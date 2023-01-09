ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

coloradoboulevard.net

Altadena’s Early Black Entrepreneur

El Prieto Canyon, just above Altadena proper, was the home of Robert Owens who, born into slavery in 1806, became the wealthiest Black man in Los Angeles County later in life. With little accessible information about Robert Owens and Altadena’s popular El Prieto Canyon, Erik Hillard, a local outdoorsman and trail builder, was inspired to find out more about the man after whom the treasured canyon was named.
ALTADENA, CA
welikela.com

The SoCal Museums Free-For-All Returns on Feb. 5

Before the pandemic, I always looked forward to the last week in January. That’s when a group of marketing and comms pros from museums across Southern California banded together to offer a single day of free admissions at their respective institutions. They call it a SoCal Museums Free-For-All, and for a freebie hound such as myself, it was hands-down one of the best days of the year. Well, after a three-year hiatus, it’s now set to return on Sunday, February 5, 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

One of Venice's oldest and largest homeless encampments cleared

The empty sidewalks along Venice's Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive are leaving city officials with a feeling of progress and acts a sign of hope that Los Angeles may eventually emerge from its homelessness crisis."It's unbelievable," said Venice resident Craig Ribeiro. "More than anything I'm happy for the people on the streets that got the help they needed."Crews power washed the newly cleared concrete along the intersection just days after 100 of the unhoused living along the stretch of sidewalk were placed into housing. The encampment raised a range of safety concerns and impacted businesses in the area. "You name it,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

LA County declares a homeless emergency

Homelessness was top of mind for many voters in the November elections and new local leaders are coming out swinging on the issue, with the recently-elected mayors of the Cities of Los Angeles and Long Beach both declaring the crisis an emergency since being sworn in less than a month ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

The Temptations to Bring Motown to Beverly Hills

The Temptations to Bring Motown to Beverly Hills: Alright, so there might not be many original members left in Motown legends the Temptations. But hey, founding member Otis Williams is still in there, and Rob Tyson has been in since the ‘80s. Whatever, this is the Temptations that we have now and it’s more than good enough for us.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
yovenice.com

Famed NYC Pizzeria Opening in Venice

Prince Street Pizza opening on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice. Venice is getting a new New York pizzeria soon as reported by What Now Los Angeles. Vegan restaurant Honeybee Burger is no more at 326 Lincoln Boulevard, having recently closed up shop, and the good news is that Prince Street Pizza will be moving in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Proud to be a scout

I am currently working towards finishing my eagle scout rank and should be completed within the next few weeks. Through my time in scouts I have been provided with life long skills that will continue to help and guide me through my future. Many scout troops in the area have been losing members at a fast rate. Mostly due to Covid, the scout troops in the area are struggling and with some having to dissolve.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Limited storm damage as sunny skies return to Santa Monica

As the sun begins to peek out from behind the clouds that have blanketed the city for the last few days, Santa Monica seems to be emerging from the recent spate of storms relatively unscathed. Recent storms have poured a tremendous amount of water on the state, especially in central...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Eater

LA’s Newest Bagel Contender Opens in Santa Monica From a Tartine and Gjusta Alum

A new bagel shop called Layla debuts this Saturday, January 14 at 1614 Ocean Park Boulevard in Santa Monica. Sergio Espana, a Tartine and Gjusta alum, will be baking a bagel that he describes as a cross between Montreal and New York styles. “What makes the bagels great is that we’re incorporating levain, better known as sourdough, into the mix to help break down some of the gluten making it easier to digest,” Espana tells Eater. The bagels, which come in flavors like plain, poppy, sesame, and everything, are “not sweet or too dense, but very flavorful and light,” he says.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

70 Los Angeles elementary schools named to California Distinguished School List, 9 from LAUSD

Nine schools from the Los Angeles Unified School District were named in the 2023 California Distinguished School List, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced on Monday. The California Distinguished School list recognizes schools that have demonstrated excellent work in two categories: closing the achievement gap and achieving exceptional student performance, a news release […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

After accusations of undercounting, county officials make changes for the 2023 homeless count

With the annual homeless count on the horizon, county officials have announced plans to revise the system for measuring homelessness in Los Angeles County after critics of last year’s results said the system produced obviously inaccurate results. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) announced an “array of updates”...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

