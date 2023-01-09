Read full article on original website
WRGB
Woman accused of leaving emaciated dog in abandoned vehicle, say state police
GLENVILLE, NY (WRGB) — A Moreau woman was arrested and is facing charges after State Police say an emaciated dog was recovered from inside an abandoned vehicle. Investigators say 26-year-old Priscilla M. Lancaster, of Moreau was arrested, charged with failing to provide proper sustenance and abandonment of animals. According...
Alleged drunk drivers blamed for 2 area crashes
Despite their differences, both cases are being blamed on a familiar travel foe: alcohol.
WRGB
Traffic stop ends in weapon charges, ghost gun recovered, say state police
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Schenectady man, accused of possessing a ghost gun with no serial number. 21-year-old Christopher F. Ortega Sanjurjo was arrested following a traffic stop on January 12th, at around 12:30 PM on Washington Avenue in Albany, according to State Police.
North Country duo allegedly ransacks home in Day
On May 29, at about 1:20 p.m., State Troopers were called to a home in Day for reports of a past-occurring burglary.
Vehicle found in river not connected to missing teen case
A vehicle that was pulled from the Mohawk River during a search for missing teenager Samantha Humphrey Wednesday night is not connected to the case.
PD: Schenectady man arrested for ghost gun
State police arrested Christopher F. Ortega Sanjurjo, 21 of Schenectady on January 12. Ortega Sanjurjo allegedly had an illegal, unserialized "ghost" gun.
WRGB
Two charged after multiple complaints of endangering minors in Saratoga County
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Two people each face charges alleging they endangered minors in several Saratoga County communities. On Monday, Jan. 9, members of the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Unit arrested Michael T. May, 27, and Tomassina May, 67, both of Saratoga Springs, after a lengthy investigation into multiple complaints involving both subjects endangering minors in the Towns of Wilton, Northumberland, Moreau, and the City of Saratoga Springs.
Cherry Valley woman accused of DWI crash with 2 kids
A Cherry Valley woman has been cited to appear in Minden Town Court after police claim she crashed her car, drunk, with her two children inside.
Glens Falls PD investigating attempted armed robberies
The Glens Falls Police Department is currently investigating a string of alleged attempted armed robberies. The suspect allegedly showed a gun to multiple victims demanding money on multiple occasions.
NYSP: Gloversville woman arrested over forged check
A Gloversville woman has been ordered to appear in Northampton Town Court after she allegedly cashed a check made out to someone else.
Police: Person hit by car in Colonie, hospitalized
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday night, police said after they were hit by a car on Central Avenue in Colonie.
WRGB
Truck crashes near scene of federal investigation in Colonie
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - Colonie Police responded to a crash on Albany Street. CBS 6 cameras captured footage of a U-Haul truck that had collided with a utility pole. The National Grid website is not showing any outages related to this collision. An officer on the scene tells a CBS...
WRGB
Glens Falls Police investigating three armed robbery incidents within 36 hours
GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — Police in Glens Falls are looking for a suspect or suspects in three armed robberies within a 36 hour period. According to an official with the city of Glens Falls, back on January 10th, at around 11:30, a suspect wearing black clothing and a black face mask walked up to victims in the area of Larose Street and Broad Street.
WNYT
Boy, 15, hurt in Albany stabbing
A teenager is recovering, after being stabbed in Albany. It happened at a home Tuesday night on Providence Place, say police. They say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed by someone he knows, during a fight. The teen is stable now. No one has been arrested.
State Police: Vehicle on I-88 struck bobcat hung from overpass
DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A driver traveling along Interstate 88 in Schenectady County Monday night came across something unexpected and gruesome. State Police say a vehicle struck a bobcat that had been hung from an overpass over the highway. State Police in Princetown responded to the scene near the Schoharie Turnpike Bridge just after 8 […]
WNYT
Woman accused of stealing $1,800 in merchandise from Clifton Park Kohl’s
A woman is accused of stealing $1,800 in merchandise from the Kohl’s in Clifton Park. It happened last October, say investigators. Cristina Cassidy, 19, of Albany was arrested last Sunday, and charged with grand larceny. She was turned over to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after rollover crash in Arlington
ARLINGTON — A 37-year-old man from Sunderland was cited following a crash in Arlington on Friday. The rollover crash took place on East Arlington Road at around 11:00 p.m. Police say that a man was injured and fled the scene prior to their arrival. According to the report, Frank...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle rollover crash on Vermont Route 9 in Woodford
WOODFORD — A 33-year-old man from Bennington was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Woodford on Wednesday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 9, in the rock cuts, at around 6:15 a.m. According to the report, Richard Jones was traveling east when he lost control of the...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Shaftsbury
SHAFTSBURY — A 24-year-old man from Bennington was cited for excessive speeding in Shaftsbury yesterday. Police say they clocked a vehicle traveling 96 miles-per-hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour speed limit zone while conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7 near the Shaftsbury pull-off at around 6:30 p.m. Police...
SP: Cambridge man flees scene, crashes stolen car
A Cambridge man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly being in possession of a stolen car, which he crashed after fleeing police. Joseph Brandmeyer, 43, faces a slew of charges.
