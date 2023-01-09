ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In Louisiana

Photo: Getty Images

Breakfast, lunch and dinner may be the most familiar meal times, but one that shouldn't be overlooked is brunch. Whether you making it a weekend event spent catching up with friends or simply want to enjoy the best of both worlds (read: breakfast staples and indulgent lunch items), brunch has become a favorite pastime for many around the country.

LoveFood compiled a list of the best all-you-can-eat brunch around the country, coming up with a list of the top spot in each state, from cozy mom-and-pop diners along the Gulf Coast to Sunday brunch buffets in New England inns.

So which restaurant in Louisiana serves up the best all-you-can-eat brunch in the state?

The Court of Two Sisters

Located in New Orleans, The Court of Two Sisters serves up a tasty daily jazz brunch buffet filled with delicious favorites like an Eggs Benedict station, specialty omelettes, red beans & rice, carved ribeye, candied sweet potatoes and much more.

The Court of Two Sisters is located at 613 Royal Street in New Orleans.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Located in the heart of the French Quarter, the historic Court of Two Sisters is one of the most fun spots around — and it hosts a daily jazz brunch. Here, regional favorites like chicken and sausage gumbo and shrimp étouffée ... come highly recommended. Of course, you've got to end with bananas Foster, a dessert of flambéed bananas invented around the corner at Brennan's."

Check out LoveFood 's full list to see all the best all-you-can-eat brunch spots in the country.

