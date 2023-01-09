ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Woman accused of leaving emaciated dog in abandoned vehicle, say state police

GLENVILLE, NY (WRGB) — A Moreau woman was arrested and is facing charges after State Police say an emaciated dog was recovered from inside an abandoned vehicle. Investigators say 26-year-old Priscilla M. Lancaster, of Moreau was arrested, charged with failing to provide proper sustenance and abandonment of animals. According...
MOREAU, NY
WRGB

Traffic stop ends in weapon charges, ghost gun recovered, say state police

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Schenectady man, accused of possessing a ghost gun with no serial number. 21-year-old Christopher F. Ortega Sanjurjo was arrested following a traffic stop on January 12th, at around 12:30 PM on Washington Avenue in Albany, according to State Police.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Two charged after multiple complaints of endangering minors in Saratoga County

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Two people each face charges alleging they endangered minors in several Saratoga County communities. On Monday, Jan. 9, members of the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Unit arrested Michael T. May, 27, and Tomassina May, 67, both of Saratoga Springs, after a lengthy investigation into multiple complaints involving both subjects endangering minors in the Towns of Wilton, Northumberland, Moreau, and the City of Saratoga Springs.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Truck crashes near scene of federal investigation in Colonie

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - Colonie Police responded to a crash on Albany Street. CBS 6 cameras captured footage of a U-Haul truck that had collided with a utility pole. The National Grid website is not showing any outages related to this collision. An officer on the scene tells a CBS...
COLONIE, NY
WRGB

Glens Falls Police investigating three armed robbery incidents within 36 hours

GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — Police in Glens Falls are looking for a suspect or suspects in three armed robberies within a 36 hour period. According to an official with the city of Glens Falls, back on January 10th, at around 11:30, a suspect wearing black clothing and a black face mask walked up to victims in the area of Larose Street and Broad Street.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Boy, 15, hurt in Albany stabbing

A teenager is recovering, after being stabbed in Albany. It happened at a home Tuesday night on Providence Place, say police. They say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed by someone he knows, during a fight. The teen is stable now. No one has been arrested.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

State Police: Vehicle on I-88 struck bobcat hung from overpass

DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A driver traveling along Interstate 88 in Schenectady County Monday night came across something unexpected and gruesome. State Police say a vehicle struck a bobcat that had been hung from an overpass over the highway. State Police in Princetown responded to the scene near the Schoharie Turnpike Bridge just after 8 […]
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged after rollover crash in Arlington

ARLINGTON — A 37-year-old man from Sunderland was cited following a crash in Arlington on Friday. The rollover crash took place on East Arlington Road at around 11:00 p.m. Police say that a man was injured and fled the scene prior to their arrival. According to the report, Frank...
ARLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle rollover crash on Vermont Route 9 in Woodford

WOODFORD — A 33-year-old man from Bennington was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Woodford on Wednesday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 9, in the rock cuts, at around 6:15 a.m. According to the report, Richard Jones was traveling east when he lost control of the...
WOODFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with excessive speeding in Shaftsbury

SHAFTSBURY — A 24-year-old man from Bennington was cited for excessive speeding in Shaftsbury yesterday. Police say they clocked a vehicle traveling 96 miles-per-hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour speed limit zone while conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7 near the Shaftsbury pull-off at around 6:30 p.m. Police...
SHAFTSBURY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy