Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
Related
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
atozsports.com
Chiefs receive important news they have been patiently waiting for
As we all know by now, if the Kansas City Chiefs were to face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game, it will be held at a neutral site because the Chiefs are the number one seed, but the Bills have one less game played. Had they finished their...
KMBC.com
Touchdown Machine and Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon named AFC Player of the Month
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans will be excused if they thought they saw the ghost of Jamaal Charles catching touchdown passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the stretch run of the regular season. Jerick 'Jet' Mckinnon's nine touchdowns in the final six games of the 2022...
The Chiefs are hiring and they want a fan for the position
The Chiefs are hiring and they want a fan for the position. The Kansas City Chiefs are hiring and it’s a dream position for any die-hard fan. According to a press release, the organization is looking to fill the role of Chiefs Ritual Officer and the perks are kind of amazing.
Patrick Mahomes comments on potential AFC Championship scenario
A neutral site may host the 2023 AFC Championship Game due to very unique circumstances. If Kansas City plays Buffalo in the AFC Championship, then the game won’t be held at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bills didn’t play a full 18-game season this year. That, of course, was due to the fact that their game against Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes comments on potential AFC Championship scenario appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Official: Neutral Site Bills-Chiefs AFC Title Game Location
These AFC playoffs have a different feel about them. That's because of the cancelled Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event. The Bills and Bengals have played one less regular season game than everyone else, which means there was going to be an unfair playoff advantage if they just went on winning percentage.
Sean McVay will remain head coach of Rams: reports
Sean McVay will remain the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. The 36-year-old had been contemplating his future with the team following its 5-12 season.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Likely to Lose a Home Game Overseas Next Season
The Buffalo Bills are not focused on next season just quite yet, as they will play the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday in the NFL's Super Wild Card round. The Bills and Cincinnati Bengals played one less game than the rest of the NFL, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event on Monday Night Football and the Bills themselves played one less home game than the rest of the AFC because of November's lake effect snowstorm. That home game against the Cleveland Browns was played in Detroit.
NFL Referees Have Reportedly Received Notable Instruction
With the NFL playoffs set to begin this Saturday, officials have received special instructions for the Wild Card round. According to Football Zebras, officials have been told to watch for foreign objects being used to assist field goals and extra point attempts. These "foreign objects" ...
KMBC.com
Here are ticket prices for NFL playoff games, including Super Bowl LVII
The playoffs are set, and Super Bowl LVII looms. The postseason begins Saturday, and promises high drama for 14 teams and eventual immortality for one. But as teams battle for a Super Bowl berth on Feb. 12, fans are battling to find tickets -- most paying hundreds of dollars to see their team play on one of football's biggest stages.
NFL Insider Suggests 3 Sites For Potential Bills-Chiefs Game
The NFL may soon pick a location for a possible AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Because Buffalo's canceled Week 17 game could have affected home-field advantage, the league would hold this matchup in a neutral location despite Kansas City possessing the AFC's ...
What is Paycor? Looking at the company that owns naming rights to Bengals stadium
The Cincinnati Bengals host Sunday's wild-card round game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. For over 20 years, the Bengals' stadium was known as Paul Brown Stadium, named after the Pro Football Hall of Fame coach who helped found the team. It was the first stadium...
Comments / 0