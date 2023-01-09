Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Money Secured to Restore Part of Cascade Creek, Improve Waterways
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources awarded nearly $1 million to restore a severely degraded Erie stream and protect the Lake Erie watershed, state lawmakers announced Thursday. Penn State University will receive $589,886 tfrom the DEP Growing Greener Fund to restore a...
AHN Temporarily Closes Express Care East Location in Harborcreek
AHN has temporarily closed its Express Care East location in Harborcreek Township, according to a spokesperson. Staff shortages are being blamed for the closure, which only affects the Express Care services there. AHN said staff has been diverted to the Express Care West location, which is fully operational, and it...
Pennsylvania State Police Seize $65M in Illegal Drugs
The Pennsylvania State Police announced it seized approximately $10.3 million in illegal drugs during the end of 2022. This brought the total value of narcotics seized throughout the year to $65.4 million. Throughout the year troopers seized:. 546 pounds (lbs) of cocaine. 691 lbs of methamphetamines. 348 lbs of fentanyl.
Millcreek Police Investigate Bowling Alley Theft
Millcreek Township Police Department is investigating the theft of a credit card from a bowling alley. Police said the woman in the photos used the card at a nearby gas station. The name of the bowling alley or gas station were not disclosed. Police did not provide any dates, either.
Governor says 6 people are dead in Alabama after severe storms and more than 2 dozen tornadoes hit Southeast
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday evening there have been six deaths in the state following the severe weather outbreak that spawned more than two dozen tornadoes across the South. "I am sad to have learned that six Alabamians were lost to the storms that ravaged across our state. My...
Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Warns of Potential EBT Card Scam
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is warning Pennsylvanians of a potential scam. Individuals, regardless of whether they are recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), are receiving text messages stating than an EBT card is about to expire, with a reference number attached. After the individual responds, they...
