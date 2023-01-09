Mary Ann McRae died unexpectantly on June 3, 2022. She was born in Memphis, TN on July 4, 1948 to Mary Cornelia Carter McRae and Phillip Edwin McRae. She grew up in Wilson, AR and graduated from Rivercrest High School in !966. She graduated from Ouachita Baptist College in !970. She was in retail sales for many years. She sold cars, specialty advertising for over 20 years, and clothing. She also worked for Hampton Inns in the hospitality department.

DIAMONDHEAD, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO