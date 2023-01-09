ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Lizzo, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone Lead BottleRock Festival Lineup

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
Lizzo , Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Post Malone lead BottleRock Festival’s eclectic 2023 lineup. The 10th edition of the three-day event takes place May 26-28 at Napa Valley Expo in Napa, California.

Lil Nas X , Smashing Pumpkins , Duran Duran , Japanese Breakfast, Wu-Tang Clan, Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, the National, Caamp, Sheryl Crow, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Carly Rae Jepsen, Bastille, Tove Lo, Phantogram, Japanese Breakfast, Thievery Corporation, Dayglow, Ashe, Lucius, Cautious Clay, and Los Lobos are among the more than 75 performers set to take the five festival stages.

In addition to the music, it’s a wine, craft brew, and culinary festival featuring gourmet food from Napa Valley chefs, along with dozens of wine cabanas, craft brew, and specialty cocktail offerings. The culinary stage features celebrities and revered chefs cooking up a gourmet fare, while the Spa area features various pampering treatments. A silent disco, an indoor area dubbed “The Club,” and sculptural art is also part of the experiences offered, per the website.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 10 at noon PT, with a presale beginning two hours earlier for American Express cardholders, with a number of options from general admission to VIP and Platinum experiences.

