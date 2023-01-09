ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Man, woman found dead inside Newport News home, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Newport News home Friday morning, police said. The investigation began when the Newport News Police Department responded to a residence on Arlington Avenue around 9:45 a.m. for a welfare check. The man and woman were found inside and then pronounced dead there.
Man hurt in shooting off Brook Avenue in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are investigating a shooting that left one man hurt Thursday night. Just before 10 p.m., someone called the 911 center after a man with a gunshot wound walked up to their home in the 900 block of Battery Avenue, the police department said.
Community reacts as Portsmouth sees a violent start to 2023

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police officers responded to two separate shootings on Wednesday. “It’s sad," Portsmouth resident Lawrence Harris said. "Every week somebody is getting killed.”. As the city experiences crime already into the new year, a community activist is responding with a new approach to gun violence...
Chesapeake police: 15-year-old adopted child charged after 2 found dead in home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department has charged a teenager with two counts of aggravated murder, after two people were found dead in a home Tuesday morning. Police say that they responded to the scene, which was on the 1800 block of Peartree Street, around 6:30 a.m. in reference to a call about people being hurt. That's in the South Norfolk section of the city.


