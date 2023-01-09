This Arizona Specialty Is One Of The Best Appetizers In America

Photo: Getty Images

There's nothing quite like the perfect appetizer to kick off a meal. From salads and shrimp cocktail to chicken fingers and cheese sticks, there is always an appetizer to satisfy any craving .

Taste Atlas compiled a list of the 50 best appetizers in America, and one of them has origins right here in Arizona. Coming in at number 48 on the list is the Arizona cheese crisp . The website explains what makes it so special:

"Cheese crisp is an American dish originating from Arizona. It consists of a flour tortilla that is topped with shredded cheese in its most basic form. The tortilla is placed in a butter-brushed pan which is put under a broiler until it develops a crisp texture.

Cheeses such as Cheddar, Oaxaca, or Monterey Jack are typically used in the preparation of the cheese crisp. There are numerous variations, so the dish can also be topped with a variety of ingredients such as onions, carne asada, cilantro, jalapeños, bell peppers, and shrimp."

Here are the top 10 best appetizers in America, according to Taste Atlas:

onion rings avocado toast shrimp cocktail mozarella sticks pigs in a blanket deviled eggs chicken fingers egg roll Waldorf salad oysters Rockefeller

