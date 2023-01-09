ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley County, IN

Kentucky sheriff's office says beware of scam call

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - There's a warning from local law enforcement to watch out for scammers. The Kenton County Sheriff says a scammer is calling people, using the name "Sergeant Maddox," and saying he's with the Sheriff's Office. He says he's calling about legal matters or missed jury service.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Suspect in Butler County shooting faces additional charges

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The suspect in a shooting in Fairfield faces new charges Wednesday. The Butler County grand jury indicted Oscar Torres-Ramos on charges of attempted murder and felonious assault. He's accused of shooting a man in November at the Southgate Apartments on Eastgate Drive. Police say the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
West Price Hill landlord sentenced for negligence

WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A landlord in Cincinnati is sentenced after charges of negligence are brought. A judge handed down a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail for Avi Ohad along with 10 months of probation for problems at one of his properties. He was accused of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Michigan boy implicates West Clermont Middle School student in school threat

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The 11-year-old Michigan boy who was said to be behind the threat toward West Clermont Middle School has now implicated a student at the school. The alleged threat was made on Snapchat. Detectives tracked down the source through the Snapchat username and IP address to an 11-year-old in Muskegon, Michigan. Investigators contacted the family who confirmed the 11-year-old does not pose a credible threat.
MUSKEGON, MI
Stolen AirPods help track down suspected credit card thief

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's office says stolen AirPods helped deputies track down a suspected credit card thief. Deputies say Antonio Weathers stole four credit cards and a pair of Apple AirPods. Investigators tell us the owner of those AirPods was able to use a tracking feature to...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Sheriff: Unfair rules about fitness test keep cadets from taking final exam

LONDON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey is on mission to get more officers and deputies on Ohio’s streets. The problem, McGuffey says, are unfair rules that prohibit cadets in the states police academy from taking the state's final exam if they fail a fitness test. No test means no credit for hundreds of hours of training and thousands of dollars spent.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Tornado touches down in Williamstown, rips the roof off a home

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (WKRC) - People in Northern Kentucky are coming together after a tornado in Williamstown Thursday morning. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Grant County. It damaged several buildings, and took the roof off one home. Diane Porter says she heard the warning sirens go...
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
Vandals strike again at Devou Park disc golf course

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The new disc golf course at Devou Park has been vandalized for the second time in three months. Now, there is a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The vandals struck overnight late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. According to the Devou...
COVINGTON, KY
National Weather Service confirms tornado in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down Thursday morning in Grant County. The NWS cites a roof blown off a home on Arlington Court just before 9:30. NWS is expected to release details on its track and intensity soon.
GRANT COUNTY, KY
Harvest Home Lodge shows off renovations

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - The Harvest Home Lodge in Cheviot is boasting a brand-new look. The renovation has been a work in progress for a while. There is now a new color scheme, new floor, new bar, and kitchen plus air conditioning and heat. City leaders say many people have...
CHEVIOT, OH
Tips to clearing kitchen clutter from Organize 365

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For most families, the kitchen is the heart of a home. But let's be honest, most of us have a clutter problem in our kitchens. Organizational expert and founder of Organize 365 Lisa Woodruff talks about how to organize your kitchen space.
CINCINNATI, OH
Survey finds few people know link between alcohol and cancer

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There may be yet another reason to extend your damp or dry January if you choose to drink less alcohol. A new survey suggests most of us don't know there's a strong connection between drinking and cancer risk. Alcohol has now been found to increase the risk...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati SPCA to celebrate 150 years with telethon Sunday

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Animal lovers, listen up. The Cincinnati SPCA is celebrating 150 years and it needs your help to find forever homes for animals in their shelters. Mike Retzlaff, president and CEO of SPCA Cincinnati talks about the annual telethon airing Sunday, Jan. 15 at Noon on WSTR 64. John Lomax will make a special appearance.
CINCINNATI, OH
Neighborhood bar with ice cream window opens in College Hill

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A bar with a walk-up soft serve ice cream window serving out onto a family-friendly patio just opened in Cincinnati's College Hill neighborhood. Hannah Wheatley and Evan Wallis opened Big Chill at 5912 Hamilton Ave. in College Hill on New Year's Eve as part of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

