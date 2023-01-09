Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
Three Free Agents Steelers Must Re-Sign
The Pittsburgh Steelers should go messing with the foundation of their defense. Instead, just add to it.
Former Steelers Great Ben Roethlisberger Wasn’t Exactly Forthcoming With Information According To 1 Former Teammate
Before anybody gets upset, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Joshua Dobbs had nothing but good things to say about Ben Roethlisberger. For Dobbs, his tenure(s) in Pittsburgh didn’t exactly go according to plan. After he was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he admitted that he expected to start at some point in a recent appearance on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast.
Browns Could Look to Acquire Former Teammates of Deshaun Watson for Offensive Help
The Browns will look to add talent to their roster this off-season, especially at the wider receiver position. There are two possibilities if they elect to go all-in for the 2023 season, both of whom have played with quarterback Deshaun Watson in the past.
Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great
Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Signing Recent Miami Heat Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Brooklyn Nets are signing former Miami Heat player Dru Smith.
Cowboys Trade for DeAndre Hopkins? Better $20 Million Idea Than OBJ
The Cardinals have reportedly put receiver DeAndre Hopkins up for trade. Should the Cowboys make a call to Arizona to inquire about the three-time All-Pro?
Steelers Biggest Offseason Need Surprises Everyone
Shocking to think the Pittsburgh Steelers are focusing on this during the offseason?
Isaiah Joe reacts to being waived by Sixers, strong words for Doc Rivers
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers made the tough decision to waive Isaiah Joe after the preseason in October. The Sixers drafted Joe out of Arkansas in the second round of the 2020 NBA draft, and he played 96 games for Philadelphia before he was waived before the 2022-23 season began.
TNT drops national TV coverage of Chicago Bulls-Charlotte Hornets game on January 26
TNT is pulling the plug on its live national broadcast of the Chicago Bulls-Charlotte Hornets game scheduled for January 26.
BREAKING: Key Piece Of Michigan Defense Enters Transfer Portal
After a productive season as a graduate student at the University of Michigan, the talented edge-rusher has entered the transfer portal.
MLB Analyst Reveals Why Cardinals Bench Coach Resigned
Fans of the St. Louis Cardinals were hit with surprising news on Thursday morning when it was announced that former franchise cornerstone Matt Holliday had resigned from his post as the team’s bench coach, just two months after being hired to replace Skip Schumaker in the role. To replace...
Steelers Have Easy Decision at ILB
The Pittsburgh Steelers have one option that feels like a no-brainer at inside linebacker.
Bears should target this team in trade talks for No. 1 pick
The No. 1 overall pick does not get traded very often in the NFL Draft, but there is very good reason to think the Chicago Bears might go that route this April. There is also one very obvious team they should be targeting for a mutual benefit in a potential trade.
Steelers Sign Anthony McFarland, Two Others to Future Contracts
The Pittsburgh Steelers add three more Reserve/Futures Contracts.
Ben Roethlisberger Says Steelers Finishing 7-2 Is Reason For Optimism For Fans But Team Is Furious They Missed Playoffs
The Pittsburgh Steelers missed the playoffs this season. They lost a Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger and signed Mitch Trubisky to replace him on the first day of free agency. That plan lasted all the way to the NFL draft when he became a bridge quarterback to Pitt Panthers rookie Kenny Pickett. Trubisky had little control over who the Steelers drafted but he did have four games to prove himself and he managed to go 1-3.
Chicago Bears swing for the fences with huge front office hire
The Chicago Bears have found a new team president, and his resume and background in football signify a potentially bright future. Finally, after 23 years as team president, Ted Phillips is out for the Chicago Bears, and the franchise has found a successor with an impressive resume. On Thursday, NFL...
