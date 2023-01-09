Ice Cube is digging through old photos with icons to celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop

It’s the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop and the legends are coming at you hard to highlight the impact, history, and longevity of the genre and those who have helped shape it.

Former N.W.A. group member and Los Angeles native, Ice Cube took to Instagram to share some of his favorite throwbacks with Hip-Hop legends.

The first post features three cassette tapes, N.W.A. and the Posse, Run-D.M.C and Ice Cube’s single, “Steady Mobbin,’” with the caption “Happy Birthday Hip Hop. 50 years and it don’t stop...”

And he's right. The influence that Hip-Hop has and continues to have on the world is monumental and it's only going to continue to soar.

The next post is a photo of himself and the original human beat box, Doug E. Fresh in 1991. "La-Di-Da-Di" is an amazing example of Fresh’s insane beatboxing abilities, where he is able to imitate various musical instruments.

The last post in his throwback series is of him backstage with New York natives Chuck D and Big Daddy Kane back in 1990.

The 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop is something special as it shines light on those who have paved the way. Aside from the sometimes raunchy and explicit lyrics, Hip-Hop has been a means of celebration, healing and being open about similar life experiences.

