Farm Show Fails: Watch CBS 21's Megan Magensky try to make potato donuts
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — If you're going to the farm show early in the morning, you know there's nothing better than a warm potato donut. “We make them fresh every day and sell out every night,” said Nathan Tallman, CEO of the Pennsylvania Co-operative Potato Growers. Of all...
Days of Caring | PA Dairymen's Association is about more than PA Farm Show milkshakes
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — There's nothing better than a PA Farm Show Milkshake and no one knows that better than Renewal by Andersen. That's why Renewal by Andersen chose to highlight the PA Dairymen's Association for this month's Day of Caring. The PA Dairymen's Association does more than...
Inflationary pressures on farms felt at the Farm Show food court
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – The sights, sounds and smells of the Farm Show are back. It’s a welcomed tradition for Pennsylvanians across generations. “People are back,” said PA Dairymen’s Association Executive Director Dave Smith. “It’s great to see the crowds again,” PennAg Industries Association Executive Vice...
Two men charged in scheme to defraud PA Turnpike of a million dollars in tolls: officials
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Two men have been charged with a scheme to defraud the Pennsylvania Turnpike out of millions of dollars in tolls, according to The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Officials say 43-year-old Duvany Zambrano, of Hamilton, New Jersey and 37-year-old...
Thermostat is the number one place consumers waste energy, experts say
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – If you’re looking to save some money, experts say your energy bill is a good place to start. You can keep the expenses down by cutting back on your energy usage. Weather stripping your doors and windows is one way to cut down on...
Milkshakes & Politics: Insiders at the Farm Show!
On the road at the PA Farm Show, but we still have the Insiders joining us on Tuesday. This time Brittany Crampsie was pinch hitting from the left side of the plate for the Democratic perspective. She was joined by Conservative strategist Charlie Gerow. We asked them about the drama...
Officials ask for Pennsylvanians help to close digital divide in broadband access
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – The deadline to check the FCC’s broadband access map is Friday and the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority is encouraging residents to play a part in closing the digital divide. The map will help determine the allocation of funding Pennsylvania will receive to establish services...
Urban agriculture grants aim to expand access to food across Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – 75% of Pennsylvania is rural but 80% of the state’s residents live in cities with limited access to farm food. It’s for that reason Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined legislators Tuesday to announce this year’s recipients of the PA Farm Bill Urban Agriculture grants.
Many stranded across broken bridges as severe weather pummels California
THREE RIVERS, Calif. (KMPH) — Many residents in Three Rivers, California woke up to their backyards washed away due to the dangerous winter storm passing through. Due to heavy flooding and debris, the North and South Fork bridges have been destroyed, leaving some people stranded on the other side.
$65 million in illegal drugs seized by PSP in 2022
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) official revealed Wednesday that the PSP seized over $65 million in drugs throughout 2022. One of the big takeaways from the release is that 7,832 pounds of processed marijuana was seized, valued at approximately $23,496,030 according to PSP officials. Police...
Potential EBT card scam targets Pennsylvnians
PA (WOLF) — Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead is warning PA residents of a potential EBT card scam. Snead says the scammers will text individuals, regardless of whether they are recipients of the SNAP program, a message stating that an EBT card is about to expire or that there is a pending benefit transfer for their EBT card with a reference number attached.
