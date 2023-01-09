February 2, 1995, that’s the date. Remember it for the significance of the event last evening. The Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball team has had its worst trouble with one team in the past generation and a half and that team has been the Louisville Lady Cardinals. The history between the squads hasn’t been huge, since they didn’t exist in the same conference so only played each other occasionally. Up until that point the teams were pretty evenly matched in record with the Hokies nudging the Cards out a bit. The Hokies and Cardinals didn’t play against each other until the series picked back up with Louisville’s addition to the ACC in 2015. Since then, it’s been all Lousiville and the games weren’t very often close. The Hokies fixed that problem last evening and the event was even noted by ESPN-W. So, really, it’s been eight long years, but we won’t count the gap. It’s been a long long time since the Hokies have tasted a ‘W’ against the Cardinals.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO