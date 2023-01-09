Read full article on original website
Related
Experience Back-to-Back Metallica Shows in Los Angeles, California this August
As Metallica prepare for their first studio album in nearly seven years, the band is also getting ready to take the world by storm. In support of their new album, 72 Seasons, Metallica are embarking on the massive, worldwide, two-year M72 tour, and when we say massive, we mean MASSIVE.
Mick Fleetwood Shares Eulogy He Read at Christine McVie’s Memorial Service
Members of Fleetwood Mac gathered on Monday (Jan. 9) this week in Malibu for a memorial service paying tribute to late singer-keyboardist Christine McVie, who died on Nov. 30 at the age of 79. Making sure that fans who were unable to attend had a shared moment from the service, Mick Fleetwood has posted the eulogy he read at the service.
See Axl Rose + Tracii Guns Play Led Zeppelin With Shark Island in 1986
It wasn't unusual to see musicians perform with different bands in Los Angeles during the 1980s. Tracii Guns, who inspired the "Guns" in Guns N' Roses before he left the band in 1985, has shared a video of himself and Axl Rose playing Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll" with fellow rockers Shark Island in '86.
2023 Beachlife Festival Lineup Revealed – The Black Crowes, The Black Keys + More
The 2023 Beachlife Festival lineup has been revealed, with the three-day event set o feature The Black Crowes, The Black Keys and Gwen Stefani as their headliners. The festival has gained popularity in recent years and will take place at the Harbor Drive location in Redondo Beach, California the weekend of May 5-7.
96.5 The Rock
San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 The Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0