A swanky seven-bedroom estate in the coveted South Florida community of Delray Beach has recently hit the market—complete with a tennis court, a swimming pool and an enviable waterfront location. Delray Beach, a once-sleepy hamlet 50 miles north of Miami close to Boca Raton, has seen some serious sales in the last three years. Back in 2021, a 21,000 square-foot home sold for $19 million, in what was then the most expensive non-oceanfront Delray home ever sold. More recently, a massive six-bedroom property directly on the Atlantic was listed for $58 million, which, if sold, would mark an all-out Delray record. In...

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO