For the first time since the 9-11 terrorist attacks in 2001 air travel across America was brought to a halt Wednesday morning. The FAA says it was due to the failure of a computer system that provides safety information for pilots. But was it just a glitch, or cyberattack, or something else that brought air travel to a halt and caused the latest transportation nightmare for the public? President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg don't seem to have a clue! We'll talk about this fiasco, what needs to change in the airline industry and we'll ask you whether you're totally fed up with air travel, or flat out afraid to fly!

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO