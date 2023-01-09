The United Arab Emirates will start including curriculum about the Holocaust in its classrooms, the country's embassy in the United States announced last week. "In the wake of the historic #AbrahamAccords, [the UAE] will now include the Holocaust in the curriculum for primary and secondary schools," the Emirati embassy tweeted. It appears the move is a key step in the advancement of the Abraham Accords, a 2020 deal that normalized relations between Israel and a number of Middle Eastern nations, including the UAE. "Memorializing the victims of the Holocaust is crucial," added Ali Al Nuaimi, one of the Emirati men behind the deal. Deborah...

2 DAYS AGO