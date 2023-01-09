Read full article on original website
White House insiders reveal explosive details about furious Joe Biden exploding at border crisis
The situation on the U.S.-Mexico border made Joe Biden's 'blood boil', according to a new book charting the first year of his presidency. Biden was angered by the 'lack of solutions'.
Biden says US can't 'wall ourselves off' as his Delaware beach house adds new barrier
President Joe Biden said that "we cannot wall ourselves off from shared problems" at a summit with the leaders of Mexico and Canada on Tuesday.
Biden builds taxpayer-funded wall around Delaware beach house despite opposing border barriers
A wall is reportedly being constructed around President Biden's Delaware vacation home despite his staunch opposition to building a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.
EXCLUSIVE: Republicans 'congratulate' Biden on first border trip, but send him off with list of demands
EL PASO, Texas — More than a dozen House Republicans praised President Joe Biden for making time ahead of his international trip to visit the U.S.-Mexico border, but sent him off with a long list of expectations. Led by first-term Texas border Rep. Monica De La Cruz, the 14...
ABC News Reporter Questions Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Over Biden Border Claims
Reporter Martha Raddatz grilled the GOP governor for his "open border" message to migrants.
WATCH: Lindsey Graham demands Biden get 'out of the White House' and down to border
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) blasted President Joe Biden on Thursday and said he should travel down to the border.
CNN's Don Lemon has testy exchange with Texas Republican over border crisis: 'You said a lot of things'
CNN's Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins clashed with former GOP Congressman Will Hurd over President Biden's border policies on Wednesday ahead of Title 42's end.
Trump Says Biden 'Convinced' Putin To Bomb Ukraine In Mar-a-Lago Campaign Speech
Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin to “go into Ukraine” in a mini campaign speech to a Mar-a-Lago audience over the weekend. He falsely insisted that Biden encourage Putin when he said it would be “no problem” if Putin took “some...
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says 'it's hard to imagine' Pence 'getting by both Trump and DeSantis' in a GOP presidential primary
Gingrich said the former vice president would be "very comfortable" having a positive message, while a negative campaign wouldn't reflect "who he is."
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Biden was stunned and shocked by Trump's 'extremely gracious' Oval Office letter
President Joe Biden was shocked by the graciousness of the private letter outgoing President Donald Trump left for him in the Oval Office just two weeks after the January 6 Capitol breach.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Texas Republican snubbed by Biden during border visit says White House explanation 'insulting'
Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican, told Fox & Friends Monday morning that the White House told him he "couldn't attend" President Biden's trip to the southern border.
Biden finally agrees to come to Texas. Will he fix the problems at the southern border?
“My message is this. If you're trying to leave Cuba, Nicaragua or Haiti, or have agreed to begin a journey to America, do not just show up at the border. Stay where you are and apply legally from there” President Joe Biden.
Texas Gov. Abbott greets Biden with scathing letter as president visits border: 'emboldened the cartels'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hand-delivered President Biden a letter upon his arrival in Texas Sunday, criticizing the president for failing to take action on the border.
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Bipartisan senators embark on extensive border trip following Biden's 'sanitized' stop
EL PASO, Texas — Eight Democratic and Republican senators will follow President Joe Biden’s short visit to the U.S.-Mexico border with an extensive two-day trip in El Paso and Arizona, meeting with federal, state, and local officials responding to the immigration crisis. Border state Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX)...
White House press secretary blames GOP, claims President Biden worked on border security since 'day one'
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, pressed by reporter on border security, said Biden has worked on it since day one and Republicans are "doing political stunts."
‘Great progress’ made in bipartisan immigration talks, NC’s Tillis says
Sen. Thom Tillis visited the southern border with other Democratic and Republican senators. He says he wants to limit illegal immigration and asylum abuse and improve border security.
