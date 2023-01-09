Read full article on original website
BBC
FA Cup: BBC to show Preston v Tottenham & Wrexham v Sheffield United in FA Cup
Tottenham's game at Preston and Wrexham hosting Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round will be live on the BBC. Premier League side Spurs play Preston, who are in the Championship, on Saturday, 28 January at 18:00 GMT. National League side Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and...
BBC
Blind footballer Dave Clarke named British Paralympic Association chief executive
Former Great Britain blind football captain Dave Clarke says he is "thrilled" to be appointed as the new chief executive of the British Paralympic Association (BPA). Clarke represented England 144 times, scoring a record 128 goals and competed at three Paralympics. He will succeed Mike Sharrock who steps down in...
BBC
Matheus Martins: Watford sign Brazilian midfielder on loan from Udinese
Watford have confirmed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Matheus Martins on loan for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old has joined Italian club Udinese from Fluminense and they have in turn loaned him to the Hornets. The deal was first mooted last month but at the time, the Championship...
BBC
Doug King: New Coventry City owner to be club's executive chairman
Coventry City have confirmed new owner Doug King as the Championship club's executive chairman. King's purchase of an 85% stake was approved by the English Football League on Wednesday. A club statement said he would "will take on the role with immediate effect, working alongside the existing senior management structure".
BBC
Swansea City reject offers for Michael Obafemi and Morgan Whittaker
Swansea City have rejected two bids for Michael Obafemi but head coach Russell Martin says the striker's future at the club remains uncertain. Swansea have also turned down an offer for Morgan Whittaker after he was recalled from a loan spell at Plymouth. Martin, who is keen on Rotherham's Chiedozie...
BBC
Jennie Gow: BBC F1 broadcaster suffers serious stroke
The BBC sports broadcaster Jennie Gow has said she is recovering from a serious stroke. The 45-year-old, who covers Formula 1 for Radio 5 Live, wrote on social media that she had been treated at hospitals in London and Surrey, and her recovery "might take some time". Ms Gow said...
BBC
Premier 15s: Exeter motivated for repeat of final against Saracens
Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Exeter head coach Susie Appleby says her side are not short of motivation as they prepare for Saturday's repeat of the 2022 Premier 15s final, which Chiefs lost to Saracens.
NBC Sports
Brentford vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Brentford host Bournemouth in west London on Saturday as Thomas Frank’s side look to continue their unlikely push for European qualification. The Bees are just two points off sixth place heading into this weekend and following their 3-1 win against Liverpool they’re full of confidence. Thomas Frank has done a superb job and they continue to be a very difficult team to play against, even with Ivan Toney missing for their marquee win against Liverpool.
BBC
Celtic v Kilmarnock: Rugby Park heroes remember final triumph of 2012
Scottish League Cup semi-final: Celtic v Kilmarnock. Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. From scooting about town in an old minibus and neglecting to go full-pelt...
Soccer-WSL record appearance holder Flaherty retires
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Liverpool defender and Women's Super League (WSL) record appearance holder Gilly Flaherty announced her retirement from football aged 31 on Thursday due to family reasons.
Tony Mowbray nominated for manager of the month award
Sunderland's fine recent form has landed Tony Mowbray some recognition.
BBC
Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18
Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria. Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday. The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family. Clubs and...
BBC
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri says he supports manager Frank Lampard
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri says he has faith in manager Frank Lampard and the club's directors amid unrest among some supporters. The Everton Fans' Forum wrote an open letter to Moshiri on Friday asking for changes at the club, who are in the Premier League relegation zone. Some fans are...
BBC
Eileen Gleeson: Ex-Glasgow City manager appointed head of women's football at FAI
Former Glasgow City manager Eileen Gleeson has been appointed as head of women and girls' football at the Football Association of Ireland. Gleeson left Glasgow in December after 13 months with the SWPL1 leaders. The 50-year-old was previously assistant to Republic of Ireland women's manager Vera Pauw. Gleeson's appointment comes...
BBC
'Baby AB' milks the moment as new T20 begins
SA20 - South Africa's bid to muscle in on the global success of T20 franchise cricket - made a promising start in front of nearly 20,000 people at Newlands. The Mumbai Indians Cape Town cruised to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Paarl Royals. The home team, led by a belligerent...
BBC
Gareth Bale a hero of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak labelled Gareth Bale a "hero of mine" following the Wales captain's retirement. Bale called time on his football career this week as Wales' top male goal scorer after having led the country to its first World Cup in 64 years. Mr Sunak, a Southampton fan, made...
