Florida State

Aaabbbccc
2d ago

A reminder how bad the food/bars are on the Treasure Coast. Thanks, I needed that. Twisted Tuna is a dump. Would have a bottled beer there but no liquor and definitely no food!

4
Emily Woods
2d ago

I wouldn't either, lol.I can't believe they didn't choose Ocean Grill in Vero. It is right on the beach. an old Officers Club. Amazing food!

2
NewPelican

Long awaited beach project now on fast track

Hillsboro Beach – Sand pumped from the Boca Raton Inlet ebb shoal will be enough to nourish this town’s eroding north beach, commissioners learned this week. That’s good news. Dredged sand is half the cost of sand hauls, the material brought to the site by truck, Town Manager Mac Serda told them.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $28 Million Estate in Delray Beach Has a Bali-Inspired Backyard Oasis

A swanky seven-bedroom estate in the coveted South Florida community of Delray Beach has recently hit the market—complete with a tennis court, a swimming pool and an enviable waterfront location. Delray Beach, a once-sleepy hamlet 50 miles north of Miami close to Boca Raton, has seen some serious sales in the last three years. Back in 2021, a 21,000 square-foot home sold for $19 million, in what was then the most expensive non-oceanfront Delray home ever sold. More recently, a massive six-bedroom property directly on the Atlantic was listed for $58 million, which, if sold, would mark an all-out Delray record.  In...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Work begins on pipes that will bring natural gas to island

Florida City Gas began laying pipe last week alongside the Wabasso Causeway to bring natural gas service over the next year and a half to residents potentially as far north as Windsor, and as far south as the Vero Beach oceanside business district. It will take about two months for...
VERO BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Save the date: Florida food, wine festivals planned for 2023

LAKE MARY, Fla. - If you're looking to expand your palate, a host of food and wine festivals will take place across Florida this year. Here's a month-by-month guide to foodie events you won't want to miss in 2023. JANUARY. When: Jan. 19-22 Where: 22 South Orange St, Fellsmere, FL...
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

The best barbecue spot in the Sunshine State according to the Food Network

Barbecue food on table — Courtesy: Shutterstock — foodio. Fresh seafood and key lime pie come to mind for foodies when they think about Florida. The state “under five flags” has a rich and diverse culinary history, nevertheless, and is known for its mouthwatering, slow-cooked, fall-off-the-bone meats.
FLORIDA STATE
sebastiandaily.com

North Side of Sebastian Inlet Now Open for Fishing

The north side of the inlet has reopened for fishing, but the majority of the north inlet remains closed while Sebastian Inlet State Park coordinates repairs. “The apron along the north side of the inlet had been closed since early November, when Hurricane Nicole whipped up waves that undermined the area, causing dangerous sinkholes,” a spokesperson for the Sebastian Inlet District told Sebastian Daily.
SEBASTIAN, FL

