FARMINGTON, Utah — The mother of a teenage girl who was stabbed near the Bountiful “B” last summer had strong words on Tuesday for Mia Ruth Hansen. “You should be locked up in a cage like the animal you’ve proven yourself to be,” she said. “Do not expect compassion from me. I don’t have it for you. I don’t forgive you and I never will. To me, after today, you don’t exist. You are nobody. I don’t ever want to see your face again. … Mia, I hope you feel my pain today. I hope you carry it with you always.”

BOUNTIFUL, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO