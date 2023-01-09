CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The 11-year-old Michigan boy who was said to be behind the threat toward West Clermont Middle School has now implicated a student at the school. The alleged threat was made on Snapchat. Detectives tracked down the source through the Snapchat username and IP address to an 11-year-old in Muskegon, Michigan. Investigators contacted the family who confirmed the 11-year-old does not pose a credible threat.

