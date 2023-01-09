Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Related
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Kirby Smart showed his hand on Georgia 2023 season, if only for a moment
LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart operates at a different intensity level on the sideline, matching or raising the emotions of the Georgia football players he coaches. That ability to stay in tune and motivate is part of what has separated Smart from his coaching brethren along with providing the Bulldogs with an unmistakable edge.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football 5-star linebacker Mekhail ‘MJ’ Sherman enters transfer portal
ATHENS — Junior outside linebacker MJ Sherman has entered the transfer portal, looking for an opportunity to get the sort of playing time many expected when he signed with Georgia. Sherman leaves the Bulldogs after he logged just 42 defensive snaps in nine games, but he played a team-high...
dawgnation.com
What comes next at tight end, cornerback after significant Georgia football roster turnover
The Georgia football roster is going through changes. It’s not unexpected, given those are the waters national champions swim in, as Georgia saw Darnell Washington and Kelee Ringo declare for the NFL draft, while Ryland Goede and Jaheim Singletary both hopped in the transfer portal. What’s interesting about the...
dawgnation.com
Georgia fan-favorite Dominick Blaylock considers future, receivers room in flux
ATHENS —Georgia football is transitioning right before the eyes of its fans with the annual comings and goings of players moving on to the NFL and early signees easing into the program. The transfer portal has added a new dimension, however and fans still aren’t exactly sure what to...
dawgnation.com
The big story Kirby Smart wants Georgia football fans to know after UGA wins another national title
LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart usually doesn’t care at all what the media has to write or say about his program. It’s not his job to do PR for his football team. But the Georgia head coach, fresh off winning a second-straight title, wanted to make sure that Georgia fans out there knew just how important the scout team was for the Bulldogs.
dawgnation.com
Colin Simmons: Nation’s No. 1 EDGE will make a key first trip to check out Georgia football this weekend
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- There will be a rare recruiting moment this weekend for the ‘Dawgs. Recruting never stops for the national champions. Never. But there are some weekends when it accelerates. This will be one of those weekends with a key first visit for 5-star Texas EDGE prospect...
dawgnation.com
WATCH Georgia QB Gunner Stockton: Why he’s still grinning despite not playing in 2022
LOS ANGELES — Gunner Stockton jumped into a jam-packed Georgia quarterbacks room grinning ear to ear. Stockton, a rising sophomore from Rabun County, is still smiling despite not logging any game snaps this season. “Everybody wants to come in and start, but when you’ve got Stetson (Bennett) and all...
dawgnation.com
Georgia lineman Amarius Mims shares why he’s growing into larger, promising role
LOS ANGELES — Amarius Mims jovially bounced through the Georgia football locker room late Monday night, appearing lighter on his feet than anyone 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds should. “The team we’ve got, the brotherhood we’ve got,” Mims said, breaking into a wide grin, “anything is possible when you have...
dawgnation.com
Georgia freshman Jalon Walker reflects on future, first career sack in 65-7 CFP title game win over TCU
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Georgia freshman Jalen Walker was one of the greatest benefactors of the Bulldogs’ 65-7 win over TCU on Monday night. “I feel this game, I built confidence in myself by having my first career sack at Georgia,” said Walker, a former 5-star recruit who played at the linebacker and edge positions.
dawgnation.com
Chris Smith issues a warning about Georgia football: ‘This team is going to be a problem for years to come’
LOS ANGELES —Nolan Smith and Chris Smith won’t be around to help this defense next season. Both are moving on to the NFL after two excellent careers at Georgia. They’ll be tough to replace, as Nolan Smith was the team’s vocal leader while Chris Smith was a unanimous First-Team All-American.
dawgnation.com
The key stats, numbers that explain why Georgia football won back-to-back national championships
Sometimes numbers don’t tell the entire story. There isn’t one single statistic that explains why Georgia became the first team in the College Football Playoff era to win back-to-back championships. But when you take a step back and look at what the entire team was able to do...
dawgnation.com
Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces his intention to transfer
A third Georgia tight end has entered the transfer portal, as Ryland Goede announced he would be finishing his career elsewhere. The Kennesaw, Ga. native signed with Georgia as a member of the 2019 signing class. He played in 11 games this season for the Bulldogs but did not register a catch.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: QB Brock Vandagriff shares immediate plans, value of Georgia quarterbacks room
LOS ANGELES — Brock Vandagriff places more value in being a Georgia quarterback than any numbers could possible quantify, and that’s why he’s not planning on going anywhere anytime soon. It’s also why Vandagriff, despite playing just 11 snaps in three games this season, has always been...
dawgnation.com
Brock Bowers unsurprisingly at his best in national championship win: ‘His future is limitless’
LOS ANGELES — As brilliantly as Stetson Bennett played on Monday night, there was a possibility Brock Bowers could’ve snatched the offensive MVP award in Georgia’s 65-7 win. The Horned Frogs had no answers for the sophomore tight end, which isn’t a problem unique to TCU. Bowers...
dawgnation.com
Javon Bullard demonstrates the importance of in-state recruiting for Georgia: ‘I couldn’t dream this big’
LOS ANGELES — Perhaps the most impressive stat from Monday’s 65-7 Georgia win has to do with defensive back Javon Bullard. The sophomore defensive back came down with two interceptions in the first half, along with a fumble recovery. Those plays were a big reason he won defensive MVP honors for the second-straight game.
dawgnation.com
Georgia defensive snaps leader Malaki Starks and sacks leader Mykel Williams make FWAA Freshman All-American
ATHENS, Ga. — Kirby Smart continues to develop and utilize young talent at Georgia as well as any coach in the nation, placing two plays on the FWAA Freshman All-American Team sponsored by Chris Doering Mortgage. Safety Malaki Starks and defensive end Mykel Williams both made the 32-member team...
Comments / 0