Aaabbbccc
2d ago
A reminder how bad the food/bars are on the Treasure Coast. Thanks, I needed that. Twisted Tuna is a dump. Would have a bottled beer there but no liquor and definitely no food!
4
Emily Woods
2d ago
I wouldn't either, lol.I can't believe they didn't choose Ocean Grill in Vero. It is right on the beach. an old Officers Club. Amazing food!
2
Related
Long awaited beach project now on fast track
Hillsboro Beach – Sand pumped from the Boca Raton Inlet ebb shoal will be enough to nourish this town’s eroding north beach, commissioners learned this week. That’s good news. Dredged sand is half the cost of sand hauls, the material brought to the site by truck, Town Manager Mac Serda told them.
Work underway on land for Treasure Coast Agriplex, Martin County Fair
Work has begun to clear the area where the Treasure Coast Agriplex and Martin County Fair will be located.
Smoke Shack BBQ and Burgers Celebrates First South Florida Location, Plans Second
The Jersey-born barbecue chain is headed to Delray Beach
wqcs.org
Brightline 110 MPH Testing Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties Resumes Thursday
Florida - Wednesday January 11, 2023: Brightline’s test train will resume 110 mph testing in the Treasure Coast through the month of January. The testing resumes Thursday, January 11 and will run through through Monday, January 16. It will then be be ongoing throughout the month of January. The...
Home of the Week: This $28 Million Estate in Delray Beach Has a Bali-Inspired Backyard Oasis
A swanky seven-bedroom estate in the coveted South Florida community of Delray Beach has recently hit the market—complete with a tennis court, a swimming pool and an enviable waterfront location. Delray Beach, a once-sleepy hamlet 50 miles north of Miami close to Boca Raton, has seen some serious sales in the last three years. Back in 2021, a 21,000 square-foot home sold for $19 million, in what was then the most expensive non-oceanfront Delray home ever sold. More recently, a massive six-bedroom property directly on the Atlantic was listed for $58 million, which, if sold, would mark an all-out Delray record. In...
veronews.com
Work begins on pipes that will bring natural gas to island
Florida City Gas began laying pipe last week alongside the Wabasso Causeway to bring natural gas service over the next year and a half to residents potentially as far north as Windsor, and as far south as the Vero Beach oceanside business district. It will take about two months for...
yellowtennisball.com
Introducing the “Stoli Slice” – The Delray Beach Open’s Official Cocktail for 2023
Introducing the “Stoli Slice” – — The Delray Beach Open’s Official Cocktail for the 2023 Tournament. The “Stoli Slice” will be Served at the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center as well as Local Bars and Restaurants During the Annual Event Taking Place February 10-19, 2023.
WPBF News 25
Port St. Lucie performing arts and circus academy hopes for community help while on the brink of closing
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A circus and performing arts academy in Port St. Lucie is on the verge of shutting its doors by the end of the month, and members hope the community can jump in to help. Momentum Academy has been teaching students for about four and...
Spectators gather as killer whale washes ashore Florida coast
Locals do not recall a similar event of an orca beaching itself along the Southeast coast.
Why Florida Keys Is the Only American City to Top American Express Top Travel Destination yet Again
Often called the Sunshine State, Florida state should be more identified as the Tourist State would be more accurate as it is centered on tourism with big attractions like the Everglades National Park, chic South Beach, and family-friendly Disney World. Florida has created a name for itself within the travel sector.
fox35orlando.com
Save the date: Florida food, wine festivals planned for 2023
LAKE MARY, Fla. - If you're looking to expand your palate, a host of food and wine festivals will take place across Florida this year. Here's a month-by-month guide to foodie events you won't want to miss in 2023. JANUARY. When: Jan. 19-22 Where: 22 South Orange St, Fellsmere, FL...
Coast Guard searching for missing man last seen in Vero Beach
The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies on Wednesday are searching for a missing 27-year-old man who was last seen in Vero Beach.
Right whale with calf off Juno Beach brings crowds to pier
A right whale and her calf that were recently spotted off the Treasure Coast have made their way south to Palm Beach County.
floridainsider.com
The best barbecue spot in the Sunshine State according to the Food Network
Barbecue food on table — Courtesy: Shutterstock — foodio. Fresh seafood and key lime pie come to mind for foodies when they think about Florida. The state “under five flags” has a rich and diverse culinary history, nevertheless, and is known for its mouthwatering, slow-cooked, fall-off-the-bone meats.
Well-known supermarket chain opens new location in Florida
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in Florida. Read on to learn more. The popular supermarket chain Winn-Dixie recently opened another new Florida grocery store location in St. Johns late last month.
The Top 5 Florida Restaurants of 2022, According to User Reviews
Everyone has an opinion as to what makes a quality meal. And when you spend your hard-earned money on a restaurant meal, it's a fair bet that you want high-quality food and friendly, efficient service.
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be spreading in Florida
A new omicron subvariant of COVID-19 may be making its way into Florida. Some Palm Beach County doctors said they are seeing an uptick in positive cases and think it could be XBB.1.5.
Palm Beach County Funeral Home Sued To Stop Cremation Of Newly Dead
Man Dies, Cousin Tries To Stop Cremation At IJ Morris Star of David Cemetery. Emergency Lawsuit Filed. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A New York man is suing IJ Morris Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches, arguing that his […]
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Dr. Marc Matarazzo Returns to Florida and Joins The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery
January 11, 2023 – Dr. Marc Matarazzo, a board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon, specializing in sports medicine and related injuries, is pleased to announce he has joined the team at The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery in Jupiter and Port St. Lucie, FL and is now accepting new patients.
sebastiandaily.com
North Side of Sebastian Inlet Now Open for Fishing
The north side of the inlet has reopened for fishing, but the majority of the north inlet remains closed while Sebastian Inlet State Park coordinates repairs. “The apron along the north side of the inlet had been closed since early November, when Hurricane Nicole whipped up waves that undermined the area, causing dangerous sinkholes,” a spokesperson for the Sebastian Inlet District told Sebastian Daily.
