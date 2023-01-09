Read full article on original website
Twisted Sister Announce One-Off 2023 Reunion Show
Twisted Sister called it a career as a touring band in 2016, but the group's members will strap on the instruments one more time later this month when they are inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame. It was previously announced that Twisted Sister would be one of this year's...
Mick Fleetwood Shares Eulogy He Read at Christine McVie’s Memorial Service
Members of Fleetwood Mac gathered on Monday (Jan. 9) this week in Malibu for a memorial service paying tribute to late singer-keyboardist Christine McVie, who died on Nov. 30 at the age of 79. Making sure that fans who were unable to attend had a shared moment from the service, Mick Fleetwood has posted the eulogy he read at the service.
Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis Presley, Has Died at 54
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of music legend Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla Presley and a recording artist in her own right, has died at the age of 54. News broke late Thursday (Jan. 12) that Presley had been rushed to the hospital suffering full cardiac arrest. Paramedics had been called to her Calabasas, California home and administered CPR before taking Presley to the hospital.
