Twisted Sister to Reunite for One-Off Awards Show
Twisted Sister announced plans to reunite for a one-off show later this month. The surviving members – singer Dee Snider, guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda, and bassist Mark Mendoza – will perform at their Metal Hall of Fame induction in Los Angeles on Jan. 26. The group will be presented by Steve Vai and Mike Portnoy.
Mick Fleetwood Shares Eulogy He Read at Christine McVie’s Memorial Service
Members of Fleetwood Mac gathered on Monday (Jan. 9) this week in Malibu for a memorial service paying tribute to late singer-keyboardist Christine McVie, who died on Nov. 30 at the age of 79. Making sure that fans who were unable to attend had a shared moment from the service, Mick Fleetwood has posted the eulogy he read at the service.
Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis Presley, Has Died at 54
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of music legend Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla Presley and a recording artist in her own right, has died at the age of 54. News broke late Thursday (Jan. 12) that Presley had been rushed to the hospital suffering full cardiac arrest. Paramedics had been called to her Calabasas, California home and administered CPR before taking Presley to the hospital.
2023 Golden Globes: The Full List of Winners
A year after the Golden Globes were pulled from their annual broadcast by NBC after numerous scandals, the traditional Oscars prelim is back. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association now has some new members, a new owner, and is in the process of becoming a for-profit group. And their awards show, the Golden Globes, was back on network television. The show was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California.
