Ohio lawmaker not speaker but says he still leads House GOP
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A conservative state lawmaker who lost to a fellow Republican in last week's vote to determine who will lead the Ohio House as speaker said Wednesday that he has the support of most of the members of his party in the chamber. The fractures among...
Treasurer Robert Sprague getting the word out about Ag-LINK program to help Ohio farmers
COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Ohio farmers who are facing high-interest rates on agriculture projects will have a new avenue to save on total costs. The Treasurer of the State of Ohio Robert Sprague announced a new revamped version of Ag-LINK, a program that aims to give farmers, agri-businesses, and co-ops reduced interest rates on new or existing operating loans. Those who are considered organized for profit, have headquarters and 51% of operations in Ohio, have a loan exclusively for agricultural purposes, and agree to all financial regulations, are eligible for the program.
Ohio State Highway Patrol graduates 23 troopers in a ceremony on Friday
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: COLUMBUS - The Patrol’s 170th Academy Class graduated today after 32 weeks of intense training. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine; Director Andy Wilson, Ohio Department of Public Safety; and Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol Superintendent; provided remarks. Major General John C. Harris Jr., Ohio Adjutant General, delivered the commencement address to the 23 members of the Patrol’s 170th Academy Class. Judge Matthew P. Frericks, Marion County Court of Common Pleas, issued the Oath of Office.
AP News Summary at 12:03 a.m. EST
Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people. SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South has killed at least six people in central Alabama and one in Georgia and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma. The emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, says he can confirm six fatalities scattered across multiple homes in the Old Kingston community. The director says at least 12 people have been injured severely enough to be taken to hospitals. He says some destroyed homes have yet to be searched. In Jackson, Georgia, a passenger in a vehicle died when a tree fell on it during the storm.
U.S. Attorney’s Office Recognizes January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month
Press Release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio: CLEVELAND – In recognition of January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio is encouraging residents to continue the fight against human trafficking by raising awareness and reporting tips to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.
