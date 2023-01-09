ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lebanon-Express

Biden 'surprised' government records found at old office

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was "surprised" when informed that his attorneys found government records at his former office space in Washington. He was asked about the issue after the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee requested that the U.S. intelligence conduct a "damage assessment" of potentially classified documents.
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Biden think tank where secret docs stashed accused of giving prez ‘no show’ job

WASHINGTON — A conservative group has claimed that the University of Pennsylvania’s Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement flouted rules governing non-profits — in part by giving the future president and his allies “no show” jobs, The Post has learned. The previously little-known center was thrust into the national spotlight Monday with the revelation that classified documents dating from President Biden’s vice presidency were found at its Washington offices — ultimately leading to the appointment of special counsel Robert Hur to determine whether Biden or others in his orbit illegally mishandled records. The America First Legal Foundation, led by former Trump White House...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
Lebanon-Express

Border pressures migrate north as Venezuelans head to Denver

DENVER — Javier Guillen just wanted to get to the United States as he endured a three-month trek from Venezuela, hiking through Central American jungles and spending four days clinging to the roof of a Mexican train known as “the beast” to avoid police and kidnappers. But...
DENVER, CO
Lebanon-Express

Yellen to stay on at Biden's request

Janet Yellen has agreed to stay on as US Treasury Secretary. Bruce Einhorn reports on Bloomberg Television.
Lebanon-Express

Poll shows Republican voters still loyal to Trump

'Newsweek' reports that recent polls show that Republican voters remain loyal to former President Donald Trump, despite hints of waning support among lawmakers.
TheDailyBeast

Supreme Court Reportedly Eyeing ‘Small Number of Suspects’ in Roe v. Wade Leak

The hunt for the person who leaked a draft of the Supreme Court opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade is still dragging on, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal. However, investigators have narrowed the focus to “a small number of suspects including law clerks,” WSJ reported Friday. All of the three dozen-or-so clerks who were working for the court’s nine justices last May, when the draft was leaked to Politico, have been ordered to sit for interviews and hand over their cellphones, prompting some to seek legal advice. The interviews have been short and superficial, WSJ reported, with blunt questions like, “Did you do it?” The Supreme Court’s marshal, former lawyer Gail Curley, is leading the investigation but the court’s in-house police force are more versed in providing security than conducting complex investigations. Curley has reportedly sought assistance from outside government investigators but the source of the leak continues to evade them.Read it at The Wall Street Journal

