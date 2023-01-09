Read full article on original website
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Deadline nears for rents as low as $1,116 per month for Los Angeles area apartmentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
LA Mayor Bass says reducing homelessness is tied to supporting local businessesAkhil A PillaiLos Angeles, CA
coloradoboulevard.net
Altadena’s Early Black Entrepreneur
El Prieto Canyon, just above Altadena proper, was the home of Robert Owens who, born into slavery in 1806, became the wealthiest Black man in Los Angeles County later in life. With little accessible information about Robert Owens and Altadena’s popular El Prieto Canyon, Erik Hillard, a local outdoorsman and trail builder, was inspired to find out more about the man after whom the treasured canyon was named.
welikela.com
The SoCal Museums Free-For-All Returns on Feb. 5
Before the pandemic, I always looked forward to the last week in January. That’s when a group of marketing and comms pros from museums across Southern California banded together to offer a single day of free admissions at their respective institutions. They call it a SoCal Museums Free-For-All, and for a freebie hound such as myself, it was hands-down one of the best days of the year. Well, after a three-year hiatus, it’s now set to return on Sunday, February 5, 2023.
L.A.'s Best Events This Weekend, From Harry Styles-themed Ice Skate Night to K-Play! Fest, and More
Mark your cal for these pop-up shops and markets, stylish soirées, trunk shows, and other cool Los Angeles events. Looking for the best L.A. sample sales? Find all of those right here. K-Play! Fest L.A. 2023 (Pomona): K-Play Fest is back! The first-ever fan hosted K-Pop event is hosting...
Palmdale City Council passes resolution opposing L.A.'s homeless emergency
The Palmdale City Council is sending a strong message to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass today by passing a resolution aimed at not using the desert city in northern Los Angeles County as a dumping ground for homeless people.
Historic Filipinotown: Eight Things You May Not Know About the Neighborhood’s History
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco and food guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and celebrate how each and every neighborhood makes our fine city the best in the world.
One of Venice's oldest and largest homeless encampments cleared
The empty sidewalks along Venice's Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive are leaving city officials with a feeling of progress and acts a sign of hope that Los Angeles may eventually emerge from its homelessness crisis."It's unbelievable," said Venice resident Craig Ribeiro. "More than anything I'm happy for the people on the streets that got the help they needed."Crews power washed the newly cleared concrete along the intersection just days after 100 of the unhoused living along the stretch of sidewalk were placed into housing. The encampment raised a range of safety concerns and impacted businesses in the area. "You name it,...
welikela.com
Walking 4.5 miles at Kenneth Hahn Park | L.A. on Foot #10
It’s a Sunday, but not just any Sunday. It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and hours from now the Rams and Bengals will square off to decide who is going to Disneyland and who will fall just short of their dreams. A few miles north of where the action will...
Santa Monica Daily Press
LA County declares a homeless emergency
Homelessness was top of mind for many voters in the November elections and new local leaders are coming out swinging on the issue, with the recently-elected mayors of the Cities of Los Angeles and Long Beach both declaring the crisis an emergency since being sworn in less than a month ago.
ABC7 to broadcast the 2023 Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles
Join ABC7 for the 38th Annual Kingdom Day Parade on Jan. 16, celebrating the dream and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
De León stands in back of chamber as some colleagues object
The Los Angeles City Council had just concluded taking public comment at Tuesday’s meeting when Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez stood up to speak. “I want to respond to the public comment, but also speak directly to council member de León,” Hernandez said. Hernandez, the first council member to...
L.A. Weekly
The Temptations to Bring Motown to Beverly Hills
The Temptations to Bring Motown to Beverly Hills: Alright, so there might not be many original members left in Motown legends the Temptations. But hey, founding member Otis Williams is still in there, and Rob Tyson has been in since the ‘80s. Whatever, this is the Temptations that we have now and it’s more than good enough for us.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Maudit 2.0 film festival introduces unique, off-the-beaten path cinema to the West side
With an emphasis on showcasing lesser-known and unique films, Santa Monica’s 4th annual Film Maudit 2.0 festival kicked off this week at the Highways Performance Space on 18th Street, just off Colorado Avenue. This year’s festival, which opened on Thursday Jan. 12 and will run through Feb. 11, features...
L.A. supervisor chair hopeful, but ‘everyone should be skeptical’ of politicians on homelessness
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion proclaiming a local emergency on homelessness. It came almost a month after Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency over the homeless crisis in the city.
yovenice.com
Famed NYC Pizzeria Opening in Venice
Prince Street Pizza opening on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice. Venice is getting a new New York pizzeria soon as reported by What Now Los Angeles. Vegan restaurant Honeybee Burger is no more at 326 Lincoln Boulevard, having recently closed up shop, and the good news is that Prince Street Pizza will be moving in.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Proud to be a scout
I am currently working towards finishing my eagle scout rank and should be completed within the next few weeks. Through my time in scouts I have been provided with life long skills that will continue to help and guide me through my future. Many scout troops in the area have been losing members at a fast rate. Mostly due to Covid, the scout troops in the area are struggling and with some having to dissolve.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Limited storm damage as sunny skies return to Santa Monica
As the sun begins to peek out from behind the clouds that have blanketed the city for the last few days, Santa Monica seems to be emerging from the recent spate of storms relatively unscathed. Recent storms have poured a tremendous amount of water on the state, especially in central...
Eater
LA’s Newest Bagel Contender Opens in Santa Monica From a Tartine and Gjusta Alum
A new bagel shop called Layla debuts this Saturday, January 14 at 1614 Ocean Park Boulevard in Santa Monica. Sergio Espana, a Tartine and Gjusta alum, will be baking a bagel that he describes as a cross between Montreal and New York styles. “What makes the bagels great is that we’re incorporating levain, better known as sourdough, into the mix to help break down some of the gluten making it easier to digest,” Espana tells Eater. The bagels, which come in flavors like plain, poppy, sesame, and everything, are “not sweet or too dense, but very flavorful and light,” he says.
70 Los Angeles elementary schools named to California Distinguished School List, 9 from LAUSD
Nine schools from the Los Angeles Unified School District were named in the 2023 California Distinguished School List, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced on Monday. The California Distinguished School list recognizes schools that have demonstrated excellent work in two categories: closing the achievement gap and achieving exceptional student performance, a news release […]
Santa Monica Daily Press
After accusations of undercounting, county officials make changes for the 2023 homeless count
With the annual homeless count on the horizon, county officials have announced plans to revise the system for measuring homelessness in Los Angeles County after critics of last year’s results said the system produced obviously inaccurate results. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) announced an “array of updates”...
LA Councilwoman Hernandez explores unarming LAPD in council chamber
City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez filed a motion Wednesday that calls to explore removing weapons from the Los Angeles Police Department officers who work in the council chamber. Hernandez sought for the council to seek a report on whether it has the ability to “order all LAPD officers present in Council...
