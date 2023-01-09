Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BirminghamTed RiversBirmingham, AL
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes WWE News On Dominik Mysterio's Recent Performance
As Jacobim "Mugatu" Moonberg proved in the ill-fated "Zoolander 2," prison can change a man. That has certainly been the case for Dominik Mysterio, who's short stint in "prison" has led to a complete overhaul for the 25-year-old WWE star. And the changes are starting to draw some very positive notices.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricochet And WWE Personality Are Engaged To Be Married
WWE superstar Ricochet and ring announcer Samantha Irvin got engaged to be married Tuesday. The happy couple announced the news via social media, following which WWE acknowledged the same on its official website. As per photos shared by Irvin, it appears Ricochet popped the question in a public place by getting down on one knee.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon And Triple H's Thoughts On WWE Sale Reportedly Revealed
Vince McMahon has set the wrestling world on its ear once again. McMahon returned to WWEs board last week — in a letter to board members, McMahon shared his opinion that the company was in need of his return going into negotiations for a new media rights deal and the possibility of a sale. Earlier this week, despite having previously expressed their unanimous disapproval of McMahon's return to the company, the board voted unanimously to reinstate him as executive chairman. The previous executive chairman and co-CEO, Stephanie McMahon, has resigned from her position in WWE, despite previous assurances from the company that nothing about management would change. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Stephanie's husband, was one of those board members who voted to reinstate McMahon, but a new report from Axios claims that both Levesque and Stephanie opposed the idea of WWE being sold.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite
The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
wrestlinginc.com
Rumored WWE Sale To Saudis Reportedly Created Fear At WWE NXT Taping
Concern for the future of WWE can be felt throughout the company, and according to Dave Meltzer, that includes "WWE NXT." Meltzer and Garret Gonzales discuss all the chaos surrounding the possible sale of WWE on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer talks about the call he initially received from WWE regarding Vince McMahon's return and at the time, the company was adamant that the then-former Chairman was strictly returning to the boardroom with no additional duties planned. However, those plans went sideways after Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position as Co-CEO and Chairwoman on Tuesday which was then followed by Vince returning to his role as Executive Chairman.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SEC Filing Clarifies Stephanie McMahon Resignation Timeline
Stephanie McMahon made waves through the professional wrestling world on Tuesday when she announced that she had stepped down from her post as Co-CEO of WWE following the reinstatement of Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman of the company's Board of Directors. A report filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission...
wrestlinginc.com
Prominent Wrestling Journalist Dave Meltzer Accused Of Publishing Stories Based On False Information
Last Friday, the hosts of "Open the Voice Gate," a podcast devoted to Japan's Dragongate promotion and part of the "Voices of Wrestling" network, published, in detail, thorough debunkings of a story that had been reported on by Dave Meltzer in his Wrestling Observer Newsletter since May 2022. Hosts Case Lowe (in his "Definitive Guide to 2022 Dragongate" article) and Mike Spears (in a Twitter thread) laid out in detail how, based on similar emails received by "Voices of Wrestling Flagship Podcast" host Joe Lanza and a separate, unnamed wrestling reporter, as well as their own follow-ups, it appears that Meltzer had been taken in by a hoaxer claiming to be then-Dragongate wrestler Kaito Ishida. Additional reporting by Wrestling Inc. both corroborates and expands on what Lowe and Spears published.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstars Predict WrestleMania 39 Main Event
WWE has been making headlines for the goings-on behind the scenes, but there also is plenty of excitement surrounding the roster. That is particularly true considering WrestleMania season is upon us with the Royal Rumble being the next premium live event. At that show, two wrestlers will punch their ticket for main event slots on the grandest stage of them all.
