Read full article on original website
Related
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania raising prices at wine, liquor stores for 2023
As prices have been going up for everything from gasoline to eggs, another price hike is about to hit wallets in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania raising prices at wine, liquor stores …. As prices have been going up for everything from gasoline to eggs, another price hike is about to hit wallets...
No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
pahomepage.com
PA Farm Show shows how 'Ag is Magic'
Each day of the PA Farm Show is filled with food, animals, and entertainment. One way to make learning about agriculture fun is to add a little magic. Each day of the PA Farm Show is filled with food, animals, and entertainment. One way to make learning about agriculture fun is to add a little magic.
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing sky
A Pennsylvania witness at Conshohocken reported watching a black, triangle-shaped object slowly traveling overhead at 12:30 p.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
pahomepage.com
Midstate students help care for animals at the PA Farm Show
Students involved in the Agricultural and Environmental Education Program at the Milton Hershey School know firsthand what it takes to transport and care for animals at the PA Farm Show. Midstate students help care for animals at the PA …. Students involved in the Agricultural and Environmental Education Program at...
Penn
Most commonly seen birds in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Pennsylvania from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
pahomepage.com
Events, free PA Farm Show Milkshakes for veterans at the PA Farm Show
Veterans will be honored at the PA Farm Show on Thursday, Jan. 12 with a day full of recognition for Military Appreciation Day. Events, free PA Farm Show Milkshakes for veterans …. Veterans will be honored at the PA Farm Show on Thursday, Jan. 12 with a day full of...
pahomepage.com
PA live! 1.12.2022 Celebrity Memoir 2
Man wanted in connection to Old Forge strip club …. OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that left a woman injured in Old Forge. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-wanted-in-connection-to-old-forge-strip-club-shooting/. Ski resorts continue to battle Mother Nature’s warm...
Why are egg prices skyrocketing?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pancake samples may be free for Pennsylvania Farm Show guests, but for the people serving them, they’re coming at a much higher cost. “I was shocked when I ordered a case of eggs," said Dawn Harnish. "It was 15 dozen to a case, and it was $90 for the case, so $6.00 a dozen.”
Photos: PA Farm Show day 6 — mini horses, calves, and more
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show featured horses both big and small! Small horses and their small riders showcased their skills during the Mini Horse Extravaganza on Thursday morning. Later in the day, the horses scaled up significantly with a draft horse demonstration. After lunchtime, kids tested their skills in the […]
Three Pennsylvania Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Three Pennsylvania cities were included in Orkin's list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.
Pennsylvania sky to feature comet not seen in 50,000 years | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
New restaurants; free milkshakes; nursing burnout: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Today, we’ll satisfy some curiosity, continue celebrating the Farm Show and explore why the nursing profession is struggling. Have you seen giant pipes along Harrisburg’s riverfront? They’re temporary, part of project to restore miles of buried sewer lines along the Susquehanna. The pipes will carry sewage and stormwater runoff as the work is being done; it’s supposed to be finished by fall. Harrisburg doesn’t get most of its drinking water from the river, but it’s a backup. The pipes are saving water customers some headaches, but bicyclists and folks walking around might need to detour for a while.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
pahomepage.com
PA Farm Show 2023 Kid Cook-off on Daybreak
Presented by the Pennsylvania Beef Council, students from Dauphin County Technical School squared off in an early morning beef and veal cooking competition. Presented by the Pennsylvania Beef Council, students from Dauphin County Technical School squared off in an early morning beef and veal cooking competition. Community raises money for...
pahomepage.com
Disney on Ice's Aladdin visits PA live!
Costs up, donations down: Senior food box helps community in hard times. Getting kids to have a healthy relationship with …. Getting kids to have a healthy relationship with food. Early morning fire rips through Columbia County structure. Early morning fire rips through Columbia County structure. Two missing brothers found...
5 Unusual Facts About Pennsylvania
Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts:
Lancaster Farming
How the Best Whoopie Pie Gets Picked at the PA Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — I have eaten many whoopie pies in my life, so my love of this tasty treat came in handy at the Pennsylvania Farm Show today. It was less than 10 minutes from the start of the Jan. 10 whoopie pie contest in the show's main hall, and organizers Sheila Hackinson and Diana Bissett were still searching for judges.
WGAL
PA Department of Agriculture warns to keep chicken flocks indoors
HARRISBURG, Pa. — There have been no new cases of avian flu in Pennsylvania since an outbreak in Lancaster County in October. The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau says the threat is still real. Plenty of animals have been featured at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, but one well-known farm animal was...
pahomepage.com
Anastasia: The Musical star visits PA live! ahead of Scranton performance
Anastasia: The Musical star visits PA live! ahead of Scranton performance. Anastasia: The Musical star visits PA live! ahead …. Anastasia: The Musical star visits PA live! ahead of Scranton performance. Community raises money for family of woman shot, …. Community raises money for family of woman shot, killed |...
Comments / 0