4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
How Much Did Coach Shah Know About Jen Shah's Business Outside of 'RHOSLC'?
It feels like Jen Shah’s legal troubles have been the running theme of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City since almost the beginning of the Bravo series. While that isn't true, the accusations against her involving wire fraud and her subsequent court case have been a big part of the show. And now, RHOSLC fans want to know how much her husband, Coach Sharrieff Shah, knew about Jen Shah’s illegal dealings.
utahnow.online
Salt Lake City International has been named the Best Airport in the US
Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
ABC 4
SLCPD safely defuses domestic violence involving ‘delusional’ grandson
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police and the Crisis Intervention Team say they peacefully and safely resolved a domestic violence situation they described as “dynamic and dangerous” on Tuesday, Jan. 10. According to SLCPD, officers responded to a home near 1900 South and...
BYU Newsnet
Family of killed Provo student pleads for answers
Nearly eight years after Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado went missing, her family is still seeking justice and hopes to keep her memory alive. Police have not publicly announced any suspects and have made no arrests in the case, although their investigation remains active. Elizabeth Salgado was an aspiring engineer and...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Utah tax preparer sentenced to prison and ordered to pay $1.1M for tax scheme
OREM, Utah — An Orem man was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay more than $1.1 million for tax evasion and obstructing efforts to collect his tax debt. Sergio Sosa, owner and operator of Sergio Central Latino, a tax preparation business, will spend 37 months in prison and pay $1,104,737 in restitution.
Utah DPS arrests two gang members for fatal shooting in 2009 on I-15: law enforcement officials
The Utah Department of Public Safety investigators arrested two men for allegedly shooting and killing a man on Interstate 15, 14 years ago.
ABC 4
Man accused of robbing bank hours after being released from jail
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a bank hours after being released from jail on Monday, Jan. 9. Clinton Randle, 46, was booked in Salt Lake County Jail and faces two counts of robbery, a second-degree felony. According to the booking...
KSAT 12
Woman charged with killing Texas bull rider during jealous rage, police say
A woman has been arrested in Houston months after fatally shooting a popular Texas bull rider in Utah whom she accused of flirting with a friend, according to Salt Lake City police. Lashawn Bagley, 22, has been charged with murder following the shooting of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, at...
KBTX.com
Bryan woman arrested on fraud charges, found with a dozen individuals’ information
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman was arrested for a fraud attempt, College Station police said. According to authorities Karen Sue Hinton, 44, was pulled over after driving erratically Tuesday night. During a vehicle search, police found documents from Ricardo ISD, a school district in Kingsville, with multiple...
bravotv.com
Heather Gay’s Confession Is Sure to Surprise You
Heather Gay spent much of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 exploring her passion for music, eventually forming her very own choir, but fans may be surprised to learn just how renowned of a musician she used to be. As the Beauty Lab + Laser owner revealed...
KSLTV
Utah woman who stabbed teens over TikTok video sentenced to 1 year in jail
FARMINGTON, Utah — The mother of a teenage girl who was stabbed near the Bountiful “B” last summer had strong words on Tuesday for Mia Ruth Hansen. “You should be locked up in a cage like the animal you’ve proven yourself to be,” she said. “Do not expect compassion from me. I don’t have it for you. I don’t forgive you and I never will. To me, after today, you don’t exist. You are nobody. I don’t ever want to see your face again. … Mia, I hope you feel my pain today. I hope you carry it with you always.”
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
890kdxu.com
The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah
When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
Arguments made in lawsuit between school district and family over softball field
A couple suing the Uintah School District over its softball field made their case in court on Wednesday.
KBTX.com
Reality TV star wants to serve prison sentence in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jennifer Shah, a star of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison Friday by a federal judge at a courthouse in Manhattan after she pleaded guilty in a yearslong telemarketing scheme. The reality TV star pleaded guilty in...
ksl.com
Florida man charged with assault on Utah chairlift after video is posted online
PARK CITY — A 39-year-old Florida man now faces criminal charges in connection with a physical confrontation on a Park City chairlift that was posted on TikTok and garnered millions of views. The man, from Lutz, Florida, was charged Wednesday in Summit County Justice Court with assault, a class...
ABC 4
Popculture
Watch Jen Shah's Prison Drama Unfold on 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City': How to Watch
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has had an eventful start to the new year: She was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison after she pleaded guilty to federal charges relating to telemarketing fraud in July 2022. Shah originally entered a plea of not guilty but later changed it, stating that she wanted to "pay her debt to society."
Gephardt Daily
Suspects charged with murder in 2009 shooting death of alleged rival gang member
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two suspects were charged and arrested Wednesday for the 2009 fatal shooting of an alleged rival gang member. Nicholas Dean MacNeil, 32, and Aaron J. Paul Campbell, 33, were booked into the Salt Lake County jail on Wednesday on one count each of suspicion of murder, a first-degree felony.
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest manmade structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