wrestlinginc.com
Kane And Another WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Set For Raw 30
Two more legends are reportedly scheduled for "WWE Raw 30" in Philadelphia. With the big anniversary show just over a week away, PWInsider is reporting that both Kane, aka Glenn Jacobs, and two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Sean Waltman are scheduled to be in attendance for the show. It wasn't long ago fans of WWE saw Waltman on their screens as he was recently a featured player on NXT during the Iron Survivor Challenge panel and was also on "Raw" for the 25th anniversary of Degeneration X.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (1/13): Honorary Uce Sami Zayn Battles Kevin Owens, WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Scheduled
Following a wild week of talk surrounding a WWE sale, the focus will shift back to what takes place in the ring on tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown." For starters, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens add a new chapter to their storied history. The longtime frenemies have come to blows on countless occasions since first facing each other in November 2003. Still, this evening the stakes will be higher than they've ever been before as the "Honorary Uce" looks to make amends with Roman Reigns after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion blamed him for their loss against Owens and John Cena two weeks ago. The Bloodline's leader is calling for Zayn to prove himself again by setting up the one-on-one bout with Owens.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Thought Top AEW Star Would Be A WWE Lifer
For years, many fans and experts thought the chances of Chris Jericho wrestling for an American promotion outside of WWE were slim to none. Even Jericho once claimed he'd only do business with another wrestling company if it wasn't based in America. As we all know, things changed, and Jericho...
wrestlinginc.com
Bryan Danielson Gushes Over Young AEW Star: 'This Guy's Special'
Bryan Danielson previously stated that one of his goals in coming to AEW was to push himself, and in doing so, he has wrestled many young talents within the company. On this week's edition of "AEW Dynamite," Danielson faced off against Konosuke Takeshita in a back-and-forth, highly physical match. Danielson ultimately came out the victor, however, following the encounter, Danielson raised up Takeshita's hand, signaling he has respect for the 27-year-old.
wrestlinginc.com
Changes To WWE Leadership In Wake Of Stephanie McMahon Departure
In the wake of Vince McMahon's shocking return to the WWE Board of Directors, his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, dropped a bombshell herself Tuesday evening. The Co-CEO of WWE announced that she'd be resigning from the position she was appointed to last July following Vince's exit from the company. In addition, Stephanie revealed she'd be stepping down from her role as the Chairwoman as well. As a result of Stephanie's resignation, major changes have transpired in WWE's leadership.
wrestlinginc.com
Madusa Believes Former Stable Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame
Madusa is best known for her time in WWE as Alundra Blayze whose character had a disastrous end when she threw her women's title belt in a wastebasket on rival "WCW Monday Nitro." But that was far from her first exposure on the national scene. She was also pushed in the AWA and was a top heel in the nationally syndicated LPWA all-women's promotion before signing with WCW in late 1991.
wrestlinginc.com
Interesting Note Regarding Comment Excalibur Made About Adam Cole
Adam Cole shocked the entire wrestling world when he returned to "AEW Dynamite" last night. He came back to the ring for the first time in six months and delivered a passionate promo at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles. His appearance not only caught fans by surprise but also people within AEW.
wrestlinginc.com
'No Mercedes' Trends As Fans Lament AEW Dynamite Outcome
Mercedes Moné did not appear on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" in Los Angeles, leaving a lot of fans on social media disappointed. Subsequently, terms such as "No Mercedes" and "Mercedes Moné" trended on Twitter as wrestling fans discussed the outcome of the Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter & Dr. Britt Baker match.
wrestlinginc.com
Damian Priest Calls Match Against WWE HOFer 'Special'
Damian Priest turned to the dark side last year, designated as the first recruit in one of WWE's most dominant factions, The Judgement Day. Initially falling under the wing of Edge, the Judgement Day later found a new figurehead, forcibly kicking out "The Rated R Superstar" in favor of former Universal Champion Finn Balor.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Act Mentions Vince McMahon In Promo
AEW's biggest trash talkers gave a sarcastic nod to controversial news surrounding rival WWE and its co-founder Vince McMahon's decision to reinstate himself to the company's Board of Directors. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, who make up AEW World Tag Team Championship team The Acclaimed, referenced the ongoing controversy during a promo alongside their onscreen mentor and former WWE star Billy Gunn.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Met Kenny Omega After Leaving Brother's Wedding Early
The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) have been one of wrestling's most prominent factions over the last 15 years, along with other pro wrestling luminaries such as Cody Rhodes and Kota Ibushi. While Omega and the Bucks have seemingly been friends and on-screen allies across multiple promotions for years, the way their friendship started out was not how one may expect. In an interview with "Sports Illustrated," The Bucks' Nick Jackson revealed how he met Omega and what they spoke about that day.
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Update On Adam Cole's AEW Status
He's back bay-bay. On the January 11 "AEW Dynamite," Cole made his surprising return after six months out of action due to a serious concussion sustained at the AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling event Forbidden Door. Cole came down to the ring after a brief introduction by Tony Schiavone and promised the audience good news and bad news.
Comments / 0