John Krasinski discusses the power of imaginary friends in upcoming film 'IF'

By Joe Cingrana
 4 days ago

John Krasinski , known best for his time spent playing Jim Halpert on The Office , as well as his thrilling roles in The Quiet Place franchise, and Amazon's Jack Ryan series among others, joins the SmartLess podcast this week to discuss his next big screen project and more.

Krasinski reconnected with his longtime friends, hosts Jason Bateman , Sean Hayes , and Will Arnett from the future -- down under in Australia -- while his wife, Emily Blunt , films her newest project, The Fall Guy , along with Ryan Reynolds . "I keep going [to the set] everyday," John jokes, "but they keep saying 'no, not today. Thanks anyway, though.'"

John reveals that he did just complete another project of his own, recently wrapping filming with Ryan Reynolds and Caliey Fleming on a movie he had produced, written, and directed himself, called IF , currently scheduled for release in 2024.

"I took a whole left turn," Krasinski says of the flick when asked if it's in the same genre as A Quiet Place . Not quite... It's "comedic," he says, "it's basically my movie that I wrote for my kids. It's about imaginary friends and the power of these adorable things [that] aren't just adorable. They're time capsules for all our hopes, dreams, and ambitions."

"What if we could tap back into that?" John asks.

Long-time fans can undoubtedly expect an emotional journey because, as Will Arnet observes, John's passion is always front and center in everything he does. "I don't think I've seen you do anything half-measure," Will admits, "including playing a video game."

Elsewhere in their discussion -- Baby weight record-holder a.k.a. ‘Kras’ -- schools the crew on Call Of Duty , Sean Hayes auditions for an Esurance ad, and they all get burritos at Sharky’s.

Listen to the full chat with John Krasinski on SmartLess -- now streaming on Audacy -- a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess , one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and newfound knowledge to feed the SmartLess mind. New episodes come out every Monday.

