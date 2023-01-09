ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Distractify

How Much Did Coach Shah Know About Jen Shah's Business Outside of 'RHOSLC'?

It feels like Jen Shah’s legal troubles have been the running theme of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City since almost the beginning of the Bravo series. While that isn't true, the accusations against her involving wire fraud and her subsequent court case have been a big part of the show. And now, RHOSLC fans want to know how much her husband, Coach Sharrieff Shah, knew about Jen Shah’s illegal dealings.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahnow.online

Salt Lake City International has been named the Best Airport in the US

Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU Newsnet

Family of killed Provo student pleads for answers

Nearly eight years after Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado went missing, her family is still seeking justice and hopes to keep her memory alive. Police have not publicly announced any suspects and have made no arrests in the case, although their investigation remains active. Elizabeth Salgado was an aspiring engineer and...
PROVO, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Utah tax preparer sentenced to prison and ordered to pay $1.1M for tax scheme

OREM, Utah — An Orem man was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay more than $1.1 million for tax evasion and obstructing efforts to collect his tax debt. Sergio Sosa, owner and operator of Sergio Central Latino, a tax preparation business, will spend 37 months in prison and pay $1,104,737 in restitution.
OREM, UT
bravotv.com

Heather Gay’s Confession Is Sure to Surprise You

Heather Gay spent much of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 exploring her passion for music, eventually forming her very own choir, but fans may be surprised to learn just how renowned of a musician she used to be. As the Beauty Lab + Laser owner revealed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah woman who stabbed teens over TikTok video sentenced to 1 year in jail

FARMINGTON, Utah — The mother of a teenage girl who was stabbed near the Bountiful “B” last summer had strong words on Tuesday for Mia Ruth Hansen. “You should be locked up in a cage like the animal you’ve proven yourself to be,” she said. “Do not expect compassion from me. I don’t have it for you. I don’t forgive you and I never will. To me, after today, you don’t exist. You are nobody. I don’t ever want to see your face again. … Mia, I hope you feel my pain today. I hope you carry it with you always.”
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Man arrested for bank robbery same day he is released from jail

SALT LAKE CITY — A 46 year-old Salt Lake City man released from jail apparently was not fully rehabilitated, as he was arrested for bank robbery the very same day. Clinton Randle demanded money from employees at a bank on 1550 Main Street on January 9, leaving with the cash, but police officers quickly found him within the area.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah

When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
UTAH STATE
KBTX.com

Reality TV star wants to serve prison sentence in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jennifer Shah, a star of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison Friday by a federal judge at a courthouse in Manhattan after she pleaded guilty in a yearslong telemarketing scheme. The reality TV star pleaded guilty in...
BRYAN, TX
ABC 4

2 suspects arrested in connection to 14-year homicide cold case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two suspects were arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 11 in connection to a homicide cold case that took place in Salt Lake City in January 2009. The two men arrested, Nicholas Dean MacNeil and Aaron J. Paul Campbell, are allegedly associated with the Nortenos gang and have a history of violent criminal activity. The Utah Department of Public Safety‘s State Bureau of Investigation said MacNeil and Campbell have a violent past and are believed to have fired the shots that killed Cesar Ramirez 14 years ago.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
95 Rock KKNN

This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah

You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest manmade structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
UTAH STATE
