CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department has charged a teenager with two counts of aggravated murder, after two people were found dead in a home Tuesday morning. Police say that they responded to the scene, which was on the 1800 block of Peartree Street, around 6:30 a.m. in reference to a call about people being hurt. That's in the South Norfolk section of the city.

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO