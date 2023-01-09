The surging Indiana Pacers might have just received a major blow. Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton exited Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks after an ugly fall on a lay-up attempt during the third quarter. Slicing across the paint, Haliburton made contact with Knicks guard Quentin Grimes in mid-air, initially landed on his right foot, then fell hard to his left.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO