3 dead after shooting along road in Palm Springs
Three men are dead after a shooting in a Palm Springs neighborhood, the city's police department said Wednesday night. At about 6:30 p.m., two men were found shot in a car and another dead with what appeared to be gunshot wounds about a block away on the side of Almar Road, just north of Lake Worth Road and east of Military Trail, police said in a media briefing.
3 tractor-trailers involved in deadly Turnpike crash in Martin County
A deadly crash involving three tractor-trailers caused major southbound traffic delays on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County on Friday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the wreck happened just before 6 a.m. near mile marker 133, south of Becker Road in the Palm City area. The FHP said a tractor-trailer,...
Palm Springs police seek tips after 3 killed in shooting
Palm Springs police said they are continuing to investigate a chaotic shooting Wednesday night that left three people dead, including what now appears to be two students from Palm Beach Central High School. A police spokesman said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident. "Obviously we believe these individuals...
Treasure Coast food truck forced to close following fire
A popular food truck on the Treasure Coast has been forced to close up shop after an electrical fire damaged it. Tim Bartnick, the owner of Big Worm's BBQ, is now trying to rebound after flames destroyed his business. "Our goal has always been to try to make something unique...
3 suspects in custody after car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton
Three suspects were taken into custody after a car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton on Wednesday afternoon. The suspects were inside a black BMW that was believed to have been used earlier in the day in numerous armed robberies of U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties, Boynton Beach police said in a news release.
No high-speed chase violation in deadly crash, chief says
Riviera Beach's interim police chief and its internal affairs division are at odds over a sergeant's handling of a pursuit that ended with the death of a young couple last year. D'Asia Monroe, 19, and her boyfriend, Shawn Knowles, died on March 6 when she lost control of her mother's...
'This can happen to anybody:' 6-year-old with autism dies after found in lake
Hours after searching for a missing 6-year-old girlon the autism spectrum near West Palm Beach, deputies made the heartbreaking discovery, in a body of water behind her home. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Timberline neighborhood Tuesday night looking for Aleenah Fenelus. Her mother told...
2 Palm Beach Central HS students killed in Palm Springs shooting
Two students from Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington died Wednesday in a shooting that occurred in a Palm Springs neighborhood, according to the School District of Palm Beach County. In a letter to parents and school staff members, Principal Darren Edgecomb didn't provide any additional details about the...
Missing 6-year-old girl with autism pronounced dead, body found in water
A missing 6-year-old girl who had autism and was non-verbal was tragically pronounced dead after her body was found in a body of water near West Palm Beach on Tuesday night, authorities said. Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, said the body of Aleenah Fenelus...
Suspects in custody after attempted robberies of postal employees
U.S. Postal Inspector Blanca Alvarez said two people were arrested Wednesday after they attempted to rob several U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties. Alvarez said they are now questioning the suspects to determine if they are linked to a string of check-washing incidents in Palm Beach...
Teen suspect in fatal shooting of 17-year-old charged as adult
A 17-year-old Greenacres boy accused of fatally shooting another teenager has been charged as an adult. Gardy Strague was booked into the main Palm Beach County jail Tuesday. He has been identified as the teenage suspect in the shooting death of Emmanuel Castaneda, 17, of Lantana, a spokesman for the Palm Beach County state attorney's office told WPTV.
Martin County Sheriff's Office enforcing new rules for golf cart drivers
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is starting a new safety enforcement campaign targeting drivers of golf carts and other low speed vehicles. Crystal Fusco sat behind the wheel of a Polaris, while waiting to pick up her child Tuesday at Bessey Creek Elementary. “It’s beautiful out. The kids think...
2 Palm Beach Central High School students killed in 'off-campus incident'
Two students from Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington died Wednesday in an "off-campus incident," Principal Darren Edgecomb said Thursday. In a letter to parents and school staff members, Edgecomb didn't provide any additional details about the incident or release the ages of the students who died. Edgecomb did,...
Free Supercar Week event Sunday along West Palm Beach waterfront
The 13th annual Supercar Weekis filled with car enthusiast events in the Palm Beaches, culminating at the grand finale on Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. "We'll have about 1,000 cars, music, entertainment, trips, bike guys, offshore power boats, special sections through things like electric vehicles. We have a Green Street area, a Muscle Beach area for muscle cars. The main attraction is usually these incredible imported, exotic hypercars, supercars — the Ferraris, the Lamborghinis, the Aston Martin. It's incredible," said Neil London, the president of Supercar Week, Inc.
Check-washing fraud leaves Boca Raton business owner out $20,000
A possible case of mail fraud involving check washing left a Boca Raton business owner out $20,000 late last year. Now he has a warning for others. "I've owned this for the past 14 years," Andre Weliky, owner of the 4-95 Boca Car Wash in Boca Raton, said. "If I won the lottery, I'd still work here."
Broward County parents arrested in 1-year-old son’s overdose death
The South Florida mother and father of a 1-year-old boy were arrested after the child died from a lethal intoxication of drugs last year, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Wendy Previl, 30, of Pompano Beach, and Shaneka Dean, 33, of Deerfield Beach, were taken into custody Monday and...
Work underway on land for Treasure Coast Agriplex, Martin County Fair
Work has begun to clear the area where the Treasure Coast Agriplex and Martin County Fair will be located. Once complete, the site will bring several acres of agriculture learning to Martin County. It will also house areas for equestrian, live stock arenas, and a motorcross course. One of the...
Cold weather shelters available with chilly weekend ahead
All counties on the Treasure Coast announced they will open warming shelters this weekend as a cold front brings much cooler weather to Florida. Low temperatures on Saturday morning are forecast to be in the low 40s with a wind chill in the low 30s. High temperatures will struggle to...
Viewer helps pay for hotel stay of woman living in car
A generous WPTV viewer stepped in after WPTV shared the story of a woman who's been living out of her car because of high rental prices. WPTV first met Diane Thomas last week when she was living out of her car because of what she said were rental prices that she can't afford.
'Reel Can Cooler' creator launching product at Stuart Boat Show
When the Stuart Boat Show is held this month, a local man plans to launch his new product. Bruce Moorhead is the creator of the "Reel Can Cooler," a product he's been working on for a year. "It simulates a fishing reel," he said. "It has a handle, which I...
