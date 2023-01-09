ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gobblercountry.com

#13 Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball Defeats Louisville in a Close but Satisfying: 81 - 79

February 2, 1995, that’s the date. Remember it for the significance of the event last evening. The Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball team has had its worst trouble with one team in the past generation and a half and that team has been the Louisville Lady Cardinals. The history between the squads hasn’t been huge, since they didn’t exist in the same conference so only played each other occasionally. Up until that point the teams were pretty evenly matched in record with the Hokies nudging the Cards out a bit. The Hokies and Cardinals didn’t play against each other until the series picked back up with Louisville’s addition to the ACC in 2015. Since then, it’s been all Lousiville and the games weren’t very often close. The Hokies fixed that problem last evening and the event was even noted by ESPN-W. So, really, it’s been eight long years, but we won’t count the gap. It’s been a long long time since the Hokies have tasted a ‘W’ against the Cardinals.
BLACKSBURG, VA
gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech football: More honors rolling in for freshman cornerback Mansoor Delane

The honors continue to roll in for Virginia Tech freshmen cornerback Mansoor Delane. The 6-foot-1, 177-pound defensive back from Silver Spring, Md., was named to the freshman All-America team by the Football Writers Association of America. It’s the third such honor for Delane, who was previously named to the 247Sports freshman All-American team and the College Football News freshman All-American team.
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy