajamas while sitting outside by a firepit. In the snaps, the couple's kids enjoy s'mores and mugs of hot chocolate...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
15K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy