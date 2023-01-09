Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
Four NCWV schools added to ‘Communities In Schools’ program
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - First Lady Cathy Justice said two north central West Virginia counties have been added to the Communities In Schools program. The following schools will be the newest additions to West Virginia’s Communities In Schools program:. Harrison County. Nutter Fort Primary School. Nutter Fort Intermediate School.
WDTV
Doddridge County Chamber of Commerce and WVU Bad Buildings work to revitalize West Union
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - In partnership with WVU Bad Buildings, the Doddridge County Chamber of Commerce and members of the community were working on a plan to improve the city. Chamber President Cindy Welch said they have been working towards a plan to revitalize for years. “The Chamber of...
WDTV
Discounted radon testing available in Mon County, surrounding area
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Because January is National Radon Action Month, the Monongalia County Health Department is offering discounted radon testing. Monongalia County Health Department’s Environmental Health program is offering radon tests for $65, down from the $125 it normally costs for a radon test. “It’s a benefit to...
wajr.com
Three Harrison County schools added to the West Virginia Communities in Schools program
CHARLESTON, WV — Three Harrison County schools have bren added to the West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) program. Nutter Fort Primary School, Nutter Fort Intermediate School and the Norwood Elementary School will be apart of the program that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Jan. 12
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses getting ahead in 2023. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
CWB adding phosphoric acid to the water system
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Water Board is adding phosphoric acid to the water system. It’s something they have been doing for about a month now. The purpose is to help prevent corrosion by coating the lines, including plumbing in businesses and homes. Kevin Short, General Manager of...
WDTV
Local nonprofit members working to restore historical building
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A local group is trying to restore a historic building in Weston. The building is located on Main Avenue right across from the Museum of American Glass. It was built in 1886 by William Lively, who used it as a law office. It is very small...
WDTV
Pickleball continues to grow in popularity in NCWV
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Pickleball is continuing to grow in popularity. Many people might not have heard about pickleball or what it is, but it’s a fast-growing sport. Angela Oliverio is the pickleball ambassador for Harrison County and is trying to get new courts at the V.A. Park in Clarksburg. She said they have been trying to get pickleball courts at the park for years now, but it hasn’t happened yet.
WVU Extension offers free EMT training
West Virginia is experiencing a shortage of people trained in EMT services. West Virginia University Extension is offering a free training course to help get people certified.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Aristotle Jones and Al Anderson
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Aristotle Jones and Al Anderson joined First at 4 on Thursday. In addition to playing some music, they talked about an MLK event happening this weekend in Morgantown, how culture influences Appalachian music, and how venues have changed over the years. You can watch the full...
WDTV
Weston works on reducing speed limit in select areas
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Weston is working on an ordinance to reduce speed limits for certain parts of town. The areas include Summit Street, Cottage Avenue, and First Street. The current speed limits there are 25 mph, but the ordinance would reduce them to 15 mph. The...
WDTV
Power outage planned in Marion County, will affect hundreds
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said there will be a planned power outage in Marion County on Thursday that will affect over 250 customers for about eight hours. The power outage on Thursday will affect 257 Mon Power customers in the vicinity of Lanham Lane, Sapps Run, Pepperbush Lane, Dean Drive and other nearby areas, according to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.
WDTV
Gov. Justice petitions to designate Preston County a HUBZone
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced on Thursday that he has petitioned for five counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones, including Preston County. The other four counties in the petition are Boone, Clay, Hampshire and Monroe counties. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone, or HUBZone, program gives participating small businesses access...
WDTV
UPDATE: Power restored to hundreds in Bridgeport after outage
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (1/11/23 @ 1:30 p.m.) Power has been restored to nearly every Mon Power customer in Bridgeport. As of 1:30 p.m., fewer than five Mon Power customers are without power in Bridgeport. Hundreds of people lost power around 12:30 p.m. near Price Cutter and Domino’s....
WDTV
Potential gas stove ban could impact local restaurants
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A proposed ban on gas stoves by the U.S. consumer product safety commission has a lot of people’s blood boiling. Rob Davis is the owner of Brickside Bar and Grille. Like many in the restaurant business, he’s against the proposal. “I would have to...
WDTV
Fairmont City Council elects the city’s first female mayor
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new year started with a new council as Fairmont held it’s first meeting of the year. Former Mayor Tom Mainella and former Deputy Mayor Donna Blood were no longer on the council. So, it was time to elect new city leaders. Council chose to...
WDTV
No injuries reported after PRT has malfunction
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - No injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon after a Personal Rapid Transit car malfunctioned. According to the Morgantown Fire Department, authorities were told an occupied PRT car at the Health Sciences Station was on fire around 4:45 p.m. Fortunately, crews said there was not a sustained fire....
Snow expected MLK weekend in West Virginia
Those who are planning to travel for the long weekend could experience snow and hazardous road conditions.
Road near Davis Medical Center in Elkins closing permanently
Davis Medical Center announced that the main access road for the hospital will be closed to non-hospital traffic, permanently.
WDTV
Fentanyl organizations shut down by indictments, 21 West Virginians federally indicted
MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Two drug trafficking organizations with ties to West Virginia have been dismantled by separate federal indictments, officials said. The two Baltimore-based organizations supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. They were dismantled...
Comments / 0