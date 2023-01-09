Read full article on original website
Cole Hauser Reveals How Many Seasons of ‘Yellowstone’ Are Coming
Fans who've been speculating that Yellowstone's current Season 5 might be its last can rest easy. In a new interview, series star Cole Hauser reveals that the hit show will continue for at least two more seasons. Hauser — who plays Yellowstone Dutton Ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the Paramount...
Luke Combs Teases a New Heartbreak Song, ‘Love You Anyway’ [Watch]
With a new album due out by the end of March, Luke Combs isn't wasting any time before introducing fans to new music: The singer shared an unreleased performance tease of a new song called "Love You Anyway" on his social media on Tuesday night (Jan. 10). The ballad describes...
Kevin Costner Thanks ‘Yellowstone’ Fans After Golden Globes Win: ‘I Share This Honor’
Kevin Costner was not on hand at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards to accept his trophy after he won Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama on Tuesday night (Jan. 10), but he did offer a humble acceptance speech online after getting the news. The Oscar-winning actor, director...
Kate Mulvany: Stakes couldn’t get much higher in ‘Hunters’ Season 2
Elvis and The Great Gatsby star Kate Mulvany says her alternate-history drama, Hunters, found a way to ratchet up the tension even further in its second season.
The Band Perry’s Neil Perry Is Engaged
Neil Perry of the Band Perry will soon be a married man! The 32-year-old musician and singer, who has been a member of the sibling trio since its inception in 2005, announced his engagement to Sofia Sclafani on Tuesday (Jan. 10). Perry shared the news via Instagram, revealing that the...
