ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

MAC Cosmetics Celebrates Lunar New Year With High-shine Collection to Bring Luck, Wealth and Glamour

By Ayana Herndon
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago

It’s time to bring in the luck. The newest collection from MAC Cosmetics celebrates Lunar New Year .

The 10-piece New Year Shine collection features special-edition products in theme of the holiday, including lipsticks, setting spray, blush, highlighter and an eye shadow palette, all in signature red ombré packaging.

More from WWD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D3Vtt_0k8mUf8n00
The MAC Cosmetics New Year Shine full collection.

The collection comes ahead of the upcoming holiday, which this year falls on Jan. 22 and is the Year of the Rabbit .

The New Year Shine matte lipsticks ($23) come in four colors, with names representing the luck and opulence associated with Lunar New Year, including “Lookin’ Like Wealth” and “Taupe of the List.” The Eyeshadow x 8 palette ($45) centers around warm-toned neutral shades with in eight colors including “Happy Gold Lucky,” “Blessings in Disguise” and “Wishful Pinking.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pw9i0_0k8mUf8n00
The MAC Cosmetics New Year Shine eye shadow palette.

The Extra Dimension Skinfinish highlighter ($44) is a liquid-powder that comes in two iterations: pink that breaks gold and peach that breaks pink, both with a high shine metallic finish. The clump-resistant mascara ($31) comes in a classic black color in special red packaging. The blush retails for $36 and the hydrating finishing spray retails for $34.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zefo7_0k8mUf8n00
The MAC Cosmetics New Year Shine Extra Dimension Skinfinish highlighter.

This is the latest Lunar New Year collection gearing up for the holiday. Other beauty brands have released collections, including Charlotte Tilbury , Pat McGrath Labs , Estée Lauder and Clinique.

MAC Cosmetics also continues to release special collections. Just last year, the beauty brand released a collection inspired by the late Whitney Houston. Working with her sister-in-law and former manager, Pat, the collection featured eye shadow, lipstick and highlighter all based on her most iconic moments.

The MAC Cosmetics New Year Shine collection is available at maccosmetics.com while supplies last.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Heidi Klum Brings Showgirl Glamour to Golden Globes 2023 in Sequined Minidress With Sheer Details and Feather Boa

Heidi Klum made a stunning arrival to the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday in Los Angeles. For the awards show, Klum arrived on the red carpet in a sequined minidress with a boa attachment. Klum’s dress from Kevin Germanier’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection had a plunging sweetheart neckline with flesh-colored detail throughout. It had a silver colored sequin adornment around her neck, giving the dress a mock neckline effect. The most striking part of Klum’s gown was a pink and purple colored, textured, feather boa-like attachment over her shoulder and across her bodice.More from WWDAll the Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Rita Ora Embraces Sheer Dressing in Rodarte Lace Gown at Netflix’s Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast

Rita Ora arrived at the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast on Sunday in Los Angeles in an alluring look. For the event, which reportedly also celebrated the late Elvis Presley‘s birthday, the singer wore a sheer pink Rodarte gown. The details of Ora’s strappy gown included a magenta pink lace overlay and a pair of black cheeky boxer briefs underneath. Her gown was from Rodarte‘s summer 2023 collection. It had a half-shell like hemline and billowed out to form a flowy skirt. More from WWD'Wednesday' Costumes From Season 1 on Netflix: The Standout Styles'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Viola Davis Does Colorblocking With Dramatic Hourglass Effects in Tory Burch Dress at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Viola Davis arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Night Gala on Thursday, taking a colorful approach to red carpet dressing. In honor of the 34th annual event, Davis wore a short-sleeved blue and red dress with a midlength v-neckline from Tory Burch. The custom dress had red trim on the shoulders with red stripes down the front and red paneling on the sides. Davis accessorized the look with coordinating blue gemstone statement earrings.More from WWDNancy Pelosi's Fashion Statements Through the YearsLuisaViaRoma & UNICEF 2022 Winter Gala Fetes Rita Ora, Naomi Watts & More...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
WWD

Pandora’s Lunar New Year Collection Has 3D Rabbits, Heart-shaped Rings and Lucky Charms for Attracting Prosperity and Peace

The newest Lunar New Year jewelry pieces from Pandora are here. The popular jewelry brand has added its contribution to the slew of Lunar New Year collections released, all leading up to the special holiday, which falls this year on Jan. 22. The collection, comprised of charms, rings, necklaces and bracelets all incorporate themes of the holiday, which in 2023 represents the Year of the Rabbit. In Chinese culture, the rabbit represents longevity, peace and prosperity. More from WWDPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationA Close Look at 'Bottega Green'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 The prices range from $44.99 to $1,925....
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: ColourPop Cosmetics Is Coming to Target

ColourPop Cosmetics is expanding its reach.   The brand, best known for its affordable prices and buzzy limited-edition collections, is hitting Target shelves and target.com starting Jan. 29. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Chloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards “It’s a game changer,” said Vivian Weng, chief revenue officer of ColourPop’s parent company Seed Beauty — which also launched Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty — of the retail partnership.  “Target is known for offering quality products at affordable prices; they’re so well-loved that it was just a...
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
shefinds

3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!

Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
shefinds

Megan Fox Proves She's The Queen Of 'Barbiecore' In A Teeny Tiny Pink Crop Top

Megan Fox is no stranger to pulling off 90s and Y2K-inspired get-ups, so it comes at no surprise that she can also nail the ‘Barbiecore’ trend, effortlessly!. Last week, the Jennifer’s Body alum, 36, supported her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, by attending his performance at the Audacity Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Naturally, she did this in style, rocking a skimpy, ultra-cropped rosy bra top, high-waisted, bubblegum-pink trousers, pointed-toe matching heels, and a fuzzy, Pamela Anderson-esque fuzzy bucket hat.
FLORIDA STATE
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection

PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older

New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
Vogue

At 21, Kaia Gerber Is Already One To Watch On The Red Carpet

While her contemporaries favour barely-there dresses on the red carpet, Kaia Gerber prefers to channel ’90s minimalism. Save for the occasional sparkling disco-ball moment – see her turn in Alexander McQueen at last year’s Met Gala – the new-age supermodel gravitates towards simple, innately flattering silhouettes that sing rather than shout.
WWD

Salma Hayek Wears Graphic Sweater Dress on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Salma Hayek appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” chicly dressed for the occasion. The actress, who is on a press tour for her new film “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” donned a graphic off-the-shoulder sweater dress. Hayak’s dress had a mermaid-style fit and designs of geometric shapes in red, black, dark green and light gray. The skirt of the dress included a ruffled white fabric trim. More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam...
shefinds

We Asked A Stylist: This Is The Most Flattering Hair Length For Women Over 40

Although makeup and skincare are some of the most effective methods for hiding your age and smoothing out wrinkles (read about skincare ingredients that reduce wrinkles!), getting the proper haircut to flatter your features is just as effective. A good haircut can have people guessing how old you are. So, treat yourself and get a new cut for the new year!
HollywoodLife

Helena Christensen Goes Swimming In A Strapless One-Piece To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday

Model behavior! Helena Christensen really made a splash for her 54th birthday, plunging into chilly winter waters to celebrate another year around the sun. The Danish beauty celebrated her Christmas day birthday with an impromptu swim in Copenhagen. Sharing the birthday fun, she caught the moment for her Instagram followers and posted a video of the action on Monday, Dec. 26.
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
shefinds

Taylor Swift Nails The 'Dark Academia' Trend In A Plaid Mini Skirt And Chic Red Oxfords

Taylor Swift just rocked a chic, stylish and cozy-looking ensemble that seems to be inspired by TikTok’s ‘dark academia’ trend, and fans can’t get enough!. The Grammy winner, 33, showed off her long, toned legs and affinity for seasonal style in a new photoshoot for Variety, donning a pleated, plaid mini skirt, an oversized wool and cashmere blue sweater over it, and crimson low-cut oxfords. The Midnights singer-songwriter discussed her hit short film, All Too Well and music videos she directed with The Banshees of Inisherin director Martin McDonagh, while also talking about future filmmaking plans.
WWD

Golden Globes 2023 Preview: Fashion ‘Gone Wild’

“Now that the Globes are back, let’s have fun,” said stylist Jennifer Austin. The fashion world seems ready for the first major red-carpet moment of the year when the award show returns Tuesday. And while there may be a slight shadow looming over the carpet, the industry is looking forward.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition “The strides that they made and changes that they made were good,” Austin continued, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. She’s dressing Angela Bassett, nominated...
AOL Corp

The pants Oprah calls 'ultra-flattering' are 50% off at the Spanx End of Season Sale

We all know Oprah has great taste — there's a reason we go wild for her Favorite Things list every year. And when she calls something 'ultra-flattering,' you know it's something worth buying. Add a 50% discount to that, and we're stocking up! That's the case with these super-cute pants from Spanx — right now they're just $63 (regularly $128) at the Spanx End of Season Sale. The sale is on from now until January 11. There are tons of items are deeply discounter and you get an extra 30% off sale items with the offer code SALE.
WWD

WWD

44K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy