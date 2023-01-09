Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Man Found Hiding In Attic Arrested On Warrants
A man wanted on three warrants was located hiding in a Trigg County attic Thursday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were looking for 29-year-old Austin King in reference to active warrants and when they entered the home King and 27-year-old Joshua Harris fled and hid in the attic ignoring deputies’ commands.
14news.com
Addiction counselor arrested on meth dealing charge
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man who is listed as the Agency Director Therapist of an Evansville addiction counseling center has been arrested on a meth dealing charge. 52-year-old Michael Hagedorn was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Thursday evening. He’s being held on no bond, and is due in...
k105.com
3 wanted Ohio Co. suspects arrested, one facing additional drug trafficking charge
Three wanted Ohio County residents have been arrested on outstanding indictment warrants, with one suspect now facing drug trafficking charges. On Wednesday, the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Ohio County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence on Hwy 1245 in Beaver Dam and located 43-year-old Kevin L. Bradshaw, who was wanted on a child support warrant.
14news.com
Deputies: Man arrested after threat made to Henderson County Courthouse
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A suspect is now in custody after officials say a threat was made against the Henderson County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of a bomb threat directed toward the courthouse on social media around 2:30 p.m.
kbsi23.com
Man with warrants for arrest taken into custody after police chase in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with warrants for his arrest was taken into custody Tuesday in Mayfield. Cameron Oglesby, 20, of Madisonville was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department after officers made contact with him and learned he had warrants for his arrest out of Hopkins County. Mayfield...
14news.com
Law enforcement in Henderson addressing spike in drug overdoses
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say there is a spike in drug overdoses. On Friday, they held a news conference at 10 a.m. to discuss the impact of illegal narcotics on the community. Officials will also discussed the resources available for those affected. Area prosecutors and other law enforcement...
whvoradio.com
Man Charged In Hopkinsville Robbery
A man was charged in connection to a robbery on Mclean Avenue in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 53-year-old Anthony Harris showed up at Superior Paint and Body Center LLC with an accomplice who was wearing a ski mask and armed with a gun. They reportedly demanded Harris’s vehicle...
wevv.com
HPD: Man arrested after driving into Henderson home
A Henderson man has been arrested after police say he drove into the front of a home. Officers responded to a house in the 400 block of Ray Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday night. HPD says the driver, 66-year-old Doris Cunningham left the scene, but was later found and arrested.
Another arrest made in Evansville fraud case
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dozens of fraud, forgery and theft charges landed an Evansville woman behind bars, but now deputies say she has bonded out. Cathy L. Ott was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to a case we covered over a month ago. Last September, a victim reached out to the Evansville Police Department after […]
14news.com
3 people facing drug-related charges in Ohio Co.
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Several people were arrested for drug-related charges in Ohio County on Tuesday. The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Ohio County Sheriff’s Office visited a home on Apple House Road in Beaver Dam to serve an indictment on Jerry Hayse. He’s facing the following charges:
14news.com
Man found guilty of child molesting in Gibson Co.
q95fm.net
Law Enforcement Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Locating Wanted Man
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. 28-year-old Larry Whitlock is wanted for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and other charges. If you have any information on his information, you are asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post...
wevv.com
Woman charged with fentanyl possession after search warrant served in Henderson
Police in Henderson, Kentucky say a woman is being charged with fentanyl possession after a recent investigation. A Tuesday news release from the Henderson Police Department says that 27-year-old Oshiana Walker was arrested and charged with fentanyl possession. According to HPD, Walker's arrest comes after a search warrant was served...
14news.com
Police: Man arrested after baby had skull fracture, brain bleed
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man is facing assault charges, after police say a two-month-old baby in his care was severely hurt several weeks ago. 28-year-old old Dylan Beck was booked into the Henderson County Jail Wednesday. He’s being held on a $7,500 full cash bond. He’s due...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Man racks up thousands in fraudulent credit card charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, a victim had her wallet stolen from her purse while shopping at a local area grocery store. The theft was caught on video. The suspect is seen taking the wallet from the victim while she is...
14news.com
Illinois sheriffs oppose state assault weapons ban bill
wpsdlocal6.com
Lyon County teen accused of making school bomb threat charged with terroristic threatening
LYON COUNTY, KY — A 16-year-old boy faces a criminal charge in Lyon County, Kentucky, after the sheriff's office says the teen allegedly threatened to blow up Lyon County High School with a bomb. The teen is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, Lyon County Sheriff's Office announced in a...
freedom929.com
“IN-CUSTODY” DEATH INVESTIGATION
(CARMI) The investigation is continuing into an “in-custody” death that occurred last week in Wayne County. The State Police Division of Internal Investigation (DII) reports that at 11:58 late last Wednesday night, January 4th, an Illinois State Trooper initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling with one working headlight near Illinois Route 242 in Wayne County. As a result of the traffic stop, 59 year old Harry Weccele from Evansville, Indiana was taken into custody for driving while license suspended and for possession of methamphetamine, and was taken to the Wayne County Jail in Fairfield. Upon arrival at the County Jail, Weccele complained of shoulder pain at which time the the Jail called for an ambulance and Weccele was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
radionwtn.com
Drug Arrest In Courthouse Parking Lot
Dover, Tenn.–A Clarksville man was arrested on drug charges in the Stewat County Courthouse parking lot. 60-year-old Everett Freeze told deputies he was there to meet with his probation officer. Meth and hydrocodone pills were hidden in the battery box of the vehicle, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.
14news.com
Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a crash on Thursday afternoon. This happened near the intersection of Highway 1078 North and Highway 60 East. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was turning left onto Highway 1078 North before...
