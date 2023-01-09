ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

The Independent

Biden decision to block asylum access at ports of entry caused hundreds of migrants to die, report finds

Since Joe Biden decided to block asylum access at the US posts of entry, several hundreds of migrants have lost their lives, a new report has revealed.The report says that for nearly two years, the Biden administration wielded the Trump administration’s Title 42 policy — a provision under the Public Health Service Act and initially invoked during Donald Trump’s presidency but kept in place under the Biden administration — to block people from seeking asylum at official ports of entry and claims that the “misuse of Title 42 has been a public health, border management and human rights issue”.The report...
The Associated Press

Numbers of refugees, asylum-seekers increase in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — More than 244,000 people applied for asylum in Germany last year, and more than 1 million Ukrainian refugees came to the country looking for shelter from Russia’s war, the government said Wednesday. The No. 1 country of origin for asylum-seekers was Syria, followed by Afghanistan,...
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
dctribalmedia.com

Sweden allowed to join NATO

Sweden has defied 78 years of military neutrality, as their application to join NATO has officially been ratified. The policy shift comes as a result of the invasion of Ukraine, for a country to join NATO all members must approve a new country. In the past, Turkey has held up the process, primarily as a result of accusations that Sweden has supported the PKK, or Kurdish worker’s party.
The Guardian

Hope and doubt among Venezuelan refugees with country at fork in road

As Venezuela crumbled and its people began to starve, pastor Jesús Campo founded a sanctuary for hunger-stricken refugees across the border in Brazil. He called it Vila Esperança – the Village of Hope. More than 7 million Venezuelans have fled their country’s economic meltdown in recent years and scores of them found shelter in his ramshackle shantytown in the border town of Pacaraima, cobbling huts together from recycled wood, scrap metal and mud.
CBS Denver

Refugee who inspired Netflix's "Swimmers" on trial for migrant rescues

Lesbos, Greece — A group of 24 aid workers and volunteers who participated in migrant rescue operations on an eastern Greek island went on trial Tuesday in a smuggling-related case widely criticized by human rights groups. The defendants deny all the charges, saying they did nothing more than help rescue people whose lives were in danger. The trial, being held on the Greek island of Lesbos, began Tuesday and was later adjourned until Friday.The aid workers include prominent Syrian human rights worker Sarah Mardini, a refugee herself and competitive swimmer whose sister Yusra Mardini was part of the refugee swimming...
The Week

UAE becomes 1st Middle Eastern country to mandate Holocaust education in schools

The United Arab Emirates will start including curriculum about the Holocaust in its classrooms, the country's embassy in the United States announced last week.  "In the wake of the historic #AbrahamAccords, [the UAE] will now include the Holocaust in the curriculum for primary and secondary schools," the Emirati embassy tweeted.  It appears the move is a key step in the advancement of the Abraham Accords, a 2020 deal that normalized relations between Israel and a number of Middle Eastern nations, including the UAE. "Memorializing the victims of the Holocaust is crucial," added Ali Al Nuaimi, one of the Emirati men behind the deal.  Deborah...
The Jewish Press

Israel Trained Cows to Spy on Arab Village, says Palestinian Authority News Site

A Palestinian Authority Arab village elder fabricated a story about Israeli livestock participating in spying activity, which the official Palestinian Authority daily news outlet Al-Hayat Al-Jadida then published as reality, according to a report by Palestinian Media Watch. “On the neck of each cow, they hang a medallion with an...
The Guardian

Spain starts repatriating families of IS fighters from Syrian camps

Madrid has begun repatriating the Spanish families of Islamic State fighters from Syrian refugee camps, the government announced on Tuesday, making it the latest country to start bringing its citizens home since the ground war against the militant group ended almost four years ago. In a statement, the government said...
Bay News 9

Video shows soldiers tossing bodies on fire in Mozambique

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Members of the Southern African Development Community military mission in Mozambique are being investigated after a video circulated on social media showing them throwing bodies on a pile of burning rubble, officials said Tuesday. The soldiers are part of the mission deployed by the 16-nation regional...
BBC

Greek trial of 24 rescuers who saved migrants in Med begins

A group of 24 volunteers have gone on trial on the Greek island of Lesbos more than four years after they were arrested for carrying out migrant rescue missions off Greece. Their case was denounced in a European Parliament report as Europe's "largest case of criminalisation of solidarity". Among the...
newsnationnow.com

Why are migrants fleeing home countries for the border?

(NewsNation) — The majority of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border are coming from impoverished countries in South America and the Caribbean Islands, driven by poverty and political instability. As of Thursday, the U.S. will begin denying entry to Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the border from Mexico without...
