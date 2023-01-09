Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Metal detectors at elementary schools: Repercussions of the Newport News shooting?Mario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
6-year-old's backpack was searched before shooting, school officials say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — New details are revealing more about the hours leading up to the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. A 6-year-old boy is accused of intentionally shooting his first-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner. Zwerner, 25, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but her...
Car crash into Virginia Beach townhouse being investigated as possible homicide, police say
The man who died after a car crashed into a Virginia Beach townhouse Wednesday may have been shot beforehand, according to police. Now, the crash is being investigated as a possible homicide. The car crashed near Spring and Featherstone Courts, which are between the Newtown and Town Center areas of...
Details emerge on shootout with murder suspect that left Chesapeake deputy hurt
HAMPTON, Va. — Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan said one of his deputies remains in critical condition on Thursday. 55-year-old Scott Chambers works as an investigator for the Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshal's Task Force. Along with his team, he helps other jurisdictions arrest homicide suspects. Chambers was part...
Man, woman found dead inside Newport News home, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Newport News home Friday morning, police said. The investigation began when the Newport News Police Department responded to a residence on Arlington Avenue around 9:45 a.m. for a welfare check. The man and woman were found inside and then pronounced dead there.
Man dies after shooting off of Ferrell Parkway in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday morning. According to dispatch for the department, the shooting occurred on the 1300 block of Stonecypher Court. That's near Ferrell Parkway and Indian Lakes Boulevard. Police got the call to respond at...
Newport News to put metal detectors in all schools, officials say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — All schools in Newport News will be getting metal detectors following the shooting at Richneck Elementary School that left a teacher critically hurt last Friday, school officials announced Thursday afternoon. School Board Chairwoman Lisa Surles-Law made the announcement during a 4:30 p.m. press conference to...
Man hurt in shooting off Brook Avenue in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are investigating a shooting that left one man hurt Thursday night. Just before 10 p.m., someone called the 911 center after a man with a gunshot wound walked up to their home in the 900 block of Battery Avenue, the police department said.
Richneck Elementary isn't the first time a 6-year-old has opened fire at school
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Questions remain over how the legal system will handle the suspect in a Richneck Elementary School shooting. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said it's "unprecedented" for a 6-year-old child to shoot a gun at school. It's the youngest suspected shooter his team has investigated...
MAKING A MARK: Mother of shooting victim leads nonprofit to combat gun violence
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Near the Portsmouth Fire Station on Effingham Street, a "Keep Portsmouth Beautiful" sign is posted along the sidewalk. Monica Atkins, a native of the city, said she and her team clean a stretch of the road several times a year. The effort is dedicated to her son, Antonio Atkins, who was shot just steps away from where the sign stands.
Students hospitalized after eating THC gummies at Virginia Beach high school
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Students at a Virginia Beach high school were hospitalized after eating THC gummies, a school spokesperson told 13News Now Thursday. A spokesperson with Tallwood High School said there were multiple reports of students eating THC gummies while on school property this week. She said while...
Task force officer injured, homicide suspect killed in Hampton shootout
HAMPTON, Va. — A homicide suspect was killed and a local task force officer was critically injured during an exchange of gunfire in the Northampton section of Hampton Wednesday morning. In a 1 p.m. press conference, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said the U.S. Marshal Task Force was working...
Lakeview Elementary goes on brief lockdown due to nearby shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Lakeview Elementary School went on a brief external lockdown Wednesday morning after reports of a shooting nearby. Portsmouth police confirm officers responded to a 10:40 a.m. call about shots fired near the 1300 block of Horne Avenue, where the school is located. Police say no one...
Missing Newport News man last seen New Year's Eve in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are searching for a missing Newport News man who was last seen in Suffolk on New Year's Eve. The Suffolk Police Department (SPD) said family members reported 69-year-old Robert Bailey missing on Jan. 2. He was last seen two nights prior in the Chuckatuck area of Suffolk.
Virginia advocates, lawmakers push for gun violence prevention following Richneck school shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — After a 6-year-old boy intentionally fired a gun in the middle of a Richneck Elementary classroom, lawmakers are trying to figure out how to address this problem on the General Assembly floor. "The situation that happened at Richneck and other situations that happen like this, there's...
Community reacts as Portsmouth sees a violent start to 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police officers responded to two separate shootings on Wednesday. “It’s sad," Portsmouth resident Lawrence Harris said. "Every week somebody is getting killed.”. As the city experiences crime already into the new year, a community activist is responding with a new approach to gun violence...
Chesapeake police: Toddler dies after being hit by vehicle on Avonlea Drive
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A toddler died after being hit by his mother's car on Thursday in Chesapeake, according to police. A spokesperson for the Chesapeake Police Department confirmed that it happened on Avonlea Drive, which is in the Great Bridge area of the city. Police responded at 12:50 p.m.
Chesapeake police: 15-year-old adopted child charged after 2 found dead in home
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department has charged a teenager with two counts of aggravated murder, after two people were found dead in a home Tuesday morning. Police say that they responded to the scene, which was on the 1800 block of Peartree Street, around 6:30 a.m. in reference to a call about people being hurt. That's in the South Norfolk section of the city.
Newport News Superintendent discusses safety, security measures after shooting at elementary school
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Richneck Elementary School tragedy isn't the first shooting the Newport News Public Schools division has had to deal with in recent years. In September 2021, a 15-year-old student opened fire inside Heritage High School and shot two other students, who were hurt but survived.
Vehicle crash on Chesapeake Expressway leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are investigating a vehicle crash on Friday morning that left one person dead and another person seriously hurt. A spokesperson for the department says that officers responded just before 5 a.m. to the 168 Expressway just north of the toll area. When they arrived,...
Legal expert weighs in on possible charges for Richneck Elementary School student
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The shooting involving a 6-year-old student in Newport News shocked many across the community and nation. “When you’re talking about a first grader…the kind of capacity that they have to understand things and their experience level and maturity is not there,” Virginia Beach Attorney Ed Booth said.
