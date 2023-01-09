Read full article on original website
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Deadline nears for rents as low as $1,116 per month for Los Angeles area apartmentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
LA Mayor Bass says reducing homelessness is tied to supporting local businessesAkhil A PillaiLos Angeles, CA
coloradoboulevard.net
Altadena’s Early Black Entrepreneur
El Prieto Canyon, just above Altadena proper, was the home of Robert Owens who, born into slavery in 1806, became the wealthiest Black man in Los Angeles County later in life. With little accessible information about Robert Owens and Altadena’s popular El Prieto Canyon, Erik Hillard, a local outdoorsman and trail builder, was inspired to find out more about the man after whom the treasured canyon was named.
Headlines: Old-School Shop ‘Tacos La Estrella’ On Figueroa Street in Highland Park Closing Tomorrow
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Highland Park: Highland Park’s community Facebook group “90042” is reporting that the famed old school corner taquería “Tacos La...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Maudit 2.0 film festival introduces unique, off-the-beaten path cinema to the West side
With an emphasis on showcasing lesser-known and unique films, Santa Monica’s 4th annual Film Maudit 2.0 festival kicked off this week at the Highways Performance Space on 18th Street, just off Colorado Avenue. This year’s festival, which opened on Thursday Jan. 12 and will run through Feb. 11, features...
Palmdale City Council passes resolution opposing L.A.'s homeless emergency
The Palmdale City Council is sending a strong message to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass today by passing a resolution aimed at not using the desert city in northern Los Angeles County as a dumping ground for homeless people.
L.A. Weekly
What’s Popping Up? Long Beach Black Restaurant Week Is Back
The city-wide second annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week takes place from Sunday, Jan. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Organized by the nonprofit Long Beach Food & Beverage, the event is an eight-day festival devoted to celebrating African, African American, and Caribbean fare, in and around Long Beach. The event highlights Black-owned food businesses, as well as Black chefs and bartenders, to showcase the city’s diverse Black food scene.
New Hollywood Councilmember Wants to Get Rid of Controversial ‘No Vending Zones’ Signs at Walk of Fame
New Los Angeles City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez wants to dismantle a controversial “no-vending zone” on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. When Los Angeles legalized street vending in 2018, the City Council established eight no-vending zones at tourist destinations like the Walk of Fame, Crypto.com Arena and Dodger Stadium, arguing vendors obstruct sidewalks and force pedestrians into traffic. In a lawsuit against the city filed on Dec. 7, the street vendors argue that the zones violate state law and were likely established to protect business interests from competition.
welikela.com
Walking 4.5 miles at Kenneth Hahn Park | L.A. on Foot #10
It’s a Sunday, but not just any Sunday. It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and hours from now the Rams and Bengals will square off to decide who is going to Disneyland and who will fall just short of their dreams. A few miles north of where the action will...
Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain
A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
NBC Washington
DC Teacher Dies Hours After Encounter With Police in Los Angeles
A D.C. teacher died hours after he was shocked with a stun gun in a struggle with police officers in Los Angeles. Keenan Anderson, a cousin of Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors, taught 10th-grade English at Digital Pioneers Academy in Southeast, according to a statement from the school. He was visiting family in Los Angeles over winter break.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening in Brentwood This Month
January opening for Rosti Tuscan Kitchen at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard. Rosti Tuscan Kitchen is returning to Brentwood and opening a location this month according to a post on their Instagram page. The post says, “CIAO, Los Angeles. We’re bringing an Italian countryside dining experience back to Brentwood. Coming January 2023! Celebrate our return home with $20 OFF your first order at Rosti Brentwood. Sign up for Rosti Rewards now and get $20 off!* *offer is valid for new rewards accounts only. Link in bio.”
NBC Los Angeles
Hawthorne Elects First Black Woman to Its City Council
It took a century, but the city of Hawthorne finally elected a Black woman to its city council. Not only that, but not one, not two, but three women of color all just elected to city office in a 100 year first for Hawthorne. “Having three black women elected speaks...
‘We need to be innovative’: L.A. council member wants police unarmed at city hall
On Wednesday, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez filed a motion that would explore the idea of removing weapons from the Los Angeles Police Department officers who work in the council chamber.
2urbangirls.com
Compton to host Community Workshop / Taller de la comunidad de Compton Jan. 23
COMPTON, Calif. – The city of Compton invites the community to participate in a community workshop on Jan. 23. discussing land use alternatives.
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One person who continues to give back to her community is Edythe Broad.
2urbangirls.com
LL Cool J bringing hair salon franchise to Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Inglewood Planning Commission approved a special use permit (SUP) during a special planning commission meeting held on Jan. 11. Phenix Salon Suites are preparing to open a new location in the Crenshaw-Imperial shopping center, which is backed by rapper LL Cool J, whose real name is James Todd Smith. Smith co-owns 80 locations across the United States.
LA’s Mayor Wants To Solve Homelessness. But At One Downtown Hotel The Future Is Uncertain
With less than three weeks to go before the L.A. Grand Hotel is set to close – residents say they’ve received mixed signals about whether they have to vacate.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Limited storm damage as sunny skies return to Santa Monica
As the sun begins to peek out from behind the clouds that have blanketed the city for the last few days, Santa Monica seems to be emerging from the recent spate of storms relatively unscathed. Recent storms have poured a tremendous amount of water on the state, especially in central...
foxla.com
LA homeless crisis: Councilwoman Traci Park working to help unsheltered residents in District 11
LOS ANGELES - A newly-elected Los Angeles City Councilmember is hitting the ground running when it comes to tackling the homeless crisis plaguing California’s most populous city. In November, Councilmember Traci Park beat out her opponent, Erin Darling, to succeed Mike Bonin. "We obviously have a huge crisis on...
signalscv.com
Supervisors approve L.A. Youth Count
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a homeless count specifically for homeless county youth, ages 16 to 24, in an effort to more accurately identify and provide services to that demographic. The motion authored by Supervisor Hilda Solis, 1st District, proclaims the Great Los Angeles Youth Homeless Count,...
L.A. supervisor chair hopeful, but ‘everyone should be skeptical’ of politicians on homelessness
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion proclaiming a local emergency on homelessness. It came almost a month after Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency over the homeless crisis in the city.
